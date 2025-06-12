You'll struggle to buy a Steam Deck OLED in the US right now

The Steam Deck OLED is currently out of stock, in both 512GB and 1TB models in the U.S. and Canada.

In a statement on the store, Valve is pointing to "supply-chain constraints" though with Valve's handheld being manufactured in China, we can assume this is directly an impact of the current tariff situation.

Brand-new Steam Deck OLED units, plus a certified refurbished 1 TB model, remain available in the UK.

Steam Deck OLED stock to be replenished "by the end of Summer 2025" with no price hike

The Steam Deck OLED is currently out of stock in the US and Canada due to tariffs (Image credit: Valve)

In brighter news, the statement by Valve states they expect the prices of the Steam Deck OLED to remain the same. The full statement reads:

"Steam Deck OLED 512GB and 1TB models are temporarily out-of-stock in the US and Canada as we adapt to recent supply chain constraints. We anticipate being back in stock by end of summer, and currently expect prices will remain the same. We'll update here as soon as we have more clarity on what the timeline ultimately looks like."

Not the first gaming handheld impacted

My colleague Rebecca Spear has been monitoring the situation in her report on tariffs and gaming handhelds. Unfortunately, the Steam Deck OLED is not the first device to be impacted. The U.S. government has imposed significantly high tariffs on products imported from China, where many gaming handhelds are manufactured.

As a result, we've seen notable price increases and supply issues across the market. For example, the MSI Claw 7 AI+ price jumped from $799 to $829, the starting price of the Legion Go S (SteamOS) rose by $50, and brand-new ASUS ROG Ally Z1 (non-Extreme) units have nearly vanished from listings.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Even the highly anticipated Nintendo Switch 2 faced delays in U.S. and Canadian preorders compared to other regions. While the console itself hasn’t increased in price, its accessories have. To mitigate further pricing impacts, Nintendo has shifted a significant portion of its manufacturing from China to Vietnam.

I'm in the US or Canada, how can I buy a Steam Deck OLED?

Valve expects these models to be back in stock by the end of summer 2025.



There is also no stock via the Certified Refurbished store. Amazon US is currently listing the Steam Deck OLED 512GB for sale, but availability and price fluctuates. Best Buy occasionally stock the OLED model, but it's not currently available when searching.

Will the price of the Steam Deck OLED go up?

The Steam Deck OLED is slimmer, lighter and has richer blacks than the Steam Deck LCD (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

Right now, Valve has said no. However, it’s worth noting that while Valve has committed to keeping prices steady for now, other factors could still force price adjustments later if tariffs or supply issues worsen. So it’s a wait-and-see situation.