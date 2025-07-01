AMD's Ryzen 7 7800X3D hits the lowest price of the year — Why wait for Prime Day?

The Ryzen 7 7800X3D is easily one of the best CPUs you can put into a gaming PC, and it just hit the lowest price of the year.

AMD's Ryzen 7 7800X3D remains one of the best processors you can possibly buy for your gaming PC, and I'm happy to report that it has once again fallen to a new low price for 2025 as we head into Prime Day.

Newegg is the place to shop to land the 7800X3D at the $369.97 sale price. Amazon also offers the same price, but Newegg throws in a free 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD from Kingston to sweeten the deal. That's $70 you don't have to spend on extra storage.

The deal gets better. Newegg is currently selling its $100 digital gift cards for $85, allowing you to stack up the savings even further.

Why I can easily recommend the Ryzen 7 7800X3D to PC gamers

AMD's Ryzen 7 7800X3D remains a top option for your gaming PC in 2025. (Image credit: Ben Wilson | Windows Central)

It's a true testament to AMD's Ryzen prowess that the 7800X3D is still such a hot item. Despite being "replaced" by the newer Ryzen 7 9800X3D, the 7800X3D is still holding strong when paired with even the most powerful NVIDIA RTX 5000 and AMD Radeon 9000 GPUs.

The Ryzen 7 7800X3D has 8 cores and 16 threads, a 5.0GHz max boost clock speed, and a 120W TDP.

The secret to the 7800X3D's success lies in its 3D V-Cache, a feature that's unique to AMD's X3D hardware. It works by stacking additional L3 cache on the CPU die, allowing the CPU to benefit from 96MB of cache that's quickly accessible.

While 3D V-Cache doesn't do much for productivity work, it directly benefits gaming performance. I have an X3D chip in my gaming PC, and there's no way I'm switching anytime soon.

While the newer 9800X3D does offer between 8% and 22% performance uplifts compared to the 7800X3D, based on our in-house testing, you'll pay about $472 for the newer chip.

That's more than $100 over the discount price of the 7800X3D, which makes it very easy for me to recommend the older CPU, especially when it remains so potent for gaming.

Senior Editor Ben Wilson reviewed the Ryzen 7 7800X3D when it launched in 2023, remarking:

"True to its word, the average temperature of the 7800X3D seems to hover around the low-to-mid 80°C region when it's under stress, but my radiator fans were barely doing any work. The talk about power management holds true; AMD is squeezing every bit of power out of this CPU like diamonds out of coal."

The current $369.97 sale price at Newegg is attractive on its own, and I don't know if it will get any cheaper once Newegg kicks off its FantasTech sales event that runs at the same day as Amazon's Prime Day.

However, buying the Ryzen 7 7800X3D from Newegg will also get you a free 1TB Kingston NV3 M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, which has a $70 value.

What's the deal with Newegg's discounted gift cards?

To make this Ryzen 7 7800X3D even better, Newegg is currently selling its $100 digital gift cards for $85. All you need to do is use the promo code "FTTNEGC85" at checkout to get the deal.

The gift cards arrive by email, and judging by reviews, they show up within minutes after purchase.

If you are indeed thinking about buying the discounted Ryzen 7 7800X3D, I recommend grabbing some discounted gift cards first and using them towards the CPU.

When is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon's Prime Day 2025 runs from July 8 until July 11, making it a full four-day event.

Major competing retailers, including Newegg, are hosting their own sales events to draw attention away from Amazon, and I urge everyone to shop around before checking out.

Newegg currently has a 4th of July sale on the go until July 6, and on July 7 it kicks off its FantasTech deals event that's expected to run until July 13.