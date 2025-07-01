NVIDIA RTX 5000 GPUs are on sale at Newegg, and discounted gift cards can be used towards your purchase — It's free money

Newegg just launched its anti-Prime Day sales event, and it looks to be the best place to buy a new NVIDIA RTX 50-series and AMD Radeon RX 9000 GPUs.
The 4th of July Sale at Newegg runs officially from June 30 through July 6, and it's expected to give way to the company's 11th annual FantasTech event that runs until July 13.
Buying ahead of official sales events usually comes with some risk — what if prices drop again after you buy? — but Newegg's FantasTech price protection is in place on many items. Best part? You'll get an automatic refund if prices drop again at Newegg.
That's not all. Newegg is currently selling $100 digital gift card for $85, which is free money in your pocket to put toward a new GPU.
Here are the best graphics card deals I've spotted so far at Newegg, and I'll be sure to keep prices updated and new discounts flowing as we head into Prime Day week.
How to get free money from Newegg for a new GPU
Newegg's $100 digital gift card can currently be purchased for $85 when using the promo code "FTTNEGC85" at checkout.
Not only should the gift card arrive in your inbox within minutes, but it can be immediately put towards a new GPU. Judging by the reviews, you can stack gift cards to further expand your savings.
I don't expect this deal to last long, so take advantage while you still can.
Use code "FTTNEGC85" at checkout to pick up these $100 Newegg digital gift cards for $85. Whether you hold onto them for later (they never expire) or put them toward a new GPU during Newegg's FantasTech sale is up to you.
👉 See at: Newegg.com
Best NVIDIA RTX 50-series GPU anti-Prime Day deals
This isn't a deep deal by any means, but price protection is in place should it drop in price further next week. Add some discounted Newegg gift cards, and the savings start to really add up.
👉 See at: Newegg.com
Make sure you consider the 16GB version of the RTX 5060 Ti if it's the card you're after. It'll last a lot longer into the future, and the $50 discount isn't bad, either. The Ice version is perfect for white builds.
👉 See at: Newegg.com
With the $140 discount at Newegg, the Zotac RTX 5070 Ti price gets close to MSRP. Add in some discounted Newegg gift cards, and you're getting a great deal.
👉 See at: Newegg.com
This is a high-end version of the RTX 5070 Ti that's enjoying a massive $200 discount. No price protection on this one yet, but at this price, that might not matter.
👉 See at: Newegg.com
This is one of the pricier custom RTX 5070 Ti cards, so MSRP doesn't really apply. Knocking $100 off the regular price is a big win. This is the GPU I personally have in my gaming PC, and so far it's been an outstanding purchase. FantasTech price protection is in place.
👉 See at: Newegg.com
Best AMD Radeon RX 9000 GPU anti-Prime Day deals
This RX 9060 XT comes with a free GPU support bracket and lands with a flat $30 discount. Not bad, especially if you add some discounted gift cards. FantasTech price protection is in place.
👉 See at: Newegg.com
The 9070 XT is AMD's latest flagship GPU with 16GB of VRAM. Save $50 immediately, and don't forget to stack some discounted Newegg gift cards.
👉 See at: Newegg.com
This is one of the premier RX 9070 XT models, and the price reflects that. The $50 discount only lasts until the end of today (July 1), so don't hold out if it's the one you want.
👉 See at: Newegg.com
More Prime Day and anti-Prime Day deals are live
Amazon Prime Day officially kicks off on July 8, and this year it runs for four days until July 11.
Amazon is far from the only retailer offering deep discounts on some of our favorite tech, with Newegg, Best Buy, Walmart, Target, B&H, and more cooking up their own summer deal events.
Be sure to have a look at the other deal roundups I've put together for a better look at all of the best tech discounts.
- Early Prime Day PC build deals are live — Major savings on NVIDIA RTX GPUs, AMD Ryzen CPUs, fast storage, and more
- Forget Amazon — Best Buy's early anti-Prime Day deals are live, with huge savings on some of our favorite tech
- Early Prime Day laptop deals can't be missed — 70% off ThinkPads, cheap Surface bundles, prices from $429
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Cale Hunt brings to Windows Central more than eight years of experience writing about laptops, PCs, accessories, games, and beyond. If it runs Windows or in some way complements the hardware, there’s a good chance he knows about it, has written about it, or is already busy testing it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.