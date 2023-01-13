Best motherboard for AMD Ryzen 5 5600X in 2023
When only the best boards will do.
Getting the motherboard right in your PC build is crucial since it determines what CPU you can use. The AMD Ryzen 5 5600X is a mid-range AM4 socket processor with six cores and 12 threads compatible with A520, B550, and X570 motherboards. We've rounded up the best motherboards for the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X in a range of budgets and configurations to help you make the right choice for an AMD build so you can join team red in style.
Most motherboards in this category may be mid-tier, but the X570 chipset can stretch its legs in the ASUS ROG Strix X570-E. You could overlock the CPU without issue and enjoy PCIe 4.0 support, Wi-Fi 6, and Gen 4 M.2 slots capable of speeds up to 64GB/s, rapid LAN, and plenty of RGB options.
ASUS goes all-out when designing and building the Crosshair range of motherboards, and the X570 VIII Extreme is no exception. It's about as good as you can get for AMD processors, so long as you don't mind the high price tag.
Gigabyte's X570-I AORUS Pro Wi-Fi has everything going for it, including excellent power delivery, dual M.2 slots, great audio, solid BIOS, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5, and PCIe 4.0 support. The only issue is if you ever want to add a second GPU, a case with a front USB-C port, or more than four drives.
NZXT makes killer PC cases but also makes some exceptional motherboards. The NZXT N7 B550 may not have the class-leading X570 chipset, but it doesn't need it. You get plenty of expansion points, fan headers, and a fantastic layout. NZXT pushed the B550 chipset to its limit with the N7.
The ASUS TUF Gaming B550M-Plus is a brilliant mid-tier motherboard with extended functionality. You get 2.5Gb LAN, Wi-Fi 6, PCIe 4.0, and the ability to overclock even a Ryzen 9 3900X processor. All this on a compact MicroATX form factor.
While not quite as advanced as our top pick, the A520 AORUS Elite from GIGABYTE is still worth considering for your Ryzen 5 5600X. It doesn't come with PCIe 4.0 support but comes with a decent VRM setup, M.2 slot, and will work perfectly fine with your Ryzen 5000 Series CPU. You'll also save some money for other components.
Choosing the best motherboard for AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
Why you can trust Windows Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
A reliable motherboard is one of your PC's most important components, so you must choose the right one for your budget and needs. The Ryzen 5 5600X isn't the most capable processor, meaning you can get away with an A520 or B550 motherboard if you can't quite stretch to cover the cost of an X570 board. Just be sure the motherboard you buy comes with a BIOS version that works with the Ryzen 5000 Series (opens in new tab).
Our top pick for the best motherboard (opens in new tab) for the Ryzen 5 5600X is the ASUS ROG Strix X570-E, which comes with super-fast LAN ports and PCIe 4.0, thanks to the X570 chipset from AMD. It could be more affordable but easily handles even the most powerful Ryzen 9 processor.
If you want to save a little, the GIGABYTE A520 AORUS Elite is still an excellent choice, with high-quality components on a budget, but you'll need to rely on PCIe 3.0 instead of 4.0.
Windows Central Newsletter
Get the best of Windows Central in in your inbox, every day!
Rich Edmonds was formerly a Senior Editor of PC hardware at Windows Central, covering everything related to PC components and NAS. He's been involved in technology for more than a decade and knows a thing or two about the magic inside a PC chassis. You can follow him on Twitter at @RichEdmonds.
- Ben WilsonChannel Editor
Thank you for signing up to Windows Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.