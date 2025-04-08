The Razer Blade 16 just came out, but it's going to be very hard to get in the US thanks to the new tariffs imposed by the Trump administration.

It appears Razer is the latest victim of the US’s new aggressive tariff policy, including our just-reviewed Razer Blade 16 flagship gaming laptop. The Verge noticed the drop in laptop sales, and we have verified that Razer’s US laptop page omits, well, any laptops, but it works just fine for the UK and other countries we checked.

Razer’s dedicated laptop page only shows skins and accessories, but no laptops are for sale. Our direct link to Razer for the Blade 16 now goes to a 404 page with Razer’s famed Sneki Snek looking confused, probably like many US customers.

That said, Public Relations Manager Andy Johnston told The Verge, “We do not have a comment at this stage regarding tariffs,” so there is an off chance those laptops could return if China and the US cut a new trade deal.

However, the latest news suggests it’ll be a slog as China states it will never accept US 'blackmail' over the now 104% imposed import tariffs from President Trump’s “Liberation Day” on April 2.

Razer's laptop store page in the US doesn't have any laptops. (Image credit: Razer)

Companies like Acer already anticipated increased laptop prices of 10% in February, although that number may have changed with the recent 104% retaliatory tariff by the US, which quickly escalated things.

The Verge also noted that Framework has halted some laptop sales, and Micron will have surcharges for its crucial memory chips used in laptops.

We also just reported that the highly praised MSI Claw 7 (see our MSI Claw 8 AI+ review) has increased by $30 from $799 to $829, and Lenovo’s Legion Go S also increased by $50.

Windows Central recently wrote about laptop price increases and the need to buy one now, especially since the tariffs have gone live (and were higher than anticipated).

How this works is simple: If retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, and others still have the best Windows laptops you want in stock, you should be able to get them at their “normal” price. However, once those resellers need to import more, they’ll have to raise the costs to cover the new tariffs, potentially adding hundreds of dollars to the total price.

Razer's 404 page when you go to buy the new Blade 16 in the US. (Image credit: Razer)

While halting sales may seem extreme, some automakers have done just that. Audi and Jaguar Land Rover are ceasing shipments to the US for now. As a result, sales have surged for some of those cars in the US while there are still autos on the lots.

We’re likely to see a similar run on electronics, as prices may not return to normal for months, if not years.