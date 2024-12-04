Two new AI gaming handhelds have hit the market, but they're going to have to work hard to Claw their way up against the competition

What you need to know

The new MSI Claw 7 AI+ and more premium MSI Claw 8 AI+ gaming handhelds are now available.

These new portable gaming devices feature the new Lunar Lake AI processors, which likely makes them far more powerful than the original MSI Claw, but also more expensive.

Best Buy has listings for both new handhelds, but they are marked as "Sold Out." This might just mean Best Buy hasn't made stock available yet.

The original MSI Claw A1M was the first gaming handheld to feature an AI processor, but it also offered the poorest performance compared to ROG Ally and Legion Go.

Yesterday, tech company Micro-Star International (MSI) announced that its new MSI Claw 8 AI+ and MSI Claw 7 AI+ gaming handhelds had launched. These portable PC gaming devices stand out as the first to incorporate the new Intel Core Ultra 7 Lunar Lake AI processors. And yes, since they do feature AI chips and run Windows 11, these are technically AI mini PCs with Copilot+. Now, both of these MSI handheld models have listings at Best Buy.

However, they are marked as "Sold Out." While it is possible that they have indeed run out of stock, this could just mean that Best Buy hasn't thrown the switch on sales yet. Let's discuss the specs of the new handhelds as well as their chances in the market.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 MSI Claw 7 AI+ MSI Claw 8 AI+ Price: $799.99 $899.99 Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 258V Integrated SoC Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 258V Integrated SoC Graphics: Intel Arc 140V GPU Intel Arc 140V GPU OS: Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home Display: 7-inch FHD (1920 x 1080), 16:10, Touchscreen, 120Hz Refresh Rate, 100% sRGB(Typical), 500nits(Typical), VRR, IPS-Level panel 8-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200), 16:10, Touchscreen, 120Hz Refresh Rate, 100% sRGB(Typical), 500nits(Typical), VRR, IPS-Level panel Memory: 32GB LPDDR5x-8533 32GB LPDDR5x-8533 Storage: 512GB PCIe Gen4 SSD 1TB PCIe Gen4 SSD Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E + Bluetooth v5.34 Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth v5.4 Audio: 2x 2W Speakers, DTS sound effect, support Hi-Res Audio 2x 2W Speakers, DTS sound effect, support Hi-Res Audio Ports: 2 x Thunderbolt 4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD 3.0 Charging), 1 x microSD Card Reader, 1 x Audio combo jack, 1 x Power button with Finger Print Sensor 2 x Thunderbolt 4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD 3.0 Charging), 1 x microSD Card Reader, 1 x Audio combo jack, 1 x Power button with Finger Print Sensor Battery: 6-Cell, Li-Polymer, 80Whr / 65W USB Type-C PD 3.0 6-Cell, Li-Polymer, 54.5Whr / 65W USB Type-C PD 3.0 Dimensions: 290 (W) x 117 (D) x 21.2 (H) mm 299 (W) x 126 (D) x 24 (H) mm Weight: 675 g 795 g

Stiff competition in an expanding market

We'll have to compare the MSI Claw 8 AI+ against ROG Ally and Legion Go to see how good it really is. (Image credit: MSI)

At this point in time, Steam Deck has sold the most gaming handhelds and has become the most recognizable portable PC gaming device out there (Nintendo Switch doesn't count in this context since it isn't meant for PC gaming). Of course, Steam Deck had a huge one-and-a-half-year head start over its competition. Since then, ASUS ROG Ally has become its biggest rival, followed by Lenovo Legion Go.

If MSI wants to lead the way among competitor devices, then these new MSI Claw models need to offer compelling reasons to purchase them. However, seeing as they are some of the most expensive options on the market, the price point could pose a problem for MSI's goals.

The original MSI Claw A1M, which was released in March 2024 (and sells for $649.99 at Best Buy), didn't fare as well in the growing PC gaming handheld market, facing stiff competition from ASUS ROG Ally (starting at $499.99 at Best Buy), the new ROG Ally X (starting at $799.99 at Best Buy), Legion Go (starting at $699.99 at Best Buy). This is largely due to the fact that the MSI Claw came later to the market and offers lower game performance than these other devices. That last point is one of the big reasons the MSI Claw didn't make it on our list of the best gaming handhelds.

Meanwhile, the new MSI Claw 7 AI+ with its 7-inch touchscreen and black casing sells for $799.99 at Best Buy, while the more premium 8-inch display MSI Claw 8 AI+ with its "Sandstone" color scheme sells for $100 more, $899.99 at Best Buy. As such, these are some of the most expensive mainstream handhelds, aside from the AYANEO Kun, which sells for $999.00 at Best Buy. Of course, many people are struggling financially right now, so higher-tier gaming devices with exorbitant prices aren't key on people's minds. Additionally, it's hard to argue a case for these new models when there are less expensive options to choose from.

But do the AI processors help level the playing field against competitors? It's honestly hard to say until we can get one of these handhelds in for testing. However, we do know that the new Intel Core Ultra 200S processors offer significantly better performance than the 100S Core Ultras, so I expect these new MSI handhelds to be far more powerful than the original ones. Plus, we know that the MSI Claw AI+ models run at 17W, which should help with performance.

Apparently, they should also offer better power efficiency and battery life since they incorporate Cooler Boost HyperFlow technology, which is "a dual-fan, dual-heat-pipe system that efficiently dissipates heat." According to MSI, these new models offer "113% higher peak FPS and an average 20% higher FPS under identical power conditions."

Design-wise, we also know that the new MSI Claw AI+ devices have been reworked. According to the official MSI press release, these new models should offer a smoother control experience over the original since they have improved joysticks, bumpers, D-Pad, and Hall Effect triggers.

The first wave of PC gaming handhelds largely only offered one USB-C port, which felt limiting for those who wanted to charge the device and connect a wired accessory to it. Thankfully, the new MSI Claw AI+ handhelds come with dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, so this isn't a problem.

Even if these new MSI Claw AI+ handhelds offer great performance, I don't know that they will be able to sway audiences unless they go on sale. There are already plenty of other options to choose from that run games smoothly and cost less.