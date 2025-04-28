Amazon's Gaming Week event is live, dropping prices on countless components, accessories, and gaming laptops.
While other major retailers like Walmart, Newegg, and Best Buy look to be dropping prices in response — I've included some competing laptop sales too good to miss — most of the best discounts on gaming laptops I've spotted so far come from Amazon.
Those in search of a great gaming laptop will be able to find a price range and set of features that match their needs; I've included a wide range of makes and models from top brands, including Acer, Alienware, ASUS, Dell, MSI, and more.
🔥Hottest gaming laptop deal of the day🔥
MSI Thin 15
Was: $999.99
Now: $699 at Walmart
The best gaming laptop deal that I've so far spotted today is actually from Walmart. This RTX 4060 and Core i5 combination has the power to run every modern game, and its 144Hz IPS display has plenty of space for high frame rates.
Standout feature: NVIDIA RTX 4060 Laptop graphics.
Display: 15.6 inches, 1920x1080 (FHD), IPS, 144Hz. CPU: Intel Core i5-13420H. GPU: NVIDIA RTX 4060 Laptop. RAM: 16GB DDR4. Storage: 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD.
👉See at: Walmart.com
Return period: 30 days (Most items). Price match? No. Free shipping: Yes, no minimum. Membership: Walmart+
💰Price check: MSI Thin 15 (Ryzen 9, RTX 4060) for $1,229
Best Amazon Gaming Week laptop deals
Acer Nitro V (ANV15-41)
Was: $769.99
Now: $599.99 at Amazon
Display: 15.6 inches, 1920x1080 (FHD), IPS, 144Hz. CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS. GPU: NVIDIA RTX 4050 Laptop. RAM: 8GB DDR5. Storage: 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD.
👉See at: Amazon.com
💰Price check: $599.99 (Refurbished at Walmart
Acer Nitro V (ANV15-51)
Was: $849.99
Now: $749.99 at Amazon
Standout feature: 16GB of DDR5 RAM.
Display: 15.6 inches, 1920x1080 (FHD), IPS, 144Hz. CPU: Intel Core i7-13620H. GPU: NVIDIA RTX 4050 Laptop. RAM: 16GB DDR5. Storage: 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD.
👉See at: Amazon.com
💰Price check: Acer Nitro V (Core i7, RTX 4060) for $1,100
GIGABYTE AORUS 7
Was: $1,127.39
Now: $899 at Amazon
Standout feature: 360Hz IPS display with full sRGB color.
Display: 17.3 inches, 1920x1080 (FHD), IPS, 360Hz, 100% sRGB. CPU: Intel Core i5-12500H. GPU: NVIDIA RTX 4060 Laptop. RAM: 16GB DDR4. Storage: 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD.
👉See at: Amazon.com
Acer Nitro V (ANV16-41)
Was: $1,129.99
Now: $899.99 at Amazon
Standout features: 16GB of DDR5 RAM + 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD.
Display: 16 inches, 1920x1200 (FHD+), IPS, 165Hz, 100% sRGB. CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS. GPU: NVIDIA RTX 4060 Laptop. RAM: 16GB DDR5. Storage: 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD.
👉See at: Amazon.com
💰Price check: $1,193 at Newegg
ASUS TUF Gaming A16
Was: $1,399.99
Now: $1,099.99 at Amazon
Standout feature: AMD Ryzen 9 7940HX CPU.
Display: 16 inches, 1920x1200 (FHD+), IPS, 165Hz, G-Sync, Advanced Optimus, 100% sRGB. CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 7940HX. GPU: NVIDIA RTX 4060 Laptop. RAM: 16GB DDR5. Storage: 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD.
👉See at: Amazon.com
💰Price check: $1,330 at Walmart
Acer Predator Triton Neo 16
Was: $1,799
Now: $1,549.99 at Amazon
Standout features: 3.2K display at 165Hz + 32GB RAM.
Display: 16 inches, 3200x2000 (3.2K), IPS, 165Hz, G-Sync, Advanced Optimus. CPU: Intel Core Ultra 9 185H. GPU: NVIDIA RTX 4070 Laptop. RAM: 32GB LPDDR5x. Storage: 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD.
👉See at: Amazon.com
💰Price check: $1,825 at Newegg
MSI Katana 17
Was: $1,539.99
Now: $1,184.99 at Amazon
Standout features: 32GB DDR5 RAM + 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD.
Display: 17.3 inches, 1920x1080 (FHD), IPS, 144Hz. CPU: Intel Core i7-13620H. GPU: NVIDIA RTX 4060 Laptop. RAM: 32GB DDR5. Storage: 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD.
👉See at: Amazon.com
💰Price check: $1,600 at Walmart
ASUS ROG Strix G16
Was: $1,399.99
Now: $1,199.99 at Amazon
Standout features: Intel Core i7-13650HX + 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD.
Display: 16 inches, 1920x1080 (FHD), IPS, 165Hz, 100% sRGB. CPU: Intel Core i7-13650HX. GPU: NVIDIA RTX 4060 Laptop. RAM: 16GB DDR5. Storage: 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD.
👉See at: Amazon.com
💰Price check: $1,244.78 at Walmart
ASUS TUF Gaming A16
Was: $1,799.99
Now: $1,274.99 at Amazon
Standout features: 165Hz QHD+ display with G-Sync + RTX 4070.
Display: 16 inches, 2560x1600 (QHD+), IPS, 165Hz, G-Sync, Advanced Optimus, MUX. CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 7940HX. GPU: NVIDIA RTX 4070 Laptop. RAM: 16GB DDR5. Storage: 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD.
👉See at: Amazon.com
💰Price check: $1,993.99 at Newegg
Dell Gaming G16 (7630)
Was: $1,599.99
Now: $1,299.99 at Dell
Standout features: QHD+ display with 240Hz refresh rate + Core i9-13900H CPU.
Display: 16 inches, 2560x1600 (QHD+), IPS, 240Hz, G-Sync, 100% DCI-P3. CPU: Intel Core i9-13900HX. GPU: NVIDIA RTX 4070 Laptop. RAM: 16GB DDR5. Storage: 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD.
👉See at: Dell.com
💰Price check: $1,299.99 at Amazon
Alienware m18 R2
Was: $2,299.99
Now: $1,899.99 at Amazon
Standout features: 18-inch QHD+ display at 165Hz + RTX 4070 Laptop GPU.
Display: 18 inches, 2560x1600 (QHD+), IPS, 165Hz, G-Sync, 100% DCI-P3. CPU: Intel Core i7-14700HX. GPU: NVIDIA RTX 4070 Laptop. RAM: 16GB DDR5. Storage: 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD.
👉See at: Amazon.com
💰Price check: Alienware m18 R2 (Core i9, RTX 4060) for $2,199.99 at Dell
Alienware x16 R2
Was: $3,099.99
Now: $2,499.99 at Amazon
Standout features: NVIDIA RTX 4080 Laptop GPU + 240Hz QHD+ display with G-Sync.
Display: 16 inches, 2560x1600 (QHD+), IPS, 240Hz, G-Sync, Advanced Optimus, 100% DCI-P3. CPU: Intel Core Ultra 9 185H. GPU: NVIDIA RTX 4080 Laptop. RAM: 32GB LPDDR5x. Storage: 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD.
👉See at: Amazon.com
💰Price check: $2,599.99 at Dell
Amazon Gaming Week: Frequently Asked Questions
This is the second time Amazon has hosted a "Gaming Week" with countless deals on everything from hardware to accessories. Here are some answers to frequently asked questions surrounding the event.
When is Amazon Gaming Week?
Amazon Gaming Week 2025 runs from Monday, April 28, until Sunday, May 4. There are many deals already live, and I expect to see new deals pop up as we move through the week.
Are there any exclusive perks for Amazon Prime members?
Aside from the usual free shipping and exclusive access to some deals, Prime members have one free Twitch subscription to use as well as access to free games and content via Prime Gaming.
Are any retailers hosting competing sales?
Yes, there are currently sales live that compete directly with Amazon Gaming Week.
Newegg's PC Gaming Week is home to way more deals on hardware and accessories, but it seems like Amazon has a stranglehold on the cheapest gaming laptop deals.
Amazon Prime Membership | Free w/ 30-day trial or $14.99/month
To get started with Amazon Prime and take advantage of all the benefits, you can sign up with your free 30-day trial or subscribe for $14.99/month. There are options for annual payers, students, and income-verified customers.
👉See at: Amazon.com
