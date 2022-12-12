Best Steam Deck accessories 2022

Valve's handheld console is compatible with a range of Steam Deck accessories, allowing you to play PC games practically anywhere, with more titles added to the ever-expanding library each week. The built-in controls are versatile, with dual touchpads providing plenty of ways to play games not traditionally designed for joypads. Still, I've found great enjoyment in using some full-sized peripherals and hand-picked some sturdy accessories to protect your valuable console.

Choosing the best Steam Deck accessories

Valve's impressive portable gaming PC wears a clever disguise as a handheld console. Since it runs on a variation of the Linux operating system, everything that usually works on a PC will work just fine on the Steam Deck. You only need a way to connect everything, and Bluetooth still works for wireless devices, or the JSAUX docking station can expand the ports for USB dongles instead. For a breakdown of the full specifications, check out our Steam Deck review to see what it can do.

You can expand the console's storage with a microSD card like the Samsung EVO Select, so there are no worries about filling up the internal drive. Most PC peripherals work straight out of the box, so if you find the on-screen keyboard too cumbersome, you can connect one of the best gaming keyboards (opens in new tab). Our favorite, the Razer BlackWidow V3 mini is slim enough to be portable and sports a slick aesthetic.