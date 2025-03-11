A look at the AORUS Master version of the RTX 4070 Ti

The world of PC building is full of esoteric terms, and attempting to navigate brands, models, technologies, and generations can be difficult.

One question I often hear involves NVIDIA graphics cards, or more specifically, the "Ti" and "Super" models.

So what does "Ti" mean in relation to NVIDIA's GeForce RTX GPUs? How does it compare to AMD's own "XT" and "XTX" variants? And which versions are best to buy?

Here's what you need to know before buying your next graphics card.

What does "Ti" mean in NVIDIA GPUs?

The RTX 4060 and RTX 4060 Ti next to each other. (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Windows Central)

The answer to this question isn't too complex.

As you've likely noticed if you're reading this, some of NVIDIA's graphics cards have a "Ti" moniker next to the main number.

In this case, "Ti" stands for "Titanium." No, the cards aren't made of titanium; it's simply a way for NVIDIA to differentiate between models from the same card series.

For example, the latest NVIDIA RTX 5000 cards include the RTX 5070 and RTX 5070 Ti. The latter card with the extra "Ti" at the end is the more powerful GPU.

How much one of NVIDIA's Ti GPUs differs from a non-Ti GPU isn't a set number. It's better to view the Ti models as roughly a halfway point between numbered versions.

With the RTX 5070 as a baseline, the RTX 5070 Ti sits somewhere between it and the RTX 5080 we reviewed.

The same applies to older NVIDIA generations. The RTX 4060 is less powerful than the RTX 4060 Ti, and the RTX 3080 is less powerful than the RTX 3080 Ti.

What about NVIDIA's Super GPUs?

NVIDIA's RTX 4070 Super is one step up from the standard 4070. (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Windows Central)

To further confuse things, NVIDIA also adds a "Super" moniker to some of its GPUs. It can come with or without the Ti branding.

NVIDIA's Super branding further expands the portfolio while keeping tabs on expected performance.

Here's how the performance tiers shake out when looking at something like the RTX 4070:

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070: Baseline 70-class performance.

Baseline 70-class performance. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Super: 70-class performance somewhere between standard and Ti versions.

70-class performance somewhere between standard and Ti versions. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti: 70-class performance beyond the Super cards.

70-class performance beyond the Super cards. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super: The best 70-class performance available.

RTX Ti Super cards are the rarest form of NVIDIA's GPUs from previous generations, and so far there aren't any Super versions for the new "Blackwell" generation.

Does AMD offer Ti versions of its Radeon GPUs?

AMD's Radeon GPUs use "XT" and "XTX" branding to denote different levels of performance. (Image credit: Getty Images | Long Visual Press)

AMD has a similar naming scheme for its Radeon GPUs as compared to NVIDIA, though it doesn't use "Ti" in its product lineup.

Instead, AMD has "XT" and "XTX" versions of its GPUs to denote higher performance levels.

For example, the new Radeon RX 9000 GPUs recently launched with the RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT. The 9070 XT is, of course, the more powerful GPU.

You'll also see "XTX" next to some of AMD's older GPUs. The RX 7900 XTX, for example, is another tier above the RX 7900 XT.

As is the case with NVIDIA, this leaves AMD with room to expand its lineup throughout a GPU generation's lifetime.

Which NVIDIA GPUs are best?

The NVIDIA RTX 4070 Super sits between the 4070 and the 4070 Ti. (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Windows Central)

Recommending one version of NVIDIA's GPUs for everyone doesn't work. Some might get more than enough power from a standard GPU, while others will want the Ti or Super versions.

For best results, I recommend you first decide on which class of NVIDIA GPU fits your budget and your current (or planned) PC build.

For example, NVIDIA's 90-class GPUs — like the RTX 4090 or RTX 5090 — are the most expensive options and are generally not recommended for the average gamer.

NVIDIA's 80-class GPUs are usually the preferred option for 4K PC gaming enthusiasts, with the 70-class cards coming in close behind. The 60-class is the most affordable.

Image 1 of 12 RTX 4070, 4070 Super, and 4070 Ti performance in Control (Image credit: Windows Central) RTX 4070, 4070 Super, and 4070 Ti performance in Control (Image credit: Windows Central) RTX 4070, 4070 Super, and 4070 Ti performance in Far Cry 6 (Image credit: Windows Central) RTX 4070, 4070 Super, and 4070 Ti performance in Red Dead Redemption 2 (Image credit: Windows Central) RTX 4070, 4070 Super, and 4070 Ti performance in Cyberpunk 2077 (Image credit: Windows Central) RTX 4070, 4070 Super, and 4070 Ti performance in Elden Ring (Image credit: Windows Central) RTX 4070, 4070 Super, and 4070 Ti performance in Far Cry 6 (Image credit: Windows Central) RTX 4070, 4070 Super, and 4070 Ti performance in Hogwarts Legacy (Image credit: Windows Central) RTX 4070, 4070 Super, and 4070 Ti performance in Watch Dogs Legion (Image credit: Windows Central) RTX 4070, 4070 Super, and 4070 Ti performance in Elden Ring (Image credit: Windows Central) RTX 4070, 4070 Super, and 4070 Ti performance in F1 23 (Image credit: Windows Central) RTX 4070, 4070 Super, and 4070 Ti performance in Hogwarts Legacy (Image credit: Windows Central)

Focusing on the RTX 4070 cards as the example, you technically have four options from which to choose based on your needs.

Generally speaking, the RTX 4070 is best reserved for 1440p gaming, while the RTX 4070 Ti Super is much better suited for 4K gaming.

In the above graphs I pulled from our NVIDIA RTX 4070 Super review, you can see the performance differences between the RTX 4070, 4070 Super, and 4070 Ti. Consider the 4070 Ti Super above those three options.

Pricing will also play a huge role in your final decision. With NVIDIA's MSRP out the window, the best card for you might just be the one that's in your price range.