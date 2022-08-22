Best CPU coolers for AMD Ryzen 7 5800X in 2022

If you're building a new gaming PC featuring the powerful 5000b Series AM4 socket processor, you'll need the best CPU cooler for the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X since there's nothing included in the box. We've found the best matches for your scenario, depending on your needs and case size. Check for clearance over the rest of your components and pair your build with one of our picks to keep your new Ryzen CPU running cool.

Choosing a CPU cooler for the Ryzen 7 5800X

The best CPU cooler for the Ryzen 5800X depends on your needs and case size. AMD doesn't include a stock cooler with its CPU, so you might want to look at something simple like the Scythe Fuma 2 air cooler or the Arctic Liquid Freezer II AIO to keep the costs down. Our top pick, the Noctua NH-U12A is a super-quiet air cooler that gives an incredible performance, necessary for this Ryzen CPU, which works harder than its 5600X counterpart.

For absolute silence, you need the phenomenal be quiet! Dark Rock Pro 4 for quiet and peaceful gaming. On the other end of the spectrum is the NZXT Kraken X73 360mm pumping out ice-cold temperatures with its liquid-cooling system, as long as you have space for its triple-fan radiator. Clearance is important for any of these models but especially the air coolers, so double check your available space for clearance over other components like RAM and GPU.