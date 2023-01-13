Best motherboard for AMD Ryzen 5 5600X in 2023

Getting the motherboard right in your PC build is crucial since it determines what CPU you can use. The AMD Ryzen 5 5600X is a mid-range AM4 socket processor with six cores and 12 threads compatible with A520, B550, and X570 motherboards. We've rounded up the best motherboards for the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X in a range of budgets and configurations to help you make the right choice for an AMD build so you can join team red in style.

Choosing the best motherboard for AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

A reliable motherboard is one of your PC's most important components, so you must choose the right one for your budget and needs. The Ryzen 5 5600X isn't the most capable processor, meaning you can get away with an A520 or B550 motherboard if you can't quite stretch to cover the cost of an X570 board. Just be sure the motherboard you buy comes with a BIOS version that works with the Ryzen 5000 Series (opens in new tab).

Our top pick for the best motherboard (opens in new tab) for the Ryzen 5 5600X is the ASUS ROG Strix X570-E, which comes with super-fast LAN ports and PCIe 4.0, thanks to the X570 chipset from AMD. It could be more affordable but easily handles even the most powerful Ryzen 9 processor.

If you want to save a little, the GIGABYTE A520 AORUS Elite is still an excellent choice, with high-quality components on a budget, but you'll need to rely on PCIe 3.0 instead of 4.0.