Best motherboards for AMD Ryzen 7 5800X in 2022

It's important you pick the best motherboard you can afford when looking to build a PC with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800X processor. This CPU is part of the Ryzen 5000 Series, which requires a 500-series AMD motherboard. We've rounded up the best AMD Ryzen 7 5800X motherboards from which to choose.

The Ryzen 7 5800X may not be the most powerful processor around, but it can still take full advantage of what the X570 platform offers. These boards usually come with better components and features. The ASUS ROG Strix X570-E is a great choice. It has great power delivery for stable overclocking, PCIe 4.0 support, high-quality components, Wi-Fi 6, and Gen 4 M.2 slots capable of unidirectional transfer speeds up to 64GB/s, rapid LAN ports, and plenty of RGB lighting options to boot.

While not quite as advanced as our top pick, the B550 AORUS Elite from GIGABYTE is still worth considering for your Ryzen 7 5800X. It supports PCIe 4.0, comes with a decent VRM setup, Wi-Fi 6, and other highlight features, and will work perfectly fine with your Ryzen 5000 Series CPU.

If you'd rather build a PC inside a more compact chassis, ASUS has you covered with the ROG Strix X570-I motherboard. It's a Mini-ITX board, meaning it has fewer DIMM slots for RAM, fewer PCIe slots, and some other omissions, but manages to come rocking an 8+2 phase delivery with active VRM cooling alongside active chipset cooling. There's also PCIe 4.0 and plenty of other features.

X570 motherboards don't have to be overtly more expensive than other solutions. The ASUS Prime X570-P has all the chipset's bells and whistles but comes with a slightly more affordable price. Highlight features include metal VRM heatsinks, PCIe 4.0 support, and high-quality components.

You likely don't need a motherboard that costs the same as an entire PC, but if your budget can stretch to cover the ROG X570 Crosshair VIII Formula and you'd like to do some serious overclocking across the board, you'll have a great time. Highlights include high-quality components for stable overclocking, as well as a heatsink block that can be connected to your custom water-cooling loop.

Choosing the best 500-series motherboard

Getting the best motherboard is important as it provides all the power to your CPU, RAM, and beyond. The Ryzen 7 5800X isn't the most powerful processor from AMD, but it can still take advantage of X570 motherboards. Still, you can get by with a B550 board without noticing much of a major difference.

Our top pick for the Ryzen 7 5800X is the ASUS Strix X570-E, which comes with super-fast LAN ports and PCIe 4.0, thanks to the X570 chipset from AMD. It's not the most affordable, but will easily handle even the most powerful Ryzen 9 processor.

If you want to save a little but still enjoy all the benefits of X570, the ASUS Prime X570-P is a great second choice, coming with PCIe 4.0 support, high-quality components, and a great BIOS at a more affordable price.