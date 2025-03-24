Where to buy MSI Claw 8 AI+ gaming handheld: Launch date and restock alerts

The MSI Claw 8 AI+ offers the best performance of any PC gaming handheld available right now. Here's where to get it.

MSI Claw 8 AI+ on a stand and running a Sonic game.
The MSI Claw 8 AI+ and MSI Claw 7 AI+ offer far better gaming performance than ASUS ROG Ally and Legion Go. But they're hard to find in stock. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)
According to MSI, the Claw 8 AI+ and MSI Claw 7 AI+ gaming handhelds launched on January 15, 2025, but stock has been so low that many retailers still haven't gotten inventory for these anticipated gaming devices.

That said, some lucky gamers have already been able to get their hands on these Claw AI+ handhelds.

I've been able to test and use the Claw 8 AI+ for a few weeks, and it's blown me away with its amazing performance that greatly outshines ASUS ROG Ally and Lenovo Legion Go, so I'm eager for others to get their own Claw AI+ handhelds.

To help, I've put together this tracking page to let you know when and where the Claw AI+ handhelds are in stock so you can buy one for yourself.

What to expect from the new MSI Claw AI+ gaming handhelds

MSI Claw 7 AI+

MSI Claw 8 AI+

Price:

$799.99

$899.99

Processor:

Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 258VV Integrated SoC

Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 258V Integrated SoC

Graphics:

Intel Arc 140V GPU

Intel Arc 140V GPU

OS:

Windows 11 Home

Windows 11 Home

Display:

7" FHD (1920 x 1080), Touchscreen, 120Hz Refresh Rate, 100% sRGB (Typical), 500nits (Typical), VRR, IPS-Level panel

8-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200), 16:10, Touchscreen, 120Hz Refresh Rate, 100% sRGB (Typical), 500nits (Typical), VRR, IPS-Level panel

Memory:

32GB LPDDR5x-8533

32GB LPDDR5x-8533

Storage:

512GB PCIe Gen4 SSD

1TB PCIe Gen4 SSD

Connectivity:

Wi-Fi 6E + Bluetooth v5.34

Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth v5.4

Audio:

2x 2W Speakers, DTS sound effect, support Hi-Res Audio

2x 2W Speakers, DTS sound effect, support Hi-Res Audio

Ports:

2 x Thunderbolt 4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD 3.0 Charging), 1 x microSD Card Reader, 1 x Audio combo jack, 1 x Power button with Finger Print Sensor

2 x Thunderbolt 4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD 3.0 Charging), 1 x microSD Card Reader, 1 x Audio combo jack, 1 x Power button with Finger Print Sensor

Battery:

6-Cell, Li-Polymer, 54.5Whr / 65W USB Type-C PD 3.0

6-Cell, Li-Polymer, 80Whr / 65W USB Type-C PD 3.0

Dimensions:

290 (W) x 117 (D) x 21.2 (H) mm

299 (W) x 126 (D) x 24 (H) mm

Weight:

675 g

795 g

After conducting testing for my MSI Claw 8 AI+ review, I discovered that this Intel Core Ultra 7 200 Series gaming handheld offers far better performance than the Steam Deck, ASUS ROG Ally, Ally X, and Lenovo Legion Go.

The Claw 8 AI+ tended to get around an average 60 FPS (frames per second) or even higher when running more CPU-straining and graphically demanding games, which is about twice the FPS we typically see from other gaming handhelds.

As such, you're going to see some really smooth performance from MSI's latest Claw AI+ handhelds.

If you want to learn more, check out my comparison articles that go more in-depth:

MSI Claw 8 AI+ retailers (US)

The larger MSI Claw 8 AI+ has an 8-inch IPS display that can reach up to 120Hz and supports VRR. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

Amazon gift card.

Amazon.com

The MSI Claw 8 AI+ is unavailable at Amazon, but the MSI Claw 7 A+ is available for purchase.

Best Buy logo

BestBuy.com

As of right now, the Best Buy listing says the MSI Claw 8 AI+ is "Coming soon."

B&H logo

B&H.com

B&H is another trusted retailer that states that the MSI Claw 8 AI+ is "Coming Soon."

Newegg logo

Newegg.com

Newegg has the MSI Claw 8 AI+ labeled as a "Best Seller" and you can back order with an ETA date of May 7, 2025.

Walmart text and logo on a blue background.

Walmart.com

There are currently no listings for the MSI Claw 8 AI+ at Walmart, however, MSI does mark Walmart as an "Authorized Retailer" so that could change.

MSI logo on a white background.

MSI.com

The official US MSI store says the Claw 8 AI+ is out of stock, but you should check back later.

MSI Claw 8 AI+ retailers (UK)

Currys logo on a purple circle.

Currys.com

You can purchase the MSI Claw 8 AI+ for £899.00 here.

Amazon gift card.

Amazon.com

There are currently no UK listings for the MSI Claw 8 AI+ at Amazon.

Newegg logo

Newegg.com

No UK listings have been found at Newegg yet, but that could change.

MSI Claw 7 AI+ retailers (US)

The larger MSI Claw 7 AI+ has a 7-inch IPS touchscreen that can reach up to 120Hz and supports VRR. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

Amazon gift card.

Amazon.com

You can currently purchase the MSI Claw 7 AI+ from Amazon for $799.00, but stock is very low.

Newegg logo

Newegg.com

The MSI Claw 7 AI+ can be purchased from Newegg for $829.00.

B&H logo

B&H.com

You can currently buy the MSI Claw 7 AI+ for $799.00 at B&H.

MSI logo on a white background.

MSI.com

You can purchase the MSI Claw 7 AI+ for $799.99 at MSI's website.

Best Buy logo

BestBuy.com

At this time, the Best Buy listing says the MSI Claw 7 AI+ is "Coming soon."

Walmart text and logo on a blue background.

Walmart.com

Last I checked, there aren't any listings for the MSI Claw 7 AI+ at Walmart, but that could change.

MSI Claw 7 AI+ retailers (UK)

Currys logo on a purple circle.

Currys.com

There aren't any listings for the smaller MSI Claw 7 AI+ yet.

Amazon gift card.

Amazon.com

There are currently no UK listings for the MSI Claw 7 AI+ at Amazon.

Newegg logo

Newegg.com

There aren't any UK listings for the MSI Claw 7 AI+ at Newegg.

Should I buy an MSI Claw 8 AI+ or an MSI Claw 7 AI+?

Both devices offer good performance. If you want to get the best device possible spring for the MSI Claw 8 AI+. If you want to save some money and don't mind having a smaller SSD capacity, go for the MSI Claw 7 AI+.

Is MSI Claw 8 AI+ worth buying?

The new MSI Claw AI+ handhelds are expensive, but they do offer far better gaming performance than the ASUS ROG Ally, Steam Deck, and Lenovo Legion Go. If you like to play the latest and greatest AAA games on handheld, this is the ideal device for you.

How much is MSI Claw 8 AI+?

MSI's new flagship gaming handheld has an MSRP of $899.99, making it one of the most expensive PC handhelds on the market right now.

How much is MSI Claw 7 AI+?

The MSI Claw 7 AI+ sells for $799.99, making it $100 les than the larger MSI Claw 8 AI+.

Does the MSI Claw 8 AI+ run Steam?

Yes, you can access and play your Steam library of games on this Windows 11 device.

Is MSI Claw 8 AI+ better than ROG Ally X?

The MSI Claw 8 AI+ runs games far more smoothly than ROG Ally X. In my own testing it was typically able to run games at double the FPS (frames per second). The Claw 8 AI+ is really expensive, but if you want to play more graphically demanding games on handheld then it is the better handheld for the job.

Is MSI Claw 8 AI+ better than Steam Deck?

Both handhelds have their pros and cons, but the Steam Deck does use significantly weaker hardware that cannot handle certain titles. Meanwhile, the MSI Claw 8 AI+ is a very powerful handheld and offers the best handheld performance we've seen so far.

