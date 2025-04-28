Amazon Gaming Week is home to many great deals on gaming laptops with NVIDIA RTX graphics.

Amazon's Gaming Week event is live, dropping prices on countless components, accessories, and gaming laptops.

While other major retailers like Walmart, Newegg, and Best Buy look to be dropping prices in response — I've included some competing laptop sales too good to miss — most of the best discounts on gaming laptops I've spotted so far come from Amazon.

Those in search of a great gaming laptop will be able to find a price range and set of features that match their needs; I've included a wide range of makes and models from top brands, including Acer, Alienware, ASUS, Dell, MSI, and more.

RTX 4060 MSI Thin 15

Was: $999.99

Now: $699 at Walmart The best gaming laptop deal that I've so far spotted today is actually from Walmart. This RTX 4060 and Core i5 combination has the power to run every modern game, and its 144Hz IPS display has plenty of space for high frame rates. Standout feature: NVIDIA RTX 4060 Laptop graphics. Display: 15.6 inches, 1920x1080 (FHD), IPS, 144Hz. CPU: Intel Core i5-13420H. GPU: NVIDIA RTX 4060 Laptop. RAM: 16GB DDR4. Storage: 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. 👉See at: Walmart.com Return period: 30 days (Most items). Price match? No. Free shipping: Yes, no minimum. Membership: Walmart+ 💰Price check: MSI Thin 15 (Ryzen 9, RTX 4060) for $1,229

Best Amazon Gaming Week laptop deals

RTX 4060 GIGABYTE AORUS 7

Was: $1,127.39

Now: $899 at Amazon Standout feature: 360Hz IPS display with full sRGB color. Display: 17.3 inches, 1920x1080 (FHD), IPS, 360Hz, 100% sRGB. CPU: Intel Core i5-12500H. GPU: NVIDIA RTX 4060 Laptop. RAM: 16GB DDR4. Storage: 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. 👉See at: Amazon.com

RTX 4060 Acer Nitro V (ANV16-41)

Was: $1,129.99

Now: $899.99 at Amazon Standout features: 16GB of DDR5 RAM + 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. Display: 16 inches, 1920x1200 (FHD+), IPS, 165Hz, 100% sRGB. CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS. GPU: NVIDIA RTX 4060 Laptop. RAM: 16GB DDR5. Storage: 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. 👉See at: Amazon.com 💰Price check: $1,193 at Newegg

RTX 4060 ASUS TUF Gaming A16

Was: $1,399.99

Now: $1,099.99 at Amazon Standout feature: AMD Ryzen 9 7940HX CPU. Display: 16 inches, 1920x1200 (FHD+), IPS, 165Hz, G-Sync, Advanced Optimus, 100% sRGB. CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 7940HX. GPU: NVIDIA RTX 4060 Laptop. RAM: 16GB DDR5. Storage: 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. 👉See at: Amazon.com 💰Price check: $1,330 at Walmart

RTX 4070 Acer Predator Triton Neo 16

Was: $1,799

Now: $1,549.99 at Amazon Standout features: 3.2K display at 165Hz + 32GB RAM. Display: 16 inches, 3200x2000 (3.2K), IPS, 165Hz, G-Sync, Advanced Optimus. CPU: Intel Core Ultra 9 185H. GPU: NVIDIA RTX 4070 Laptop. RAM: 32GB LPDDR5x. Storage: 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. 👉See at: Amazon.com 💰Price check: $1,825 at Newegg

RTX 4060 MSI Katana 17

Was: $1,539.99

Now: $1,184.99 at Amazon Standout features: 32GB DDR5 RAM + 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. Display: 17.3 inches, 1920x1080 (FHD), IPS, 144Hz. CPU: Intel Core i7-13620H. GPU: NVIDIA RTX 4060 Laptop. RAM: 32GB DDR5. Storage: 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. 👉See at: Amazon.com 💰Price check: $1,600 at Walmart

RTX 4060 ASUS ROG Strix G16

Was: $1,399.99

Now: $1,199.99 at Amazon Standout features: Intel Core i7-13650HX + 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. Display: 16 inches, 1920x1080 (FHD), IPS, 165Hz, 100% sRGB. CPU: Intel Core i7-13650HX. GPU: NVIDIA RTX 4060 Laptop. RAM: 16GB DDR5. Storage: 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. 👉See at: Amazon.com 💰Price check: $1,244.78 at Walmart

RTX 4070 ASUS TUF Gaming A16

Was: $1,799.99

Now: $1,274.99 at Amazon Standout features: 165Hz QHD+ display with G-Sync + RTX 4070. Display: 16 inches, 2560x1600 (QHD+), IPS, 165Hz, G-Sync, Advanced Optimus, MUX. CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 7940HX. GPU: NVIDIA RTX 4070 Laptop. RAM: 16GB DDR5. Storage: 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. 👉See at: Amazon.com 💰Price check: $1,993.99 at Newegg

RTX 4070 Dell Gaming G16 (7630)

Was: $1,599.99

Now: $1,299.99 at Dell Standout features: QHD+ display with 240Hz refresh rate + Core i9-13900H CPU. Display: 16 inches, 2560x1600 (QHD+), IPS, 240Hz, G-Sync, 100% DCI-P3. CPU: Intel Core i9-13900HX. GPU: NVIDIA RTX 4070 Laptop. RAM: 16GB DDR5. Storage: 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. 👉See at: Dell.com 💰Price check: $1,299.99 at Amazon

RTX 4080 Alienware x16 R2

Was: $3,099.99

Now: $2,499.99 at Amazon Standout features: NVIDIA RTX 4080 Laptop GPU + 240Hz QHD+ display with G-Sync. Display: 16 inches, 2560x1600 (QHD+), IPS, 240Hz, G-Sync, Advanced Optimus, 100% DCI-P3. CPU: Intel Core Ultra 9 185H. GPU: NVIDIA RTX 4080 Laptop. RAM: 32GB LPDDR5x. Storage: 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. 👉See at: Amazon.com 💰Price check: $2,599.99 at Dell

Amazon Gaming Week: Frequently Asked Questions

This is the second time Amazon has hosted a "Gaming Week" with countless deals on everything from hardware to accessories. Here are some answers to frequently asked questions surrounding the event.

When is Amazon Gaming Week? Amazon Gaming Week 2025 runs from Monday, April 28, until Sunday, May 4. There are many deals already live, and I expect to see new deals pop up as we move through the week.

Are there any exclusive perks for Amazon Prime members? Aside from the usual free shipping and exclusive access to some deals, Prime members have one free Twitch subscription to use as well as access to free games and content via Prime Gaming.

Are any retailers hosting competing sales? Yes, there are currently sales live that compete directly with Amazon Gaming Week. Newegg's PC Gaming Week is home to way more deals on hardware and accessories, but it seems like Amazon has a stranglehold on the cheapest gaming laptop deals.