NVIDIA made its RTX 5060 series of graphics cards official on April 15, 2025, launching the 5060 Ti in 8GB and 16GB versions one day later.

A new leak from Videocardz indicates the non-Ti RTX 5060 is launching on May 19.

This date has been confirmed by NVIDIA, which is now working with board partners who have received updated embargo details. [...] Contrary to earlier reports, there appears to be a review embargo as well, which will reportedly lift on the same day the RTX 5060 launches. Videocardz

NVIDIA's RTX 5060 is arriving with 8GB of VRAM — no 16GB version here — and will enter the market with a $299 MSRP.

How much that price inflates as board partners stock shelves remains to be seen, but at least it seems like RTX 5000 prices have settled down outside of the US and its ongoing tariff drama.

Whereas NVIDIA lifted the review embargo for its RTX 5080 and RTX 5090 about a week ahead of the GPUs going live at retailers, giving potential buyers plenty of time to form a solid opinion, it looks like Team Green is aligning the 5060's launch and review embargo.

I am not a fan of this strategy, and it immediately raises some alarms.

NVIDIA lifted its RTX 5060 Ti review embargo on the same day as the card's launch, and it quickly became clear that the 8GB model wasn't offered early for testing.

That left day-one buyers with plenty of questions as they hit the checkout button in a rush to avoid stock shortages.

Most opinions surrounding the 16GB model were lukewarm to warm, but later reviews for the 8GB model haven't been as kind.

Many critics have called the angle that 8GB of VRAM isn't enough for the asking price.

With NVIDIA potentially pulling the same review embargo trick for its 8GB RTX 5060, I'm concerned that shoppers who want to get ahead of the market will buy a card that isn't worth buying.

NVIDIA's graph showing RTX 5060 performance and latency compared to its predecessors. (Image credit: NVIDIA)

NVIDIA shared plenty of benchmark numbers in its original 60-class reveal, but of course, they need to be taken lightly.

It will be independent reviewers who uncover the true value of the RTX 5060.

What I do know is that the RTX 5060 has a GB206-250 chip, 3,840 CUDA cores, 120 Tensor cores, 30 Ray Tracing cores, and a 2.49GHz boost clock, all running at a 150W TGP.

AMD's Radeon RX 9060 XT is now rumored to be revealed at Computex 2025, which officially kicks off on May 20.

I strongly suggest holding out until we see what AMD has cooked up, as the 9060 XT should compete directly with NVIDIA's 60-class cards.