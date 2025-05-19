The Razer Blade 14 is getting some smart upgrades to make it an even better choice as a compact gaming laptop.

Razer recently delivered one of its biggest year-over-year upgrades with the redesigned Razer Blade 16 (2025) I reviewed, and now its 14-inch sibling is getting the same treatment.

Computex has arrived, and Razer has taken this opportunity to announce the Razer Blade 14 (2025), and this isn't a simple spec bump. Razer's smallest gaming laptop got the AI PC treatment, of course, but it also took plenty of cues from the new Blade 16.

I'll provide all the information you need, but I'll give you the lead now: the new Razer Blade 14 (2025) is available from $2,299.99 exclusively at Razer starting now.

A familiar design, but a lot has actually changed here. (Image credit: Razer)

Let's start with how the most compact Razer Blade has been upgraded for the new year. Razer adapted the redesigned Blade 16 chassis to this smaller form factor, making the new Blade 14 the thinnest (at around 15.7mm) and lightest (at around 1.63kg) 14-inch laptop Razer has ever made.

This is made possible with the same redesigned thermal hood that debuted with the Blade 16, positioning all the hottest components under the same vapor cooling chamber and dual-fan system.

The Razer Blade 14 already relied on AMD hardware, but you'll now find the 10-core AMD Ryzen AI 9 365 chipset under the hood, as well as an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 or 5070 GPU.

That makes this Blade 14 more powerful and efficient than ever, improving gaming performance and battery endurance, but it also enables AI features. Just like the Blade 16, the new Blade 14 is a full Copilot+ PC with all the latest and greatest Windows 11 features.

Elsewhere, you'll discover the QHD+, 240Hz IPS LCD display of last year has been replaced with a sharper 2.8K OLED display, with half the refresh rate (120Hz) but a much faster response time (0.2ms). Despite this laptop being smaller, Razer also found space to add two new speakers (for a total of six) and a microSD card slot.

You may be wondering if Razer had to compromise on anything or remove any features compared to the Razer Blade 14 (2024) we reviewed for this redesign, and I have some good news here. Yes, the display is only 120Hz instead of 240Hz, but it's also sharper, faster, and significantly better looking.

Some may lament the loss of upgradeable RAM, though, as the new AMD Ryzen AI chipsets feature soldered memory, but Razer compensated by making that RAM faster than ever (8,000MHz) and offering configurations with up to 64GB of RAM. You can still upgrade the SSD storage, too.

You still get a massive 72Whr battery, too, and Razer claims the more efficient hardware adds around an hour of additional usage across the board, which I'll never say no to.

The one area where the Blade 14 wasn't updated is the keyboard. The Razer Blade 16 redesigned its keyboard, too, but the Blade 14 is still left with the same, shallow 1mm keyboard as before. Razer told me this is due to the tighter confines giving the company less flexibility to make changes here.

When will the Razer Blade 14 be available?

We also got a new, slightly more affordable Razer Blade 16. (Image credit: Razer)

At least some configurations of the new Razer Blade 14 are going live today, sold exclusively through Razer's own store (at least in the USA). It's available in both black and silver at launch, too, although there's no pink version right now.

As for pricing, you'll be able to purchase the Razer Blade 14 (2025) from $2,299.99 at Razer, which will be with an RTX 5060 inside. Speaking of that GPU, another Razer laptop is also getting it as an option.

Also starting today, consumers can pick up a new entry-level Razer Blade 16 (2025) for $2,399.99 at Razer with an RTX 5060 GPU, so it'll only cost you $100 more to get a bigger 16-inch display and a deeper keyboard.

Windows Central should be getting our hands on the new Razer Blade 14 (2025) for review soon, so stay tuned for our full thoughts!