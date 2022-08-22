Best CPU coolers for AMD Ryzen 7 5800X in 2022
By Ben Wilson Contributions from Tyler Colp published
Keep rising temperatures under control.
If you're building a new gaming PC featuring the powerful 5000b Series AM4 socket processor, you'll need the best CPU cooler for the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X since there's nothing included in the box. We've found the best matches for your scenario, depending on your needs and case size. Check for clearance over the rest of your components and pair your build with one of our picks to keep your new Ryzen CPU running cool.
Best air cooler
Noctua is known for quiet, stable fans for a reason. The Noctua NH-U12A is not only silent but also efficient at keeping everything cool. It measures 158mm tall, so ensure your case has enough clearance for this chunky air cooler.
Affordable AIO
The Arctic Liquid Freezer II 280 is perfect for saving space inside your case versus some of the larger air coolers. It's an affordable solution that may not look fancy but will keep your CPU quietly running under comfortable temperatures.
Premium liquid cooling
The Kraken X73 360mm proved in our review to be a powerful liquid-cooling system with gorgeous RGB lighting. It's more expensive but capable of keeping your CPU temperatures under control and looking pretty with the NZXT CAM software handling lighting.
Super quiet
The Dark Rock Pro 4 TR4 is an extremely quiet air cooler. For the benefits of silent running, you have to consider its lofty 163mm height within your case. If you're looking for ultra-quiet fans and have the space, the Dark Rock Pro 4 is the winner.
Flashy RGB
For RGB, the iCUE H150i Capellix is the ultimate choice to pair with the Ryzen 7 5800X. It features customizable lighting on the 360mm fan radiator and liquid pump while providing high-performance cooling for controlled temperatures.
Budget cooling
The Scythe Fuma 2 is a competent air cooler for a low price. It's the solution if you're looking to save some money but don't want to jeopardize your CPU. It's a quiet runner measuring just under 155mm in height, so check your clearance over other components.
Choosing a CPU cooler for the Ryzen 7 5800X
The best CPU cooler for the Ryzen 5800X depends on your needs and case size. AMD doesn't include a stock cooler with its CPU, so you might want to look at something simple like the Scythe Fuma 2 air cooler or the Arctic Liquid Freezer II AIO to keep the costs down. Our top pick, the Noctua NH-U12A is a super-quiet air cooler that gives an incredible performance, necessary for this Ryzen CPU, which works harder than its 5600X counterpart.
For absolute silence, you need the phenomenal be quiet! Dark Rock Pro 4 for quiet and peaceful gaming. On the other end of the spectrum is the NZXT Kraken X73 360mm pumping out ice-cold temperatures with its liquid-cooling system, as long as you have space for its triple-fan radiator. Clearance is important for any of these models but especially the air coolers, so double check your available space for clearance over other components like RAM and GPU.
Ben Wilson is a freelance writer working for Windows Central with technical expertise and a background in electronics retail. Fueling a technology and video game obsession with coffee, you can usually find him behind one screen or another.
Get the best of Windows Central in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to Windows Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.