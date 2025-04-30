Another company making great products is in limbo thanks to the U.S. tariff situation.

Another manufacturer of fine PC related hardware has seemingly fallen into the U.S. tariffs black hole.

8BitDo, makers of the incredible Retro Mechanical Keyboard and its current officially licensed Xbox sibling, has ceased shipping some of its products to American customers.

As reported by Polygon, buyers heading to the 8BitDo store in the U.S. are now being greeted with messages on some items declaring they are unable to be shipped to locations in the U.S.

It doesn't apply to everything, mind, though at this point there's no telling how long that may last. Anything currently in the U.S. in the company's warehouse is fine, but anything that needs to come from China, is not.

For now, at least, the Xbox-themed range is unaffected. (Image credit: 8BitDo)

Polygon goes on to confirm that some of the affected hardware includes the Retro Mechanical Keyboard, it's mini Xbox controller, as well as some Bluetooth controllers and N64 related hardware for now.

But without knowing how much stock is already in the U.S. there's no telling just how long it'll last. The Xbox-themed keyboard and mouse at least does seem to be unaffected for now.

8BitDo isn't the first company to hit the tariff barrier. Razer has already suspended shipments of a large part of its hardware range, including its laptops, while a solution is resolved.

Amazon does still have stock of some of the affected items, including the Retro Mechanical Keyboard, so there is still hope for prospected buyers in the short term. But, again, once stock runs out, it has to come from China, so currently, the endgame is unclear.

I've reached out to 8BitDo for additional information, and will update this post accordingly if and when it arrives.

