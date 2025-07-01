NVIDIA RTX 5000 GPUs are on sale at Newegg, and discounted gift cards can be used towards your purchase — It's free money

The ASUS TUF Gaming RTX 5070 Ti is one of the GPUs on sale at Newegg.

Newegg just launched its anti-Prime Day sales event, and it looks to be the best place to buy a new NVIDIA RTX 50-series and AMD Radeon RX 9000 GPUs.

The 4th of July Sale at Newegg runs officially from June 30 through July 6, and it's expected to give way to the company's 11th annual FantasTech event that runs until July 13.

Buying ahead of official sales events usually comes with some risk — what if prices drop again after you buy? — but Newegg's FantasTech price protection is in place on many items. Best part? You'll get an automatic refund if prices drop again at Newegg.

That's not all. Newegg is currently selling $100 digital gift card for $85, which is free money in your pocket to put toward a new GPU.

Here are the best graphics card deals I've spotted so far at Newegg, and I'll be sure to keep prices updated and new discounts flowing as we head into Prime Day week.

How to get free money from Newegg for a new GPU

Newegg's $100 digital gift card can currently be purchased for $85 when using the promo code "FTTNEGC85" at checkout.

Not only should the gift card arrive in your inbox within minutes, but it can be immediately put towards a new GPU. Judging by the reviews, you can stack gift cards to further expand your savings.

I don't expect this deal to last long, so take advantage while you still can.

Amazon Prime Day officially kicks off on July 8, and this year it runs for four days until July 11.

Amazon is far from the only retailer offering deep discounts on some of our favorite tech, with Newegg, Best Buy, Walmart, Target, B&H, and more cooking up their own summer deal events.

