Sparkle showed an Intel Arc GPU at Computex this year that supports Thunderbolt 5.

Creators that take advantage of the latest Thunderbolt docks and accessories could soon have a new GPU to match their setup. Intel and Sparkle showed off "Project Thundermage" at Computex this year. The Intel Arc GPU concept from Sparkle could — ahem — spark new life into the Thunderbolt 5 ecosystem.

Thunderbolt 5 has been around for over a year, but there aren't a lot of devices that take full advantage of it yet. While you can find PCs that support Thunderbolt 5, such as the Razer Blade 18, adoption of the technology has been slow.

That could change with "Project Thundermage" and other devices shown at Computex this year. During that event, several eGPUs were shown off that support Thunderbolt 5.

Sparkle's GPU supports data transfer speeds of up to 80 Gbps (bidirectional). That large bandwidth also makes it possible to drive an 8K display at 60Hz while delivering 27W of power.

X user @akiba_ten_M shared images of the GPU presentation during Computex. VideoCardz then added further context.

What is Thunderbolt 5?

Thunderbolt 5 is a new standard for device connectivity. It has several improvements over Thunderbolt 4, most notably a significantly higher data bandwidth.

While Thunderbolt 4 ports and cables max out at 40 Gbps transfer speeds, Thunderbolt 5 doubles that bandwidth to 80 Gbps. Thunderbolt 5 can also push transmission to 120 Gbps at the cost of lowering its receiving rate to 40 Gbps.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That larger bandwidth opens the door to faster data transfer, better eGPU support, and the use of multiple 8K displays.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Thunderbolt 4 vs. Thunderbolt 5 Row 0 - Cell 0 Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 5 Video Two 4K monitors(Two 4K monitors limited to 60Hz) Multiple 8K displaysUp to 540HzThree 4K displays at 144Hz Data 32 Gbps data bandwidthDual 4K video limits bandwidth for data 80 Gbps bandwidth, which helps when using external SSDs and eGFX Creator tools PC Connection A second cable is required for charging certain devices, such as powerful gaming PCs and workstations Can charge more devices through a single cable thanks to supporting at least 140W Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2

Creators are one of the target audiences for Thunderbolt 5 because devices that support the standard support up to three 4K displays at 144Hz or two 8K displays.

Support for 540Hz also makes Thunderbolt 5 a good option for gamers with high-end hardware and the best gaming PCs.

Thunderbolt 5 can also clear up clutter and simplify a desk setup because the standard requires 140W of charging with optional support of up to 240W.

Some powerful laptops require more than 100W for charging, which meant you needed multiple cables to keep your PC topped up while connected to an external display.

Thunderbolt 5 is better than Thunderbolt 4 in several key areas, but the newer standard is more for enthusiasts. Even a year after launching, Thunderbolt 5 is rarely seen in new devices.

VideoCardz notes that Project Thundermage appears to be built for compact systems used by creators. The GPU could be part of a larger wave of Thunderbolt 5 devices to hit the market in the near future.