This tiny TV dock lets you swap between Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck, and I love it

This is an ideal accessory for anyone with a Nintendo Switch and a Steam Deck or ROG Ally. The dock's design is small and compact enough for travel, and it provides plenty of ports so you can connect various accessories to your gaming handhelds. Quickly set it up, and then you'll be ready to swap between the two connected devices. Just note that only one device will receive a charge at a time, and the white lighting in front of the dock cannot be turned off.

I'm a big gaming handheld enthusiast, and as such, I own every major device currently on the market, including Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, ROG Ally, Legion Go, and various AYANEO products.

More often than not, I play on my couch or in bed with my handheld in hand, but sometimes, I prefer to connect these devices to a TV or monitor and play with an external controller. In these situations, having a reliable dock is important.

Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck are the most popular gaming handhelds on the market right now, so it's no surprise that a number of third-party docks are made for either handheld.

What is surprising is that Unitek decided to make a TV dock specifically marketed to swap between both handhelds and thus save you some room on your TV stand. This dock can even display your laptop, ROG Ally, tablet, or phone on a TV or monitor. But is the Unitek TV Dock Station for Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck worth buying? Let's find out.

Unitek TV Dock for Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck: Price and availability

Considering it connects to two devices and offers multiple ports, the Unitek TV Dock Station is well-priced at $50.99. As of the last time I checked, this product was not listed on the Unitek website (although there is a Nintendo Switch dock there that looks very similar). From what I can tell, the only place to purchase the Unitek TV Dock for Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck is at Amazon, where, at the time of writing this, there was a 20% off coupon available for it. So, there's a chance you could grab it at a discount.

This really isn't a bad price at all considering that many Nintendo Switch docks and Steam Deck docks sell for roughly $50 on their own. So getting something that can display both in one device at the same price point is really nice.

Unitek TV Dock for Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck: What I like

As I previously mentioned, I own a few gaming handhelds, and because of that, I've had both a Nintendo Switch dock and a PC gaming handheld dock on my TV stand for the last year. You can imagine how cluttered this has made my entertainment space, with various cables running everywhere. Once I got the Unitek TV dock for review, I could consolidate from two docks down to just one dock with its cables, which freed up an extra power outlet spot as well as one of my TV's HDMI slots. Altogether, it helped my TV stand look cleaner and more organized.

The Unitek Dock is slightly longer and wider than a standard phone, measuring 7.44 by 3.86 by 2.44 inches. Brick-like in design, when the hinge is closed, it offers a compact shape that's easy to travel with. If I take it anywhere, I'll need to cover the rear ports so that nothing gets in there and damages them in transit.

I was able to consolidate from two docks down to just one dock with its cables, which freed up an extra power outlet spot as well as one of my TV's HDMI slots too.

Speaking of ports, plenty are available to make connecting my various gaming accessories easier. In the case of my Steam Deck, I plugged in wireless dongles for both a mouse and keyboard and could play games that way. There are three USB-A 3.0 ports, a 100 Mb/s Ethernet port, an HDMI 2.0 port, and a USB-C PD charging port on the back of the Unitek TV Dock. Above these ports are four larger slots that can hold Nintendo Switch game cartridges.

I love the Unitek TV Dock for Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck's simple design. Unlike some other gaudy and flashy gaming handheld docks out there, this one looks good on any TV stand and simply glows a constant white in an X and O shape on either side. It would have been nicer if the lights could get turned off, but I'll take it over rapid and tacky-looking RGB that distracts from your TV — where your attention should be.

A hinge along the top of the casing pivots open to reveal a Switch docking area with a USB-C connection. The hinge opens and shuts easily, doubling as a stand to prop the Switch up when the handheld is inserted. Rubber pads on this hinged part prevent Nintendo's system from moving around while installed, which is a nice, secure touch. During the hours I tested this dock, I never had problems installing or removing the Switch from its designated spot. The USB-C connection is sturdy and gets protected by closing the hinge when the Switch is removed.

Meanwhile, a USB-C port on the right side of the Unitek TV Dock is labeled as Host B. This is where you plug in the included USB-C cable and run it to your Steam Deck, ROG Ally, or other compatible device capable of video output. A small A/B button is located next to this port and swaps power between the Switch USB-C connection and this Steam Deck port.

For power, I plugged the Steam Deck adapter into the Unitek Dock, which served both the Switch and my Steam Deck well. While the Unitek TV Dock does come with a USB-C cable, it doesn't come with an HDMI cable, so you'll need to supply one yourself. At first, I attempted to use the HDMI cable that came with my Switch, but it wasn't powerful enough to display the Steam Deck, so I had to swap it out for another one.

After pushing the A/B button, it does take a few seconds before the dock swaps between either handheld, but the A/B button is easy to access, and the dock functions well when a system is displayed.

The Unitek TV Dock for Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck is capable of displaying up to 4K at 60Hz and also supports HDR.

The Unitek TV Dock for Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck can display up to 4K at 60Hz and supports HDR. This is interesting, considering Switch and Steam Deck are 60Hz devices, but neither can authentically support 4K. As such, during my testing, I never had any video quality issues; my Switch and Steam Deck games displayed constantly and at a resolution level that I'd expect from either device.

Something to note is that only one device will receive a charge at a time — the one currently selected for display. So, for instance, if I set the Unitek TV Dock to display my Steam Deck, then it will receive a charge, while the Switch doesn't receive any juice. Swapping to the Switch will see power sent to Nintendo's hybrid system. As such, you might need to unplug the unused device and plug it into a different power source when not in use to keep it charged up and ready to go.

Unitek TV Dock for Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck: What I don't like

Since the Unitek Dock doubles as a Switch stand, I expect it would be able to prop up the Steam Deck or ROG Ally as well, but this is not the case. The slot isn't large enough for these thicker handhelds, which just slide out of place if I try to put them against the stand.

What's more, the USB-C port could get damaged if I set something other than the Switch on it. So, the Steam Deck (or another device) either needs to lie flat somewhere next to the Unitek Dock, or you can provide your own stand to keep it propped up. This really isn't the worst thing in the world, but it's still something to be aware of.

Unitek TV Dock for Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck: Competition

To be honest, the Unitek TV Dock's dual gaming handheld connection design is rather unique. However, there are plenty of gaming handheld docks out there intended for just one system.

Over the years, the team here at Windows Central has taken a look at quite a few gaming handheld docks. One of our favorite brands is JSAUX. Just a quick look at this JSAUX Steam Deck dock review shows that it is affordable at $50 and provides a good range of ports to meet your gaming needs. JSAUX offers various dock options for Steam Deck, so you can choose one with more ports if that serves your needs better.

Unitek has also released a gaming handheld dock with built-in fans to help keep your device cool. You can learn more by looking at my Unitek Cooling Dock review, but the gist is that it costs $61.99 to buy from Amazon and it offers RGB lighting. There are also ports on both the front and back of this dock to help you connect your various accessories to it.

Unitek TV Dock for Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck: Should you buy it?

You should buy this if...

You own a Nintendo Switch as well as another device that you want to display on a TV or monitor.

You'd like a dock that provides plenty of ports for your Switch, Steam Deck, or other devices.

You're looking for a TV dock that looks good and is easy to transport.

You should not buy this if...

You don't intend to play your gaming handhelds on a TV or monitor.

You specifically want a dock that offers cooling fans.

You'd prefer a setup where both connected handhelds are charged simultaneously.

There's no denying that the Unitek TV Dock Station for Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck is a somewhat niche accessory, but it's one that will be very useful to those who want it. I've long dealt with having both a Switch docking station and a PC gaming handheld docking station on my TV stand, but now I've consolidated to just one. It makes the area cleaner and tidier with fewer cables going everywhere. So, if you often want to connect multiple devices to your TV, and one of them happens to be a Switch, then I definitely recommend this accessory to you.

The Unitek TV Dock is well-priced, looks good, and functions well too. There are plenty of ports for connecting various devices to either handheld (or any other device you connect). It would have been nicer if the white lights on the front of the dock could be turned off, and I do wish that the dock could prop up my Steam Deck, but these aren't deal breakers by any means.

