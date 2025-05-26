Don't miss this limited-time deal that drops the Ryzen 9 7900X down to $325.

Memorial Day deals are proving to be worthwhile for PC builders, and while AMD's Ryzen 7 7800X3D at $377 is hogging a lot of attention, there's an even more affordable CPU available.

I'm talking about the Ryzen 9 7900X, which is now down to $325.26 at Newegg for Memorial Day only.

That's $223 off the regular price for a powerful CPU, plus Newegg is throwing in a 1TB Patriot P400 M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD completely free when you buy the chip.

Why choose the Ryzen 9 7900X over the Ryzen 7 7800X3D?

AMD's Ryzen 9 7900X remains a top processor for gamers and creators in 2025. (Image credit: Future)

As I mentioned, AMD's Ryzen 7 7800X3D at $377 is stealing a lot of attention from other CPUs on sale on Memorial Day.

I stand by my claim that it's the day's best CPU deal for gamers, but that doesn't mean it's the only chip worth checking out. That's especially true if you split your PC time between fun and work.

The Ryzen 9 7900X is from the same Zen 4 generation as the 7800X3D, and rather than a heavy focus on gaming with 3D V-Cache, it adds additional cores and threads while boosting the clock speed.

The 7900X has 12 cores (compared to 8), 24 threads (compared to 16), and a boost clock frequency up to 5.6GHz (compared to 5GHz). Its L1 and L2 caches are also larger, partly making up for the lack of 3D V-Cache.

What does that all mean? It makes the Ryzen 9 7900X much better for demanding workloads while also providing some impressive gaming performance.

Former Windows Central Senior Editor Rich Edmonds had this to say in his Ryzen 9 7900X review:

"These processors are excellent for intensive workloads, and the improvements AMD has made to the AM5 platform with the latest round of processors are noticeable even when simply playing around in Windows 11 (or your favorite flavor of Linux). Everything ... seems faster."

Regarding gaming performance, Edmonds stated:

"Gaming is excellent, as was the case with the AMD Ryzen 5 7600X and AMD Ryzen 7 7700X. Single-core performance is slightly weaker because we're talking 16 cores, but you'll see an improvement over the previous generation."

One other area where the Ryzen 9 7900X pulls ahead of the 7800X3D is pricing. Even at the lowest price of the year, the 7800X3D is still about $53 more than the 7900X's discount price, allowing you to spend the money elsewhere in the PC.

And let's not forget the 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD that Newegg is throwing in for free when you buy the Ryzen 9 7900X. It's a $62 value on its own, which sweetens the deal considerably.