RTX 5070 Ti: Should you buy NVIDIA's latest GPU? Benchmarks, reviews, and the best places to shop.

A look at four the of the RTX 5070 Ti versions expected to be available on launch day.

NVIDIA's RTX 5070 Ti graphics card launches on February 20 at 9 AM EST, and it's expected to involve similar stock shortages and high prices that I saw with the RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 launch just a few weeks ago.

NVIDIA isn't releasing a Founders Edition for the RTX 5070 Ti. Instead, it's all up to NVIDIA's hardware partners to release custom versions, which vary in price and performance. So far, I've seen listings from ASUS, Gainward, Gigabyte, MSI, Palit, PNY, and Zotac at US and UK retailers, and there should be more options coming down the line in the future.

I'm warning you now: the RTX 5070 Ti launch is likely to be just as rocky as the launch of its more powerful siblings, with most cards selling out nearly instantly. I've put together this guide to help you find RTX 5070 Ti stock, and I've also taken a look at reviews to see whether or not it's actually worth buying the RTX 5070 Ti at MSRP or beyond.

NVIDIA RTX 5070 Ti pricing explained

A look at the ASUS Prime RTX 5070 Ti tested by Tom's Hardware. (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The RTX 5070 Ti's $749 MSRP doesn't mean that's what you'll be paying for the new GPU. It's all well and good that NVIDIA set a price for the mid-range card, but it doesn't plan on releasing a Founders Edition at that price.

In fact, it's not releasing a Founders Edition at all. You'll have to wait for the RTX 5070's delayed March 5 launch for another FE graphics card.

Instead, third-party builders are supplying the new RTX 5070 Ti GPUs, and they aren't required to stick to the planned MSRP. The cheapest RTX 5070 Ti that I spotted in the US, for example, is the $750 MSI Shadow listed at Newegg. That's great to see, but it'll undoubtedly be one of the first options to sell out.

On the other hand, the most expensive — so far — is the ASUS TUF Gaming OC Edition for about $1,000 at Best Buy. Considering ASUS TUF Gaming is usually one of the cheaper brands, it doesn't look good for heavy hitters like the ASUS ROG Strix.

Pricing is still mostly hidden at the retailers stocking the cards, so expect higher prices when they're revealed on launch day.

Newegg Shuffle RTX 5070 Ti lottery

Newegg's Shuffle hardware lottery was last seen during NVIDIA's RTX 30-series launch, and it's been resurrected to help handle the overwhelming demand for the RTX 5070 Ti.

Even if you plan on attempting to buy a card directly at launch time, it might be worth signing up for the Shuffle draw.

You must be a Newegg member (sign-up is free), and you must put your name in for the draw as soon as the program opens. If you win, you'll receive a notification and will be able to purchase the GPU within a limited time frame.

👉 Enter Newegg's Shuffle for the RTX 5070 Ti

NVIDIA RTX 5070 Ti review roundup

The NVIDIA RTX 5070 Ti review embargo was lifted on February 19, a day ahead of the official launch. Opinions seem to vary quite a bit. We, unfortunately, didn't receive our own RTX 5070 Ti to test as we did for our RTX 5080 review and RTX 5090 review, but there are plenty of opinions to check out around the web.

Due to the lack of a Founders Edition card — which is usually what's sent out for initial reviews — our friends at Tom's Hardware and PC Gamer each reviewed different versions of the RTX 5070 Ti. I'll start with these (mostly) positive reviews before getting into some of the more critical impressions.

Tom's Hardware (80%) — ASUS GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Prime for $899 at Best Buy — "Nvidia's RTX 5070 Ti deserves plenty of accolades. It delivers solid high-end performance, taking over from where the 4070 Ti Super left off. It's not revolutionary, but at least it's (generally) faster and cuts the price by $50. There's still work to be done by Nvidia on the drivers, however, as there's really no good reason why the 4070 Ti Super and even the slower 4070 Ti should, at times, beat the new 5070 Ti."

ASUS GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Prime for $899 at Best Buy — "Nvidia's RTX 5070 Ti deserves plenty of accolades. It delivers solid high-end performance, taking over from where the 4070 Ti Super left off. It's not revolutionary, but at least it's (generally) faster and cuts the price by $50. There's still work to be done by Nvidia on the drivers, however, as there's really no good reason why the 4070 Ti Super and even the slower 4070 Ti should, at times, beat the new 5070 Ti." PC Gamer (86%) — MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Ventus 3X at Newegg — "And yet here we are, with a GPU capable of high clock speeds, impressively low thermals, and being just short of the RTX 5080's gaming performance by 14% at 1440p and 17% at 4K. When you sit back and consider what that actually translates to in terms of frame rates, you'll see a card that's rarely more than 10 fps off the pace."

It's important to note that the reviewers emphasize pricing and MSRP in these reviews, ultimately coming to the conclusion that the scores hinge heavily on the $749 MSRP set by NVIDIA.

In PC Gamer's case, it's noted that 20% should be deducted from the score if MSI's Ventus 3X version of the 5070 Ti costs more than $900. That would drop the review score to 66%. Not great.

Do Not Buy: NVIDIA RTX 5070 Ti GPU Absurdity (Benchmarks & Review) - YouTube Watch On

Gamers Nexus, my go-to for honest and critical PC hardware video reviews, dives deeper into the RTX 5070 Ti's pricing issues in its review. The video, titled "Do Not Buy: NVIDIA RTX 5070 Ti GPU Absurdity," should give you an idea of GN Editor-in-Chief Steve Burke's opinion of the ASUS Prime RTX 5070 Ti he reviewed.

The full review is worth watching for the in-depth testing results and explanations, but I pulled this snippet from near the start of the video:

"The TL;DW upfront is that the 5080 is about 12% to 16% better than this [RTX 5070 Ti] in some of the 4K gaming scenarios we tested. The 5070 Ti is about 28% to 35% ahead, at best, of the 4070 Ti, again in those 4K scenarios. But it comes down into the 20% to 28% range when you're at 1440p. Additionally, the lead over the 4070 Ti Super — which is really the one that's easy to lose track of, but is important because it's the closest sort of price analog from the most recent generation — is only 7.8% to 20% in a lot of 4K situations but were commonly 12% to 16%. And the worst case one we saw was an impressively bad 3.9% better for the 5070 Ti versus the 4070 Ti Super. So, again, based on the pricing we're expecting for launch and also kind of just the MSRP, we don't think you should buy this video card."

RTX 5070 Ti Review, If Only It Was Really $750... - YouTube Watch On

Hardware Unboxed is another excellent source for hardware video reviews, and it has its own RTX 5070 Ti review to check out. HU has both the Gigabyte Aero ($980 at Best Buy) and the MSI Ventus 3X to test, and I pulled this conclusive quote from the end of the review:

"If sold at the $750 US MSRP, the 5070 Ti would be a reasonable buy, at least in the current market. [...] When compared to the 4070 Ti Super at 4K, the 5070 Ti is on average 11% faster, with margins seen as high as 24% in our testing, though margins of 20% or larger were quite rare as that 11% average would suggest. [...] Typically speaking, the 5070 Ti is going to end up less than 15% faster than the 4070 Ti Super."

Should you buy the RTX 5070 Ti?

A look at the MSI RTX 5070 Ti tested in the PC Gamer review. (Image credit: PC Gamer)

Whether or not you should buy — or, in this case, attempt to buy — the RTX 5070 Ti ultimately comes down to what sort of hardware you're currently using in your PC.

Judging by the reviews and benchmark results, you can expect minimal performance gains compared to the RTX 4070 Ti Super (which had an $800 MSRP when it launched) and roughly 15% worse performance compared to the RTX 5080.

Considering I'm already seeing RTX 5070 Ti launch prices that match (or exceed) the RTX 5080's MSRP, the wide-angle market view isn't looking too good. That, of course, ignores the fact that it's nigh impossible to find an RTX 5080 at MSRP.

With that in mind, I don't suggest you buy an RTX 5070 Ti if you already have one of the upper-mid-range RTX 40-series GPUs, like the RTX 4070 Ti or the RTX 4070 Ti Super. Needless to say, if you're the owner of an RTX 4080 or RTX 4090, you should be very happy to hold onto the hardware you already have in your PC.

If, however, you're coming from an RTX 30-series (or older) GPU, the performance gains are going to be a lot more pronounced. I'm still working with an AMD Radeon RX 6800, and it's about time it's replaced with something newer. I just don't know if the RTX 5070 Ti is the right choice with its inflated pricing.

My opinion on the matter is echoed in the Tom's Hardware RTX 5070 Ti review:

"So, who is Nvidia targeting with the RTX 5070 Ti? People with an RTX 3070 to 3080 (or lower) GPU who want to upgrade will find plenty to like. It will be about 50% faster in raw performance, and the new features can make it feel like more of a step up than that. At least there are no glaring flaws with the product other than concerns with availability and the possibility of scalpers spoiling the party. But if you already have an RTX 40-series GPU, you should give this generation a pass until something truly compelling comes out."

Furthermore, the Hardware Unboxed RTX 5070 Ti video review also contains similar advice:

"For those of you still using an older GPU such as the RTX 3070, for example, the 5070 Ti is offering on average 103% greater performance at 1440p and 155% greater performance at 4K. So, a massive upgrade there, though the MSRP has increased by 50% (or rather 22% if we adjust for inflation). You're also getting twice as much VRAM, which is a big one, given the RTX 3070's 8GB buffer is regularly run over these days."

When do AMD's RDNA 4 Radeon 9000-series GPUs launch?

A slide from AMD's cancelled RDNA 4 portion of its CES 2025 presentation. (Image credit: AMD)

It's also important to keep in mind that AMD is about to officially reveal its RDNA 4 Radeon 9000-series GPUs on February 28. AMD's new cards were delayed for weeks, assumed, at least in part, due to letting NVIDIA reveal its new hardware before setting expectations and prices, but they're now expected to launch in early March following the reveal.

Following NVIDIA's CES 2025 presentation, I was sure that the RTX 5070 would be my next GPU. However, as more information leaked out from AMD's side, the Radeon RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT — which were rebranded to better compare to NVIDIA's RTX 5070 and RTX 5070 Ti — have become a lot more tempting.

AMD could still screw this up by setting prices too high for the performance and features on offer, but it's great to see some much-needed competition for NVIDIA arriving soon. If you don't manage to land an RTX 5070 Ti on launch day or in the days and weeks following, AMD's new RDNA 4 GPUs could be an enticing alternative.

When is the official RTX 5070 Ti launch date? NVIDIA's RTX 5070 Ti launches on February 20 at 9 AM EST. Some retailers already have stock listings, but many prices remain to be seen. If you're eager to get a 5070 Ti on launch day, you'll want to be at your PC and ready to click right at the time of release.