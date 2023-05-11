ASUS ROG Ally full specs: AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme, 512GB storage, 120Hz display and more

Asus has finally revealed the full ROG Ally gaming handheld specs, which shows us just how powerful of a device it actually is. There are a few surprises here, one among them being that it runs full Windows 11 Home and not just a customized mobile version of Microsoft's operating system. While most of this information is positive there is at least one worrying detail as well.

Without further ado, here are the ROG Ally specs followed by a list of FAQs to answer any questions you may have about this gaming device.

(opens in new tab) ROG Ally (opens in new tab) This gaming handheld runs Windows 11 Home and can be used to access several gaming services and storefronts. It's far more powerful than the Steam Deck and will be available this summer. You can preorder it right now.



Preorder at: Best Buy (opens in new tab) | Asus (opens in new tab) | Currys (UK) (opens in new tab)

ROG Ally Specs

(Image credit: Asus ROG)

Swipe to scroll horizontally ROG Ally Category Spec Price $699 / | ($599 version shipping in Q3) Operating system Windows 11 Home Processor AMD Ryzen™ Z1 Extreme Processor | AMD Ryzen Z1 CPU Zen 4 architecture, 8-core /16-threads, 24MB total cache, up to 5.10Ghz boost GPU 12 RDNA3 CUs, up to 2.7GHz, 8.6 TFLOP, default 4GB RAM capacity APU Power 9-30W Display 7-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 16:9 IPS-level touchscreen, 500nits, 100% of sRGB Display Refresh Rate 120Hz Display Response Time 7ms Memory 16GB LPDDR5 on board (6400MT/s dual channel) Storage 512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD (2230) I/O Ports 1 x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack Row 12 - Cell 0 1 x ROG XG Mobile Interface and USB Type-C combo port (with USB 3.2 Gen2, supports DisplayPort 1.4) Row 13 - Cell 0 1 x UHS-II microSD card reader (supports SD, SDXC and SDHC) Control and Input A B X Y buttons, D-pad, L & R Hall Effect analog triggers, L & R bumpers, View button, Menu button, Command Center button, Armoury Crate button, 2 x assignable grip buttons, 2 x full-size analog sticks with capacitive touch Haptics HD haptics, Gyro: 6-Axis IMU Audio Dolby Atmos, AI noise-canceling technology Row 17 - Cell 0 Hi-Res certification Row 18 - Cell 0 Built-in array microphone, 2-speaker system with Smart Amplifier Technology Network and Communication Triple band Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) 2 x 2 Bluetooth 5.2 Battery 40WHrs Power Supply 65W USB Type-C PD 3.0 power supply Adapter: 65W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 3.25A, 65W, Input: 100~240V AC 50/60Hz universal AURA SYNC Yes Weight ~608g (1.34 lbs) Dimensions (W x D x H) 28.0 x 11.1 x 2.12 ~3.24cm (11.02 x 4.37 x 0.83 ~1.27 inches) Xbox Game Pass 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate included Security Built-in Fingerprint Sensor Microsoft Pluton security processor

All of this information looks really good overall, but we have some reservations when it comes to the ROG Ally battery life. Just like the ROG Ally, the Steam Deck also uses a 40WHrs battery. As we know too well, Valve claimed the Steam Deck could last for two to eight hours, but in reality, it has some truly horrible battery life and can sometimes run out of juice after just 83 minutes depending on settings and the type of game being played. Some of the best PC games are more demanding and drain batteries faster.

Of course, a device's battery life isn't solely dependent on the battery alone but is also affected by the SoC and how well all of the components are designed to work together. As such, it's possible that ROG has used a better design that allows the ROG Ally to be more power efficient. So, we'll have to wait until testing to see if the ROG Ally suffers the same battery life limitations as the Steam Deck.

One of the other standout features (and also one that could affect that battery life) is the 120Hz display. Running at its maximum refresh rate will definitely impact negatively, but it's still ridiculously impressive.

(opens in new tab) ROG Ally (opens in new tab) This gaming handheld runs Windows 11 Home and can be used to access several gaming services and storefronts. It's far more powerful than the Steam Deck and will be available this summer. You can preorder it right now.



Preorder at: Best Buy (opens in new tab) | Asus (opens in new tab) | Currys (UK) (opens in new tab)

ROG Ally FAQ

Sometimes you need more information than what the cold hard specs can provide. Here is some helpful information regarding ROG Ally specs.

Does the ROG Ally have haptic feedback? Yes, the ROG Ally features HD haptics as well as a 6-Axis IMU gyro for motion controls. That way, you can get a more engaging experience when playing your favorite games on the handheld.

What CPU and GPU does ROG Ally have? The ROG Ally contains a custom AMD Zen 4 CPU with 8-cores /16-threads that's capable of reaching a boost of up to 5.10 GHz. Meanwhile, the GPU has 12 RDNA3 CUs capable of up to 2.7 GHz. This APU is far more powerful than that found in the Steam Deck, which helps account for the ROG Ally's higher price point.

Which is better? ROG Ally or Steam Deck? This is partially a matter of preference, but when looking at the capabilities between the two handheld gaming devices it is clear that the ROG Ally is more powerful, with smoother performance and a far better display. It also can play far more games than the Steam Deck. However, it also costs $50 more than the priciest Steam Deck version, which might make it a worse option for more budget-conscious buyers.

Can I use an external GPU with ROG Ally? Yes, Asus has specifically shown that the ROG Ally can connect to the ROG XG Mobile eGPU via its PCle x8 connector, to boost gameplay abilities, connect more ports to the handheld, and allow it to display on a monitor or TV screen. It's currently unclear if the ROG Ally can connect with other eGPUs or if compatibility is only limited to the ROG XG Mobile.

Does ROG Ally feature full Windows 11 or a customized version? Asus states that ROG Ally runs via Windows 11 Home, not a customized or limited version of the operating system. This should give ROG Ally users plenty of access to a wide range of programs. Not to mention, it provides opportunities to use the ROG Ally as a main computer.