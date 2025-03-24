The MSI Claw 8 AI+ and MSI Claw 7 AI+ offer far better gaming performance than ASUS ROG Ally and Legion Go. But they're hard to find in stock.

According to MSI, the Claw 8 AI+ and MSI Claw 7 AI+ gaming handhelds launched on January 15, 2025, but stock has been so low that many retailers still haven't gotten inventory for these anticipated gaming devices.

That said, some lucky gamers have already been able to get their hands on these Claw AI+ handhelds.

I've been able to test and use the Claw 8 AI+ for a few weeks, and it's blown me away with its amazing performance that greatly outshines ASUS ROG Ally and Lenovo Legion Go, so I'm eager for others to get their own Claw AI+ handhelds.

To help, I've put together this tracking page to let you know when and where the Claw AI+ handhelds are in stock so you can buy one for yourself.

What to expect from the new MSI Claw AI+ gaming handhelds

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 MSI Claw 7 AI+ MSI Claw 8 AI+ Price: $799.99 $899.99 Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 258VV Integrated SoC Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 258V Integrated SoC Graphics: Intel Arc 140V GPU Intel Arc 140V GPU OS: Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home Display: 7" FHD (1920 x 1080), Touchscreen, 120Hz Refresh Rate, 100% sRGB (Typical), 500nits (Typical), VRR, IPS-Level panel 8-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200), 16:10, Touchscreen, 120Hz Refresh Rate, 100% sRGB (Typical), 500nits (Typical), VRR, IPS-Level panel Memory: 32GB LPDDR5x-8533 32GB LPDDR5x-8533 Storage: 512GB PCIe Gen4 SSD 1TB PCIe Gen4 SSD Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E + Bluetooth v5.34 Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth v5.4 Audio: 2x 2W Speakers, DTS sound effect, support Hi-Res Audio 2x 2W Speakers, DTS sound effect, support Hi-Res Audio Ports: 2 x Thunderbolt 4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD 3.0 Charging), 1 x microSD Card Reader, 1 x Audio combo jack, 1 x Power button with Finger Print Sensor 2 x Thunderbolt 4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD 3.0 Charging), 1 x microSD Card Reader, 1 x Audio combo jack, 1 x Power button with Finger Print Sensor Battery: 6-Cell, Li-Polymer, 54.5Whr / 65W USB Type-C PD 3.0 6-Cell, Li-Polymer, 80Whr / 65W USB Type-C PD 3.0 Dimensions: 290 (W) x 117 (D) x 21.2 (H) mm 299 (W) x 126 (D) x 24 (H) mm Weight: 675 g 795 g

After conducting testing for my MSI Claw 8 AI+ review, I discovered that this Intel Core Ultra 7 200 Series gaming handheld offers far better performance than the Steam Deck, ASUS ROG Ally, Ally X, and Lenovo Legion Go.



The Claw 8 AI+ tended to get around an average 60 FPS (frames per second) or even higher when running more CPU-straining and graphically demanding games, which is about twice the FPS we typically see from other gaming handhelds.

As such, you're going to see some really smooth performance from MSI's latest Claw AI+ handhelds.

If you want to learn more, check out my comparison articles that go more in-depth:

MSI Claw 8 AI+ retailers (US)

The larger MSI Claw 8 AI+ has an 8-inch IPS display that can reach up to 120Hz and supports VRR. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

Amazon.com The MSI Claw 8 AI+ is unavailable at Amazon, but the MSI Claw 7 A+ is available for purchase. BestBuy.com As of right now, the Best Buy listing says the MSI Claw 8 AI+ is "Coming soon." B&H.com B&H is another trusted retailer that states that the MSI Claw 8 AI+ is "Coming Soon." Newegg.com Newegg has the MSI Claw 8 AI+ labeled as a "Best Seller" and you can back order with an ETA date of May 7, 2025. Walmart.com There are currently no listings for the MSI Claw 8 AI+ at Walmart, however, MSI does mark Walmart as an "Authorized Retailer" so that could change. MSI.com The official US MSI store says the Claw 8 AI+ is out of stock, but you should check back later.

MSI Claw 8 AI+ retailers (UK)

Currys.com You can purchase the MSI Claw 8 AI+ for £899.00 here. Amazon.com There are currently no UK listings for the MSI Claw 8 AI+ at Amazon. Newegg.com No UK listings have been found at Newegg yet, but that could change.

MSI Claw 7 AI+ retailers (US)

The larger MSI Claw 7 AI+ has a 7-inch IPS touchscreen that can reach up to 120Hz and supports VRR. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

Amazon.com You can currently purchase the MSI Claw 7 AI+ from Amazon for $799.00, but stock is very low. Newegg.com The MSI Claw 7 AI+ can be purchased from Newegg for $829.00. B&H.com You can currently buy the MSI Claw 7 AI+ for $799.00 at B&H. MSI.com You can purchase the MSI Claw 7 AI+ for $799.99 at MSI's website. BestBuy.com At this time, the Best Buy listing says the MSI Claw 7 AI+ is "Coming soon." Walmart.com Last I checked, there aren't any listings for the MSI Claw 7 AI+ at Walmart, but that could change.

MSI Claw 7 AI+ retailers (UK)

Currys.com There aren't any listings for the smaller MSI Claw 7 AI+ yet. Amazon.com There are currently no UK listings for the MSI Claw 7 AI+ at Amazon. Newegg.com There aren't any UK listings for the MSI Claw 7 AI+ at Newegg.

Should I buy an MSI Claw 8 AI+ or an MSI Claw 7 AI+? Both devices offer good performance. If you want to get the best device possible spring for the MSI Claw 8 AI+. If you want to save some money and don't mind having a smaller SSD capacity, go for the MSI Claw 7 AI+.

Is MSI Claw 8 AI+ worth buying? The new MSI Claw AI+ handhelds are expensive, but they do offer far better gaming performance than the ASUS ROG Ally, Steam Deck, and Lenovo Legion Go. If you like to play the latest and greatest AAA games on handheld, this is the ideal device for you.

How much is MSI Claw 8 AI+? MSI's new flagship gaming handheld has an MSRP of $899.99, making it one of the most expensive PC handhelds on the market right now.

How much is MSI Claw 7 AI+? The MSI Claw 7 AI+ sells for $799.99, making it $100 les than the larger MSI Claw 8 AI+.

Does the MSI Claw 8 AI+ run Steam? Yes, you can access and play your Steam library of games on this Windows 11 device.

Is MSI Claw 8 AI+ better than ROG Ally X? The MSI Claw 8 AI+ runs games far more smoothly than ROG Ally X. In my own testing it was typically able to run games at double the FPS (frames per second). The Claw 8 AI+ is really expensive, but if you want to play more graphically demanding games on handheld then it is the better handheld for the job.