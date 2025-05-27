The Blade 14 is Razer's best-selling laptop, and I'm among the first to go hands-on with the all-new 2025 version.

Among Razer's popular gaming laptops, the smallest offering is apparently the best-selling. For 2025, that laptop is getting a makeover alongside some serious hardware upgrades.

Razer was kind enough to send me an early non-final sample of the brand-new Razer Blade 14, making me among the first outside the company to go hands-on. I already reviewed the Razer Blade 16 (2025), and I see many similarities in its smaller sibling.

You'll have to wait for my final review (with final hardware) to get the in-depth breakdown on performance, battery life, and more, but I can provide my initial impressions after spending a few hours with the new Razer Blade 14 (2025).

Disclaimer This hands-on was made possible thanks to a pre-production sample provided by Razer. Razer had no input or saw the contents of this article before publication.

What should I know about the all-new Blade 14?

I even got a hold of the Razer Blade 14 in its "Mercury White" silver color. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

The Razer Blade 14 is the most compact gaming laptop in the Razer family, and it's also a fan favorite (enough that Razer even offers it in different colors).

Where the larger Blade 16 just recently (and with much fanfare) made the jump to AMD instead of Intel, the Blade 14 has relied on the red company for computational power for years.

It should come as no surprise, then, that the latest Blade 14 is powered by the latest AMD Ryzen AI chipsets, making it the first 14-inch AI PC from Razer. More than that, this is a full-fledged Copilot+ PC, complete with all the newest AI features baked into Windows 11.

Of course, you'll also find fresh NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50-series GPUs inside the Blade 14, which should result in a hefty performance boost over previous generations.

This certainly won't be the most powerful gaming laptop around, but the Razer Blade 14 is still packing some serious power while focusing on premium portability. If that's all you need to hear, the Razer Blade 14 is now available from $2,299.99 exclusively at Razer.

What is it like to unbox the new Blade 14?

This may not be final packaging, so keep that in mind. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

My Razer Blade 14 isn't final hardware, so the packaging it came in may not represent the final product, either. Still, anyone unboxing a Blade 14 of their own should expect a similar experience.

Razer prefers to enclose the laptop in a compact box of its own, made entirely from sustainable or recycled materials. It puts the Blade 14 front and center, even if it's nothing special.

You'll find the proprietary Razer charger in a separate, smaller box, this time clocking in at 200W of charging power. That does provide fast charging support, but you can also use universal USB Type-C chargers (up to 100W) for when you're in a pinch.

As a bonus, Razer offers a standard 2-year warranty for every Blade 14 battery.

Is the Razer Blade 14 really redesigned for 2025?

At a glance, the new Blade 14 doesn't look all too different. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

Razer has a very consistent design language across its portfolio, and especially the Razer Blade laptops. Looking back at our Razer Blade 14 (2024) review, it'd be easy to assume this is another iterative year-over-year spec bump.

While the new Razer Blade 14 does appear similar, a lot is all-new, especially on the inside. This has allowed Razer to make the Blade 14 thinner (15.9-16.2mm versus 18mm), lighter (1.63kg versus 1.78kg), and even narrower (224mm versus 228mm) than last year.

Most of this is thanks to the completely redesigned thermal hood, which keeps the hottest components (CPU, GPU, and memory) cool as a cucumber under a new thermal gel, a massive vapor chamber, and dual fans.

Every Blade 14 is still CNC-milled from a single block of high-grade aluminum, and this laptop truly feels exceptionally well-constructed in the hand.

What are some of the best changes Razer made?

Despite having less space than last year, the new Blade 14 contains more. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

The latest Razer Blade 14 sacrifices some internal volume due to its tighter dimensions, but Razer refused to compromise on a single feature. In fact, the Blade 14 now offers more.

Last year, the Blade 14 featured a quad speaker system; this year, there are six speakers to offer louder and higher-quality audio, complete with THX Spatial Audio support.

The Blade 14 already had an excellent port selection, neatly dividing its two USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports and two USB Type-C 4.0 ports (with equivalent capabilities as Thunderbolt 4) across both sides, as well as an HDMI 2.1 port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a Kensington Nano Security Slot.

This year, though, you also get a UHS-II microSD card slot.

The Razer Blade 14 has also made the jump to OLED, replacing last year's 1600p, 240Hz IPS LCD panel with an 1800p, 120Hz OLED screen. That refresh rate perfectly matches the Blade 14's capabilities, and you also get massively upgraded image quality across the board.

I can confirm that this display looks gorgeous. I would still wish that Razer offered last year's display as an option, though.

How good is the performance or battery life?

I can't properly test the Blade 14 yet, but I don't expect it to disappoint. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

I have already discussed how Razer redesigned the thermal management system for the Blade 14. Razer took the same approach as with the Blade 16, and it did make a considerable difference there.

As a result, the new Blade 14 should run cooler and faster than ever, but I'm not allowed to benchmark this non-final sample. The Blade 14 should also be more efficient, with Razer claiming an added hour of battery life across the board, but I can't truly test that, either.

The precedent was already set with the redesigned Blade 16, though, so I have high hopes the Razer Blade 14 (2025) will also deliver.

Is the Blade 14 better than the Zephyrus G14?

Image 1 of 2 Both of these laptops will count among the top 14-inch options this year. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy) I still slightly prefer the design of the Zephyrus G14, but Razer really closed the gap with the latest Blade 14. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

When I reviewed the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024), I crowned it the king of 14-inch gaming laptops. With ASUS also set to update the Zephyrus G14 with similar internals as the Blade 14, how will these laptops stack up against each other?

The new Blade 14 closes many gaps with this redesign. It's now about as thin and about as light as the Zephyrus G14, with a similarly specced OLED display and a more competitive array of ports.

Putting both side by side, I still give the slight edge to the Zephyrus G14 in terms of aesthetics, but that's purely subjective on my part.

I still expect ASUS' 14-inch champion to offer better overall value than Razer's offering, but even this early hardware does feel more premium and refined than the Zephyrus G14.

If Razer can go toe-to-toe in performance, battery life, and user experience, then it'll be much harder to choose between these compact heavy hitters this year.

Should I buy the latest Razer Blade 14 laptop?

I can't wait to dive more into what Razer is offering with the all-new Blade 14. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

I'll have to send this pre-production sample back to Razer and wait to receive a final unit for my full review, but I'm already immensely impressed by the all-new Blade 14.

The Razer Blade 16 (2025) represents a massive year-over-year improvement, and I get a similar feeling with the Blade 14. It's thinner, lighter, and even more feature-packed than before, but it should also be a stronger, cooler, and longer-lasting performer.

I also love this silver color, but I do hope we see a return of Razer's iconic "Quartz" pink colorway for the Blade 14 in the future. Either way, Razer's best-selling laptop is looking good for 2025.

It'll be a few weeks before you see my review, but I'm excited to deep dive into the new Razer Blade 14 (and hopefully pit it against the new Zephyrus G14). If you can't wait that long, the Razer Blade 14 (2025) is available to order now from $2,299.99 exclusively at Razer, with the first units expected to ship out in early June.

If you have any other questions, drop them in the comments below, and I'll do my best to answer them. 👇