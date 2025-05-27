Project Thundermage: A glimpse at what Thunderbolt 5 GPUs might soon deliver
Thunderbolt 5's adoption rate could speed up thanks to devices like Project Thundermage.
Creators that take advantage of the latest Thunderbolt docks and accessories could soon have a new GPU to match their setup. Intel and Sparkle showed off "Project Thundermage" at Computex this year. The Intel Arc GPU concept from Sparkle could — ahem — spark new life into the Thunderbolt 5 ecosystem.
Thunderbolt 5 has been around for over a year, but there aren't a lot of devices that take full advantage of it yet. While you can find PCs that support Thunderbolt 5, such as the Razer Blade 18, adoption of the technology has been slow.
That could change with "Project Thundermage" and other devices shown at Computex this year. During that event, several eGPUs were shown off that support Thunderbolt 5.
Sparkle's GPU supports data transfer speeds of up to 80 Gbps (bidirectional). That large bandwidth also makes it possible to drive an 8K display at 60Hz while delivering 27W of power.
X user @akiba_ten_M shared images of the GPU presentation during Computex. VideoCardz then added further context.
What is Thunderbolt 5?
Thunderbolt 5 is a new standard for device connectivity. It has several improvements over Thunderbolt 4, most notably a significantly higher data bandwidth.
While Thunderbolt 4 ports and cables max out at 40 Gbps transfer speeds, Thunderbolt 5 doubles that bandwidth to 80 Gbps. Thunderbolt 5 can also push transmission to 120 Gbps at the cost of lowering its receiving rate to 40 Gbps.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
That larger bandwidth opens the door to faster data transfer, better eGPU support, and the use of multiple 8K displays.
|Row 0 - Cell 0
Thunderbolt 4
Thunderbolt 5
Video
Two 4K monitors(Two 4K monitors limited to 60Hz)
Multiple 8K displaysUp to 540HzThree 4K displays at 144Hz
Data
32 Gbps data bandwidthDual 4K video limits bandwidth for data
80 Gbps bandwidth, which helps when using external SSDs and eGFX Creator tools
PC Connection
A second cable is required for charging certain devices, such as powerful gaming PCs and workstations
Can charge more devices through a single cable thanks to supporting at least 140W
|Row 4 - Cell 0
|Row 4 - Cell 1
|Row 4 - Cell 2
Creators are one of the target audiences for Thunderbolt 5 because devices that support the standard support up to three 4K displays at 144Hz or two 8K displays.
Support for 540Hz also makes Thunderbolt 5 a good option for gamers with high-end hardware and the best gaming PCs.
Thunderbolt 5 can also clear up clutter and simplify a desk setup because the standard requires 140W of charging with optional support of up to 240W.
Some powerful laptops require more than 100W for charging, which meant you needed multiple cables to keep your PC topped up while connected to an external display.
Thunderbolt 5 is better than Thunderbolt 4 in several key areas, but the newer standard is more for enthusiasts. Even a year after launching, Thunderbolt 5 is rarely seen in new devices.
VideoCardz notes that Project Thundermage appears to be built for compact systems used by creators. The GPU could be part of a larger wave of Thunderbolt 5 devices to hit the market in the near future.
Sean Endicott is a tech journalist at Windows Central, specializing in Windows, Microsoft software, AI, and PCs. He's covered major launches, from Windows 10 and 11 to the rise of AI tools like ChatGPT. Sean's journey began with the Lumia 930, leading to strong ties with app developers. Outside writing, he coaches American football, utilizing Microsoft services to manage his team. He studied broadcast journalism at Nottingham Trent University and is active on X @SeanEndicott_ and Threads @sean_endicott_.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.