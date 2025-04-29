Amazon Gaming Week is live with countless deals on hardware and accessories.
While there are certainly some great Gaming Week deals available at other retailers, Amazon seems to be focused on offering PC build hardware at the lowest prices ever.
A bunch of AMD Ryzen processors have been discounted to the lowest price I've ever seen at Amazon — I checked CamelCamelCamel pricing history to be sure — making it a great time to pick up a new chip for your PC.
I've been sure to note which AMD Ryzen CPUs are at their lowest price ever, and I've included price checks from competing retailers.
NOTE: AMD has bundled a free copy of Monster Hunter Wilds with these discounted CPUs at Amazon.
Best AMD Ryzen deals during Amazon Gaming Week
AMD Ryzen 5 9600X
Was: $279
Now: $185 at Amazon
"In a masterclass of performance-per-watt efficiency, AMD offers incredible single-core performance scores that beat its intended 14600K rival and even challenge the 14700K. The 9600X is for entry-level builders starting with AM5, whether upgrading from much older platforms or starting from scratch."
Cores: 6. Threads: 12. Base clock: 3.9GHz. Boost clock: 5.4GHz. Socket: AM5. TDP: 65W.
👉 See at: Amazon.com
💰Price check: $209 at Newegg | $230 at Best Buy
AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
Was: $399
Now: $267 at Amazon
"If you do take the plunge and pick up the AMD Ryzen 7 7700X, you won't be disappointed. The performance is amazing. Pair it up with a capable AIO and a 240mm radiator and you'll have one impressive gaming machine."
Cores: 8. Threads: 16. Base clock: 4.5GHz. Boost clock: 5.4GHz. Socket: AM5. TDP: 105W.
👉 See at: Amazon.com
💰Price check: $290 at Newegg | $319 at Best Buy
AMD Ryzen 7 9700X
Was: $359
Now: $285 at Amazon
"AMD is delivering a multi-punch knockout with the Ryzen 7 9700X, as it drops the MSRP from its previous-generation 7700X and even returns to the 65W power draw of its 5700X. It comes with caveats, and the generational multi-core improvements are barely worth mentioning. However, its single-core performance is a thing to behold, ranking above most of Intel's comparable chips at 125W."
Cores: 8. Threads: 16. Base clock: 3.8GHz. Boost clock: 5.5GHz. Socket: AM5. TDP: 65W.
👉 See at: Amazon.com
💰Price check: $309 at Newegg | $330 at Best Buy
AMD Ryzen 9 9900X
Was: $499
Now: $364 at Amazon
"Meanwhile, the 9900X aggressively targets Intel's top-end 14th Gen Core i9-14900K and heartily competes at a lower cost, though it fell behind at times. They're excessive and powerful, needing capable CPU coolers to prevent throttling from overheating, especially with the 170W powerhouse 9950X, but both Ryzen 9 chips deliver what AMD promises: high-end performance for creators."
Cores: 12. Threads: 24. Base clock: 4.4GHz. Boost clock: 5.6GHz. Socket: AM5. TDP: 120W.
👉 See at: Amazon.com
💰Price check: $459 at Newegg | $470 at Best Buy
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
Was: $699
Now: $452 at Amazon
"You won't be disappointed with buying either the Ryzen 9 7900X or 7950X. Both processors are excellent for playing the latest (and most demanding) PC games, working with creative software, and doing plenty of other tasks. In fact, you could absolutely do everything simultaneously, thanks to the generous number of CPU cores available."
Cores: 16. Threads: 32. Base clock: 4.5GHz. Boost clock: 5.7GHz. Socket: AM5. TDP: 170W.
👉 See at: Amazon.com
💰Price check: $489 at Newegg | $549 at Best Buy
AMD Ryzen 9 9950X
Was: $649
Now: $526 at Amazon
"It's indisputable that the Ryzen 9 9950X is the world's most powerful consumer CPU, but it comes at a cost, both literally and through hardware requirements. You'll need a capable cooler to keep this 170W beast under control and performing its best, but it'll deliver the best metrics for creative apps."
Cores: 16. Threads: 32. Base clock: 4.3GHz. Boost clock: 5.7GHz. Socket: AM5. TDP: 170W.
👉 See at: Amazon.com
💰Price check: $526 at Newegg | $600 at Best Buy
Which discounted AMD Ryzen CPU is best for you?
Which discounted AMD CPU you choose ultimately depends on how much you're willing to spend and what level of performance you want to achieve.
For anyone who wants to buy at the lowest price ever, the Ryzen 5 9600X, Ryzen 9 9900X, and Ryzen 9 9950X are the best options.
Even the 9600X at $185 is going to be able to handle 1080p and 1440p gaming when paired with a capable GPU, but you can move up to the Ryzen 7 or Ryzen 9 if you need more cores for creative and development work.
AMD's Ryzen 7 7700X, Ryzen 7 9700X, and Ryzen 9 7950X aren't at their lowest prices ever, but the deals are still the best I've seen in months.
The 7000-series chips are built on the Zen 4 architecture, so if you'd like to grab the Zen 5 enhancements — like better power efficiency and slightly improved performance — you'll have to stick with the 9000 series.
You definitely don't need to grab a Zen 5 chip, as Zen 4 hardware is still potent.
Amazon Gaming Week: Frequently Asked Questions
This is the second time Amazon has hosted a "Gaming Week" with countless deals on everything from hardware to accessories. Here are some answers to frequently asked questions surrounding the event.
When is Amazon Gaming Week?
Amazon Gaming Week 2025 runs from Monday, April 28, until Sunday, May 4. There are many deals already live, and I expect to see new deals pop up as we move through the week.
Are there any exclusive perks for Amazon Prime members?
Aside from the usual free shipping and exclusive access to some deals, Prime members have one free Twitch subscription to use as well as access to free games and content via Prime Gaming.
Are any retailers hosting competing sales?
Yes, there are currently sales live that compete directly with Amazon Gaming Week.
Newegg's PC Gaming Week is home to way more deals on hardware and accessories, but it seems like Amazon has a stranglehold on the cheapest gaming laptop deals.
