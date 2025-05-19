NVIDIA's RTX 5060 is here, but don't expect to read any reviews on launch day.

NVIDIA launched its RTX 5060 GPU today at Computex 2025 for desktops and laptops.

The desktop version starts at a $299 MSRP, while gaming laptops with the RTX 5060 are expected to start at $1,099. The RTX 5060 goes on sale later today.

It's the last piece of NVIDIA's RTX 5000 puzzle, barring the future launch of an RTX 5050 or Super/Ti versions of cards already on the market.

NVIDIA's press deck includes some lofty numbers achieved via DLSS 4's Multi Frame Generation (MFG).

At 1080p, the RTX 5060 looks to be a monster card if you believe NVIDIA's claims.

A look at NVIDIA"s RTX 5060 performance claims with DLSS 4 MFG enabled at 1080p. (Image credit: NVIDIA)

What about actual, in-depth reviews for launch day? That's not going to happen.

While the RTX 5060 is attractively priced, there's plenty of controversy surrounding the launch. Most of the controversy is caused by NVIDIA itself.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The biggest issue I have with the new RTX 5060 is NVIDIA's lack of review drivers before release.

That means would-be buyers are heading in mostly blind, relying on NVIDIA's performance numbers and boasts rather than hard facts from independent reviewers.

NVIDIA did allow the new driver to go out to some publications ahead of time, but with it came strict guidelines on what could be shared.

That's why you'll see previews parroting much of what NVIDIA has already stated instead of full reviews.

If you're reading what claims to be a full review on May 19, chances are it's part of NVIDIA's on-rails presentation.

NVIDIA isn't doing itself any favors with its RTX 5060 guard rails

NVIDIA's Dirty Manipulation of Reviews - YouTube Watch On

Gamers Nexus published a video at about the same time as NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang took to the stage of Computex 2025, detailing NVIDIA's "dirty manipulation of reviews."

In the video, host Steve Burke calls out NVIDIA's limited press access and how it creates confusion for buyers. If outlets like this want to continue having access to NVIDIA specialists and advance drivers, they have to play ball within the field that NVIDIA has created.

That field is mostly populated with DLSS 4 Multi Frame Generation (MFG) performance in select games rather than raw power benchmarks.

I can't deny that the tech is impressive, especially after testing Multi Frame Gen in DOOM: The Dark Ages, but it's only one part of the GPU and might not apply to your favorite games.

Why does it seem like NVIDIA is hiding the RTX 5060?

While the RTX 5060 appears to be about 20% faster than its 4060 predecessor (going by NVIDIA's pre-launch numbers), it retains the same 8GB of VRAM.

In 2025, that's simply not enough, even at $299. Intel's budget Battlemage cards come at a cheaper price and have either 10GB or 12GB of VRAM.

Hardware Unboxed's RTX 5060 Ti 8GB review shows how it's slower than the Intel Arc B580 in a bunch of tests.

RTX 5060 Ti 8GB: Even Slower Than The Arc B580! - YouTube Watch On

NVIDIA is surely aware of the uproar regarding its choice to use 8GB of VRAM in the RTX 5060, which is likely why it wants to focus so heavily on MFG and DLSS.

The situation as a whole doesn't give much confidence to would-be buyers, yet I expect the RTX 5060 to sell out quickly.

NVIDIA's XX60 cards are extremely popular, and NVIDIA's wacky preview/review guidelines will only cause confusion.

In that confusion, Team Green no doubt hopes to sell out.

It's tempting, but don't buy an RTX 5060 yet

The $299 MSRP entry point for the latest DLSS improvements is no doubt tempting to a lot of gamers. I don't blame you if you nab the new GPU just to see what it's all about.

However, I recommend waiting to see what Intel and AMD have to show off this week at Computex.

Rumors suggest that Intel is planning to announce a new Arc B770, while AMD is gearing up for a Radeon RX 9060 XT announcement.

I expect to see real RTX 5060 reviews begin to appear in the coming days once actual testing can be performed and the results published, so playing the waiting game will only benefit you.