AMD's Radeon RX 9000 GPUs, including the RX 9070 and 9070 XT, launched in March, and it's now being reported that the initial cards will soon be joined by a more wallet-friendly Radeon RX 9060 XT.

Videocardz first reported on the rumors of an RX 9060 XT reveal at Computex 2025, which kicks off officially on May 20.

The potential announcement remains unconfirmed by AMD, but leaker Hoang Anh Phu — generally a reliable source — states that the RX 9060 XT will debut at Computex with a launch two weeks later.

Announcement: ComputexLaunch: 2 weeks laterApril 16, 2025

This potential schedule pushes the RX 9060 XT into the first week of June, roughly two months after the RTX 5060 Ti's launch and about a month after the RTX 5060.

Similar to the 5060 Ti, a separate leak also reported by Videocardz suggests that AMD plans to launch the RX 9060 XT in two variants: one with 8GB and one with 16GB.

Unlike NVIDIA, it appears that AMD plans to continue using GDDR6 VRAM rather than upgrading to GDDR7.

Considering the generally cold temperature surrounding NVIDIA's 8GB models, AMD is no doubt carefully considering pricing for its next cards.

NVIDIA launched its RTX 5060 Ti with 16GB of VRAM at a $429 MSRP, with the 8GB model coming in at $379. The unreleased RTX 5060 comes with a $299 MSRP.

Intel set the VRAM standard late last year with its affordable Arc Battlemage cards made for 1440p gaming. The B580 has 12GB at a $250 MSRP, while the B570 has 10GB at a $220 MSRP.

Our friends at TechRadar gave the Arc B580 a perfect review score, stating:

The Intel Arc B580 is a fantastic 1440p GPU for an unbeatable price, and establishes Intel as a serious contender in the graphics card market. While its non-gaming performance isn't a real challenge to Nvidia's dominance, as a gaming GPU, there's little reason to consider the Nvidia RTX 4060, RTX 4060 Ti, or AMD RX 7600 XT compared to the Arc B580. TechRadar

If AMD can land on a price competitive with Intel, it could have a serious winner on its hands, no matter the VRAM amount.

Of course, tariffs and the tech market chaos they're causing will likely play into the pricing. Just because AMD sets an attractive MSRP for the RX 9060 XT doesn't mean it will be available for consumers in the US.

The RX 9060 XT is expected to use the RDNA 4 Navi 44 XT GPU, with 2,048 stream processors, 20Gbps memory clock, 128-bit memory bus, and 320GB/s memory bandwidth.

As noted in the Videocardz spec leak, it appears that the 9060 XT will bring significantly higher clock speeds compared to its RX 7600 XT predecessor.

Whereas the RDNA 3 card has a 2.47GHz game clock and 2.75GHz boost clock, the RDNA 4 update could push those numbers to 2.62GHz and 3.23GHz.

Also noted are power demands, with the RX 9060 XT expected to require at least a 500W power supply, with some models pushing up to 550W.

Only time will tell what AMD has in store for us regarding its next Radeon RDNA 4 GPUs, but one can only hope that they'll launch at a more affordable price than NVIDIA's 60-class cards.