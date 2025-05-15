A successor to the Arc A770 could be on the way from Intel.

Intel revealed its Arc Battlemage desktop graphics cards in December 2024, and since their launch, the B580 and B570 have been almost perpetually sold out.

Why are they so popular? It comes down to price and performance.

The more powerful Arc B580 GPU with 12GB of VRAM debuted at a $249 MSRP, while the Arc B570 with 10GB debuted at $219. Demand and scalping have driven prices up, but they're still the best value on the market.

With enough power to handle an impressive 1440p experience, Intel is providing gamers with a couple of stellar mid-range GPUs in a market saturated with expensive AMD RDNA 4 and NVIDIA RTX 50-series cards.

An Intel Battlemage B770 GPU could be on the way

A screenshot of Intel's B770 social media banter courtesy of Videocardz.

It's been confirmed by Intel that a new Arc PRO A60 GPU with 24GB of VRAM will be shown off at Computex 2025, but there could be more.

Videocardz recently picked up on some social media banter from the Intel team, in which it seems very likely that we'll soon see an Arc B770 model.

While there's still no official confirmation, Intel is surely looking to expand its Battlemage lineup further after the massive success it's had with the initial two entries.

As mentioned by Videocardz, rumors point to Intel having two GPU chips in the works. The BMG-G21 is found in the B570 and B580, while a larger BMG-G31 is still hanging around, waiting for a home.

That larger GPU chip could be what's coming to the Arc B770, if it's indeed real.

If so, NVIDIA's RTX 5060 launch on May 19 and AMD's expected RX 9060 XT reveal at Computex could be placed on the back burner for many value-conscious PC gamers.

Why Intel's rumored Arc B770 is worth waiting for

Intel's rumored Battlemage B770 is worth waiting for in the current GPU market.

Looking at Intel's current Battlemage lineup, the speedier Arc B580 compares very well to the RTX 4060, delivering similar performance at 1080p and 1440p at a better price.

Its 12GB of VRAM is also crucial at a time when 8GB of VRAM (which the RTX 4060 has) is shown to struggle in many modern titles.

NVIDIA's upcoming $299 RTX 5060 is already raising eyebrows for some of the same reasons.

First, NVIDIA's lack of driver support before the 5060's launch means there won't be any reviews on launch day. Second, its 8GB VRAM limit is worrisome.

While NVIDIA excuses itself by claiming it wants to take time to get the launch drivers right, it probably doesn't mind avoiding potentially negative press before PC enthusiasts have a chance to buy the card.

The 8GB RTX 5060 Ti has been roasted by many reviewers due to its VRAM limit, and I don't see why that will change for the 8GB RTX 5060.

Of course, NVIDIA's DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Gen is an impressive piece of tech, and it's a big reason why the RTX 50-series GPUs are so popular. How the 5060 handles it will be revealed soon.

Although there aren't many details available yet for the rumored Intel Arc B770, I expect it will be positioned to compete with the RTX 5060 and, perhaps, the RTX 5060 Ti.

If Intel continues its current Battlemage trend, the B770 could launch with 16GB+ of VRAM, plenty of power for 1440p, and a more affordable price. It's all speculation at this point.

How the upcoming AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT fits into the equation also remains to be seen, but the bottom line is that I don't recommend rushing out to buy the RTX 5060 on launch day.

Wait to see what Intel and AMD have to offer in the mid-range market before making a final decision.

It's a message I feel I've repeated too often at this point, but it's simply the reality of the current GPU market, where high demand and limited stock lead to rushed decisions.