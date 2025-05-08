NVIDIA isn't giving me much confidence in its RTX 5060 launch.

NVIDIA made its mid-range RTX 5060 GPUs official on April 15, and the RTX 5060 Ti in 8GB and 16GB versions debuted one day later on April 16.

Rumors suggested that the non-Ti 5060 model would launch on May 19, and NVIDIA has now confirmed that release date with a 9 AM PT (12 PM ET) launch.

Starting May 19 at 9 a.m. Pacific Time, GeForce RTX 5060 graphics cards, desktops, and GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPUs will be available from our partners and retailers worldwide.#GeForceRTX50 pic.twitter.com/VLA9bZUWRWMay 6, 2025

As explained in the NVIDIA post I shared above, standalone RTX 5060 desktop GPUs, pre-built PCs, and laptops are expected to be available on launch day.

The RTX 5060 is the most affordable "Blackwell" GPU that NVIDIA has released so far, arriving with a $299 MSRP. How closely third-party cards stick to that price remains to be seen.

NVIDIA's 60-class GPUs have traditionally been the most popular cards out there for gamers, at least judging by Steam's Hardware survey. A mix of laptop and desktop RTX XX60 cards dominate the list.

Regardless of the 60-class popularity and relatively attractive pricing (at least compared to other RTX 5000 GPUs), some major red flags are popping up as information regarding the RTX 5060's review cycle comes out.

Add that to the commotion already created by VRAM amounts and a competing AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT that could be unveiled at Computex (which kicks off May 20), and you have a situation in which NVIDIA doesn't look too hot.

Here are the three biggest issues I have with NVIDIA's upcoming RTX 5060 launch.

🚩 NVIDIA RTX 5060 reviews won't go live on launch day

NVIDIA's RTX 5060 GPU is expected to debut at a $299 MSRP on May 19, 2025. (Image credit: NVIDIA)

There's no better way to judge a GPU than with first-hand experience and testing.

This is especially important with NVIDIA's RTX 50-series cards, which have all arrived with boastful performance claims that don't always work out as advertised.

Unfortunately, the most recent news suggests that the company won't provide early access to drivers for press reviewing the RTX 5060.

Hardware Unboxed revealed the situation with a post on X, claiming that NVIDIA is "trying to hide the RTX 5060, just as they did the 8GB RTX 5060 Ti."

Nvidia: "We're not hiding the RTX 5060, we're very proud of it and gamers will love it"...also Nvidia: "We're going to launch the RTX 5060 on May 19th during Computex, and although reviewers have cards right now we won't be releasing the driver until they go on sale" pic.twitter.com/Cw0mJnSgUpMay 8, 2025

No advance drivers means no support for the new RTX 5060, so getting hands on the card early doesn't mean anything.

Worsening the situation is the fact that a lot of the major GPU reviewers will already be at Computex on May 19; hard to properly review a GPU when you're at a trade show.

The Hardware Unboxed revelation points to a post from igorsLAB with the same information. Igor Wallossek is quoted as saying:

"I will not (be able to) publish a review of the GeForce RTX 5060 here at the official launch. Not because the sample is missing – it’s already on the table – but because NVIDIA has decided not to provide any press drivers until the launch."

Nothing like delaying a review until after launch to instill confidence in your product that traditionally sells out within hours (if not minutes) of release.

🚩 NVIDIA's RTX 5060 has only 8GB of VRAM

NVIDIA did a split review opportunity for its RTX 5060 Ti launch, seeding to reviewers ahead of release the version with 16GB of VRAM.

That left launch-day buyers unsure how well the 8GB version performs, and now that publications have been able to review the card with less VRAM, I can see why.

Hardware Unboxed got its hands on the 8GB RTX 5060 Ti and published a review a few days after launch, calling the card "instantly obsolete."

RTX 5060 Ti 8GB - Instantly Obsolete, Nvidia Screws Gamers - YouTube Watch On

TechSpot also provided some in-depth RTX 5060 Ti 8GB testing after launch, and it too called the card "instantly obsolete."

A more complete quote from TechSpot's review sums up the results it saw after testing 15 games:

"It's painfully obvious that an 8GB frame buffer is no longer satisfactory for PC gaming beyond the most entry-level products, which can't cost more than about $150. Since such products no longer exist in the current market, neither should 8GB VRAM configurations."

Considering the RTX 5060 doesn't have a 16GB VRAM option and falls behind the 5060 Ti in terms of CUDA cores and clock frequency, it's easy to suspect that reviewers won't go easy on the GPU.

🚩 AMD's Radeon RX 9060 XT GPUs are expected soon

AMD's Radeon RX 9060 XT GPUs are expected to be unveiled at Computex 2025. (Image credit: AMD)

Rumors suggest that AMD's Radeon RX 9060 XT GPUs will be revealed at Computex 2025.

Like NVIDIA with its RTX 5060 Ti, it looks like AMD plans to offer 8GB and 16GB VRAM options.

Considering the fallout it's seen regarding NVIDIA's $379 8GB 5060 Ti, I expect AMD will deliver its GPUs at a more affordable price to help justify its own 8GB card.

Of course, the RX 9060 XT GPUs are meant to compete directly with the 5060 Ti — XT is AMD's version of Ti, after all — but a price close to the RTX 5060 would theoretically push a lot of mid-range buyers towards the 9060 XT.

Because the Radeon announcement is expected so soon after NVIDIA's RTX 5060 launch date, I strongly recommend waiting to see what AMD has created, good or bad, before jumping on any new mid-range GPU.