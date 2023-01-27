AMD ramped every performance category up with the 7950X. The top-end Ryzen 9 processor has gigantic performance, but it's offset by a 170W power draw and raised temperatures. The best CPU cooler for the Ryzen 9 7950X depends on your PC case and clearance over other components, such as RAM modules, but ultimately needs to prevent the chip from getting too hot under load. Our favorite pick is the NZXT Kraken X63, but we've rounded up alternatives to fit your budget and custom build needs.

The best CPU cooler for AMD Ryzen 9 7950X

Why you can trust Windows Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Breaking down the thermal performances in our combined AMD Ryzen 9 7900X and 7950X review showed that you get exactly the performance you pay for with this beefy processor, but the temperatures can be concerning. There's plenty of room for overclocking, and anyone building a PC gaming rig around this CPU will likely push it for every bit of effort possible. I've chosen the NZXT Kraken X63 as the best overall choice for the 7950X in its 280mm variant as the ideal middle ground, but the Kraken X73 RGB offers a 360mm radiator and extra lighting if you have the case space and budget.

All-in-one coolers aren't your only option for the Ryzen chip, and Noctua still offers fantastic performance with its NH-D15, though it needs plenty of clearance over other components on your motherboard and in the case. If you prefer to stick to conventional cooling methods, it's a long-serving champion available in the classic brown or a simplistic black variant. Still, if you're looking for subtlety, the Dark Rock Pro 4 from be quiet! offers near-silent running until it's time to put the 7950X through its paces with intense gaming, and it'll keep up.