Corsair K70 CORE RGB mechanical gaming keyboard Corsair's K70 CORE is a great way to land a mechanical gaming keyboard on the cheap. (Image credit: Corsair) Corsair's K70 CORE RGB is a mechanical keyboard that's always on the affordable side, but Amazon Gaming Week has knocked 18% off the regular price. That brings the total down to $69.99. The keyboard uses pre-lubed MLX Red V2 mechanical switches, and it has two layers of sound-dampening foam to reduce the clickety-clack you normally hear from this type of board. It has a dial for dedicated media controls, it's built on a sturdy aluminum plate, and the keycaps are ABS double-shot for added lasting power. Also included in the package is a magnetically detachable palm rest. ⌨️ Corsair K70 CORE RGB mechanical keyboard was $85 now $69.99 at Amazon

ASUS TUF Gaming A16 with RTX 4070 The discounted ASUS TUF Gaming A16 features an AMD Ryzen 9 CPU and an NVIDIA RTX 4070 Laptop GPU. (Image credit: Walmart) For 1440p gaming, an NVIDIA RTX 4070 is a lot better than an RTX 4060. And while you'd usually pay quite a bit more for the extra performance, the price has been cut by 29%, landing at $1,274.99 at Amazon. That puts the laptop well within the range of RTX 4060 prices, usually with a 1080p display. For a model with a 16-inch, 1600p display at 165Hz, AMD Ryzen 9 7940HX CPU, NVIDIA RTX 4070 Laptop GPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, you'd normally pay $1,799.99. 💻 ASUS TUF Gaming A16 (2024) was $1,799.99 now $1,274.99 at Amazon

ASUS ROG NUC mini gaming PC The ASUS ROG NUC mini gaming PC delivers the right performance hardware for 1080p in a tiny package. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central) The ASUS ROG NUC is a mini PC that I often recommend to gamers who want to save space and don't mind working with laptop hardware. Windows Central Editor Rebecca Spear reviewed the ASUS ROG NUC 970 favorably, noting: "While it uses laptop components, it has far more ports than most gaming laptops offer and doesn't take up a lot of room. Being able to stand it upright or lay it down adds to its convenience. This mini PC's setup is far more expensive than a similarly configured gaming laptop, though. But if a small form factor is what you really want, this is a great gaming mini PC to go with." She reviewed the 970 model, but it's the 760 model that's on sale for $1,189 at Amazon. The only difference? The hardware inside. This model comes with an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU, NVIDIA RTX 4060 Laptop GPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. 🖥️ ASUS ROG NUC 760 mini gaming PC was $1,399 now $1,189 at Amazon

Samsung Odyssey OLED (G93SC) Samsung's Odyssey OLED G9 is now 41% off during Amazon Gaming Week. (Image credit: Samsung) I've already earmarked an OLED gaming monitor as my next upgrade, and deals like this make me want to make a final decision. If only I had room for a 49-inch super ultrawide. Rather than the regular $1,599.99 price tag, it's been cut down to $949.99 at Amazon with a 41% discount. Samsung's Odyssey OLED G9 has a huge QD-OLED curved panel with a sizzling 240Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms response time, and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and NVIDIA G-Sync certification. A 5120x1440 resolution means you actually get two full QHD monitors side-by-side in the same package, and easy picture-in-picture formatting makes it easy to connect multiple devices. 🖥️ Samsung Odyssey OLED (G93SC) was $1,599.99 now $949.99 at Amazon

TP-Link Archer GE800 Wi-Fi 7 Gaming Router This monster Wi-Fi 7 router will satisfy your wireless gaming demands for years to come. (Image credit: TP-Link) TP-Link's Tri-Band Archer GE800 Wi-Fi 7 gaming router is an ultimate wireless upgrade option for any serious gamers out there, especially if cloud gaming and streaming are extra important. Rather than the regular $600 price, Amazon has a limited deal that drops it to $349.99. Its three bands support theoretical throughput up to 19Gbps, with the 6GHz radio doing most of the lifting at 11,510Mbps. It features dual 2.5Gbps LAN ports, dual 10Gbps LAN ports, dual USB-A ports, and eight antennas, giving you full coverage for all devices. 🛜 TP-Link Archer GE800 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 7 Gaming router was $599.99 now $349.99 at Amazon

Skytech Chronos Gaming PC This Skytech Chronos config includes an AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D and an RTX 5080 GPU. (Image credit: Skytech) PCs featuring NVIDIA's latest RTX 50-series GPUs don't come cheap ... at least not outside of events like Newegg's competing PC Gaming Week sale. This Skytech Chronos pre-built configuration is $1,000 cheaper than normal, dropping the price to $2,699.99 at Newegg. Sure, that seems like a lot, but you're getting an AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D (the best CPU for gaming before the 9800X3D was released), NVIDIA RTX 5080 GPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, 2TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, and an 850W 80+ Gold PSU. Considering RTX 5080s currently range in price from about $1,400 to $1,800 (if you can find something in stock), the rest of the build around the GPU isn't that much. I haven't personally tested this PC, but it currently has a 4.5-star rating at Newegg with 35 reviews. 🖥️ Skytech Chronos Gaming PC (Ryzen 7 7800X3D, RTX 5080) was $3,699.99 now $2,699.99 at Newegg

GameSir Super Nova wireless PC controller GameSir's Super Nova gamepad for PC features Hall Effect sticks and triggers. (Image credit: Future) PC gaming is traditionally tied to keyboard and mouse controls, but gamepads are a convenient and comfortable alternative. It's now down to $41 at Amazon, 18% off the regular $50 price. And while official Xbox gamepads are an easy pairing with Windows PCs, you don't have to spend as much to get a great controller. GameSir's Super Nova is a wireless PC controller with Hall Effect joysticks and triggers. The reliance on magnetic fields rather than physical contacts means that you won't suffer stick drift. In general, Hall Effect controllers last a lot longer. The Super Nova has two programmable buttons on the back, and it has a dedicated charging dock for the battery. 🎮 GameSir Super Nova Wireless controller was $49.99 now $41 at Amazon

8BitDo's Retro 87 mechanical keyboard is cheapest at Woot! This is THE mechanical keyboard for OG Xbox fanatics. (Image credit: 8BitDo) 8BitDo's Retro 87 mechanical keyboard is a must-have for any Xbox fanatics out there. Amazon has knocked $20 off the usual $120 price, but I found a better deal at Woot!. There, you can get it for $89.99. It has retro stylings with clear green casing and keycaps, there are eight RGB modes to show off, and the arrow keys are styled after Xbox ABXY buttons. It's not just looks. The Kailh Jelllyfish X switches are made for gaming, it has double-layered PBS keycaps with matte coating, and it connects with either Bluetooth, 2.4GHz dongle, or USB-C. ⌨️ 8BitDo Retro 87 mechanical keyboard was $119.99 now $89.99 at Woot!

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro gaming headset The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro is the best high-end gaming headset you can buy. (Image credit: Jez Corden | Windows Central) When it comes to the absolute best Xbox headsets in 2025, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro is our premium pick. Best part? It also works with PC, PS5, and Switch. Whereas the regular $250 price tag can stand in the way of an exceptional audio experience, the price has been slashed by 28%. That brings it down to $179.97 at Amazon. Windows Central Executive Editor Jez Corden reviewed the Arctis Nova Pro headset wireless version, remarking: "The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro incorporates practically every feature you could ever want in a headset, but most importantly, it does it well. Sublime sound, next-level quality and construction, a feature-packed DAC, and connectivity with basically every device on Earth make this headset simultaneously the jack of all trades, and the master of all trades." 🎧 SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro was $249.99 now $179.99 at Amazon

AMD's Ryzen 5 9600X is down to its lowest price ever The Ryzen 5 9600X is down to its lowest price ever ... by far. (Image credit: Ben Wilson | Windows Central) While the Ryzen 7 7800X3D is the best discounted CPU right now for gamers, those who don't want to pay extra for 3D V-Cache should check out the Ryzen 5 9600X. It's a newer chip using the Zen 5 architecture, and it hits performance levels close to the 7800X3D outside of gaming. It's also a lot cheaper now that Amazon has dropped the price from $279 to $185. That is by far the cheapest price I've seen since the CPU was released late last year. Windows Central Senior Editor Ben Wilson reviewed the Ryzen 5 9600X, stating: "In a masterclass of performance-per-watt efficiency, AMD offers incredible single-core performance scores that beat its intended 14600K rival and even challenge the 14700K. The 9600X is for entry-level builders starting with AM5, whether upgrading from much older platforms or starting from scratch." 🖥️ AMD Ryzen 5 9600X was $279 now $185 at Amazon

Samsung 990 PRO 1TB/2TB SSDs Samsung's 990 Pro SSD in 1TB and 2TB capacities are on sale during Amazon Gaming Week. (Image credit: Chuong Nguyen) PC storage is one area that can always be improved; it never seems like you have enough. There are few M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs that can offer the same performance-to-value ratio as Samsung's 990 PRO we favorably reviewed at full price, never mind at a discount. 1TB and 2TB models are on sale for the same prices at Newegg and at Best Buy. The smaller capacity is down to $99.99 (from the usual $128) while the 2TB model is down to $169.99 (from the usual $200). No matter if you're a gamer, creator, or professional, the 990 PRO has the performance needed for a high-end system. 💾 Samsung 990 PRO 1TB was $127.99 now $99.99 at Best Buy 💾 Samsung 990 PRO 2TB was $199.99 now $169.99 at Best Buy

AOACE Desktop Gaming PC This RGB-infused desktop comes with an RTX 4060 GPU and Intel Core i5-12400F CPU. (Image credit: AOACE) AOACE is a brand that I have not tested, but its Newegg listing has more than 180 reviews and an overall four-star rating. The price is really what caught my eye. It's down to just $849.99 at Newegg from the usual $1,600 price, making it one of the biggest discounts I've spotted so far. The model that's on sale has an NVIDIA RTX 4060 GPU, Intel Core i5-12400F CPU, 32GB of DDR4 RAM, a 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, and a 550W 80+ Bronze PSU, all running on a B760-M motherboard with Wi-Fi 6E. Five Prism ARGB fans keep the hardware cool and the PC looking fresh. It's all easily viewed thanks to the glass panels on the side and front of the case. This is a steal of a deal for any budget gamers who are targeting a stellar 1080p experience. 🖥️ AOACE Gaming PC (RTX 4060, Core i5-12400F, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD) was $1,599.99 now $849.99 at Newegg

Intel's Core i7-12700KF is back to its lowest price ever Intel's Core i7-12700KF remains a great CPU for gaming, and it's back down to $154 during Amazon's Gaming Week. (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Windows Central) Intel's Core i7-12700KF might be a few generations old at this point, but it remains an excellent option for budget PC builders who are focusing on 1080p or 1440p resolutions. Better yet, it has returned to the lowest price I've ever seen: $154 at Amazon. It uses the LGA 1700 socket, making it a perfect match for 600- and 700-series motherboards with DDR5 RAM and PCIe 5.0 support. 👉 Best motherboards for Intel Core i7-12700K There's no difference between the 12700K and the 12700KF model on sale other than a lack of integrated graphics in the latter. That doesn't matter, just as long as you're pairing it with a discrete GPU. It's overclockable, it has a boost speed up to 5.0GHz, and it sports 12 cores and 20 threads. 🖥️ Intel Core i7-12700KF was $189.99 now $154 at Amazon

Alienware m18 R2 RTX 4070 gaming laptop Alienware's m18 R2 had some of the most powerful laptop GPUs available last year. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central) Alienware hardware is often synonymous with "excessive" when shopping around for gaming tech. That sentiment usually comes from the often high prices associated with the brand, but when sales events like Amazon Gaming Week drop the prices by several hundred dollars, it feels way more reasonable. That's the case with the highly praised Alienware m18 R2, this time offered in a configuration with an Intel Core i7-14700HX processor and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU. $1,899.99 on Amazon might still look a little intimidating, but you get 1TB of storage and a gorgeous 18-inch 165Hz screen for smooth framerates above 144 FPS. It's a long shot for many readers, I'm sure, but on the off-chance you've been waiting to splash out on a gigantic monster of a gaming laptop, the m18 R2 certainly meets that criteria. Check it out. — Ben Wilson 💻Alienware m18 R2 18-inch gaming laptop (i7-14700HX, RTX 4070, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD) was $2,299.99 now $1,899.99 at Amazon

Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma Razer's Wolverine V2 Chroma wired Xbox controller remains one of our favorites. (Image credit: Windows Central) It's fairly obvious that we're all fans of Xbox accessories at Windows Central, and a big part of that is the usual cross-compatibility of practically anything that uses traditional USB hookups. While I've run my official Xbox controller into the ground by alternating it between my console and gaming PC, our own "Soulslike" mega-fan Alex Cope is an avid advocate for Razer's Wolverine V2 Chroma wired pad that we rated as one of the best. It regularly shows up around deal season, and Amazon Gaming Week is no exception. If you've been waiting to replace your gamepad, whether on Xbox, PC, or both, the Wolverine V2 Chroma is an absolute bargain. — Ben Wilson 🎮Razer Wovlerine V2 Chroma was $149.99 now $87 at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D gaming desktop processor AMD's Ryzen 7 7800X3D remains one of the most popular gaming CPUs a couple of years after its release. (Image credit: Ben Wilson | Windows Central) I know, technically, the Ryzen 7 9800X3D stands out as probably the best gaming CPU for your money if you're going all-out, but that doesn't cast any shameful shadow on its monstrous predecessor, the gaming powerhouse Ryzen 7 7800X3D. Besides, I'm finding it way easier to recommend dropping $390 on the 7800X3D at Amazon than waiting around for re-stocks of the often sold out $479 9800X3D. Pair it with a suitable GPU like an RTX 4070 Ti or similar, and you shouldn't struggle to run practically any game releasing this year if you're aiming for 1440p resolutions with a little help from DLSS on anything above that. — Ben Wilson 💾AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D was $449 now $390 at Amazon