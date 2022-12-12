Best Steam Deck accessories 2022
Valve's handheld console is compatible with a range of Steam Deck accessories, allowing you to play PC games practically anywhere, with more titles added to the ever-expanding library each week. The built-in controls are versatile, with dual touchpads providing plenty of ways to play games not traditionally designed for joypads. Still, I've found great enjoyment in using some full-sized peripherals and hand-picked some sturdy accessories to protect your valuable console.
Best screen protector
Prevent scratches and cracks from blemishing your Steam Deck with this screen protector from JSAUX. Perhaps not a brand name you recognize, but they're manufacturing a range of high-quality add-ons.
Best skins
Personalize your Steam Deck with Dbrand skins available in various colors and styles through the official store. They're not as easy to apply as a simple screen protector, but with some spare time and patience, you'll get a unique look.
Best carry case
The official Steam Deck case is sturdy but bulky. The flexible pouch for Steam Deck from WaterField Designs features a super-soft interior with enough room for slim accessories.
Best keyboard
As we mention in our BlackWidow V3 Mini review (opens in new tab), Razer's wireless keyboard features a compact 65% size, making it a perfect complement to the portable Steam Deck. The Chroma RGB appeals directly to PC gamers, though it can drain the battery more quickly.
Best mouse
The Logitech G502 Lightspeed (opens in new tab) is a practically flawless wireless gaming mouse, ideal for playing any PC title from the Steam store. The design might not appeal to everyone initially, but it's customizable and incredibly responsive.
Best headset
For a fully immersive experience, the HyperX Cloud II (opens in new tab) is a wireless gaming headset that uses a USB dongle for a lag-free 2.4Ghz connection. Lightweight and super comfortable, you can use the detachable microphone to join in-game party chat.
Best microSD card
The Steam Deck is available with up to 512GB of internal storage, but any PC gamers with an expansive library would take that as a challenge. The Samsung EVO microSD cards range from 64GB to 512GB for extra storage space for games and apps.
Best USB hub
The Steam Deck is a fully-fledged gaming PC, capable of connecting to external peripherals with a USB-C hub like this Anker model with 100W power delivery. Supports a range of connection options.
Best docking station
Competing against the official Steam Deck Dock, this JSAUX alternative is more affordable and offers the same functionality. Play from your couch via a TV and hook up to Ethernet for reliable downloads.
Choosing the best Steam Deck accessories
Valve's impressive portable gaming PC wears a clever disguise as a handheld console. Since it runs on a variation of the Linux operating system, everything that usually works on a PC will work just fine on the Steam Deck. You only need a way to connect everything, and Bluetooth still works for wireless devices, or the JSAUX docking station can expand the ports for USB dongles instead. For a breakdown of the full specifications, check out our Steam Deck review to see what it can do.
You can expand the console's storage with a microSD card like the Samsung EVO Select, so there are no worries about filling up the internal drive. Most PC peripherals work straight out of the box, so if you find the on-screen keyboard too cumbersome, you can connect one of the best gaming keyboards (opens in new tab). Our favorite, the Razer BlackWidow V3 mini is slim enough to be portable and sports a slick aesthetic.
