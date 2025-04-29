A bunch of AMD's best Ryzen processors have never been cheaper during Amazon Gaming Week.

Amazon Gaming Week is live with countless deals on hardware and accessories.

While there are certainly some great Gaming Week deals available at other retailers, Amazon seems to be focused on offering PC build hardware at the lowest prices ever.

👉 Amazon Gaming Week is LIVE — Hand-picked deals with price-busting competitors that you can't miss!

A bunch of AMD Ryzen processors have been discounted to the lowest price I've ever seen at Amazon — I checked CamelCamelCamel pricing history to be sure — making it a great time to pick up a new chip for your PC.

👉 13 best RTX gaming laptops on sale during Amazon Gaming Week

I've been sure to note which AMD Ryzen CPUs are at their lowest price ever, and I've included price checks from competing retailers.

NOTE: AMD has bundled a free copy of Monster Hunter Wilds with these discounted CPUs at Amazon.

Best AMD Ryzen deals during Amazon Gaming Week

Best price in 5 months AMD Ryzen 7 9700X

Was: $359

Now: $285 at Amazon "AMD is delivering a multi-punch knockout with the Ryzen 7 9700X, as it drops the MSRP from its previous-generation 7700X and even returns to the 65W power draw of its 5700X. It comes with caveats, and the generational multi-core improvements are barely worth mentioning. However, its single-core performance is a thing to behold, ranking above most of Intel's comparable chips at 125W." Windows Central review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Cores: 8. Threads: 16. Base clock: 3.8GHz. Boost clock: 5.5GHz. Socket: AM5. TDP: 65W. 👉 See at: Amazon.com 💰Price check: $309 at Newegg | $330 at Best Buy

Which discounted AMD Ryzen CPU is best for you?

The AMD Ryzen 7 9700X received a perfect score and a Windows Central Best Award in our review. (Image credit: Future | Ben Wilson)

Which discounted AMD CPU you choose ultimately depends on how much you're willing to spend and what level of performance you want to achieve.

For anyone who wants to buy at the lowest price ever, the Ryzen 5 9600X, Ryzen 9 9900X, and Ryzen 9 9950X are the best options.

Even the 9600X at $185 is going to be able to handle 1080p and 1440p gaming when paired with a capable GPU, but you can move up to the Ryzen 7 or Ryzen 9 if you need more cores for creative and development work.

👉 $390 for a Ryzen 7 7800X3D? The most popular gaming CPU gets a huge price cut during Amazon Gaming Week.

AMD's Ryzen 7 7700X, Ryzen 7 9700X, and Ryzen 9 7950X aren't at their lowest prices ever, but the deals are still the best I've seen in months.

The 7000-series chips are built on the Zen 4 architecture, so if you'd like to grab the Zen 5 enhancements — like better power efficiency and slightly improved performance — you'll have to stick with the 9000 series.

You definitely don't need to grab a Zen 5 chip, as Zen 4 hardware is still potent.

Amazon Gaming Week: Frequently Asked Questions

This is the second time Amazon has hosted a "Gaming Week" with countless deals on everything from hardware to accessories. Here are some answers to frequently asked questions surrounding the event.

When is Amazon Gaming Week? Amazon Gaming Week 2025 runs from Monday, April 28, until Sunday, May 4. There are many deals already live, and I expect to see new deals pop up as we move through the week.

Are there any exclusive perks for Amazon Prime members? Aside from the usual free shipping and exclusive access to some deals, Prime members have one free Twitch subscription to use as well as access to free games and content via Prime Gaming.

Are any retailers hosting competing sales? Yes, there are currently sales live that compete directly with Amazon Gaming Week. Newegg's PC Gaming Week is home to way more deals on hardware and accessories, but it seems like Amazon has a stranglehold on the cheapest gaming laptop deals.