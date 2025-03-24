Where to buy MSI Claw 8 AI+ gaming handheld: Launch date and restock alerts
The MSI Claw 8 AI+ offers the best performance of any PC gaming handheld available right now. Here's where to get it.
According to MSI, the Claw 8 AI+ and MSI Claw 7 AI+ gaming handhelds launched on January 15, 2025, but stock has been so low that many retailers still haven't gotten inventory for these anticipated gaming devices.
That said, some lucky gamers have already been able to get their hands on these Claw AI+ handhelds.
I've been able to test and use the Claw 8 AI+ for a few weeks, and it's blown me away with its amazing performance that greatly outshines ASUS ROG Ally and Lenovo Legion Go, so I'm eager for others to get their own Claw AI+ handhelds.
To help, I've put together this tracking page to let you know when and where the Claw AI+ handhelds are in stock so you can buy one for yourself.
Where to buy MSI Claw 8 AI+ in US: Quick links
- Amazon: Not available right now
- Best Buy: Listed as "Coming Soon," but no expected preorder date given
- B&H: Also listed as "Coming Soon," but expected availability is "End of Mar 2025"
- Newegg: Labled as a "Best Seller" and can be "back ordered."
- Walmart: No listings right now, but check again later in case that changes
- MSI: Listed as "Out of stock" right now, but check again later
Where to buy MSI Claw 8 AI+ in UK: Quick links
- Currys: Available for purchase and selling for £899.00
- Amazon: No UK listing yet, but that could change
- Newegg: Currently no listings at the UK store, but check again later
Where to buy MSI Claw 7 AI+ in US: Quick links
- Amazon: There are a few MSI Claw 7 AI+ in stock and selling for $799.00
- Newegg: The MSI Claw 7 AI+ can be purchased for $799.00
- B&H: The Claw 7 AI+ is also currently available for $799.00 here
- MSI: In stock and selling for $799.99
- Best Buy: Listed as "Coming Soon," but with no expected ship date listed
- Walmart: The aren't any listings for MSI Claw 7 AI+ yet, but check back later just in case
Where to buy MSI Claw 7 AI+ in UK: Quick links
- Currys: This model isn't listed, but that could change
- Amazon: No UK listing yet, but that could change down the road
- Newegg: Currently no listings at the UK store, but check again later
What to expect from the new MSI Claw AI+ gaming handhelds
|Header Cell - Column 0
MSI Claw 7 AI+
MSI Claw 8 AI+
Price:
$799.99
$899.99
Processor:
Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 258VV Integrated SoC
Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 258V Integrated SoC
Graphics:
Intel Arc 140V GPU
Intel Arc 140V GPU
OS:
Windows 11 Home
Windows 11 Home
Display:
7" FHD (1920 x 1080), Touchscreen, 120Hz Refresh Rate, 100% sRGB (Typical), 500nits (Typical), VRR, IPS-Level panel
8-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200), 16:10, Touchscreen, 120Hz Refresh Rate, 100% sRGB (Typical), 500nits (Typical), VRR, IPS-Level panel
Memory:
32GB LPDDR5x-8533
32GB LPDDR5x-8533
Storage:
512GB PCIe Gen4 SSD
1TB PCIe Gen4 SSD
Connectivity:
Wi-Fi 6E + Bluetooth v5.34
Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth v5.4
Audio:
2x 2W Speakers, DTS sound effect, support Hi-Res Audio
2x 2W Speakers, DTS sound effect, support Hi-Res Audio
Ports:
2 x Thunderbolt 4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD 3.0 Charging), 1 x microSD Card Reader, 1 x Audio combo jack, 1 x Power button with Finger Print Sensor
2 x Thunderbolt 4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD 3.0 Charging), 1 x microSD Card Reader, 1 x Audio combo jack, 1 x Power button with Finger Print Sensor
Battery:
6-Cell, Li-Polymer, 54.5Whr / 65W USB Type-C PD 3.0
6-Cell, Li-Polymer, 80Whr / 65W USB Type-C PD 3.0
Dimensions:
290 (W) x 117 (D) x 21.2 (H) mm
299 (W) x 126 (D) x 24 (H) mm
Weight:
675 g
795 g
After conducting testing for my MSI Claw 8 AI+ review, I discovered that this Intel Core Ultra 7 200 Series gaming handheld offers far better performance than the Steam Deck, ASUS ROG Ally, Ally X, and Lenovo Legion Go.
The Claw 8 AI+ tended to get around an average 60 FPS (frames per second) or even higher when running more CPU-straining and graphically demanding games, which is about twice the FPS we typically see from other gaming handhelds.
As such, you're going to see some really smooth performance from MSI's latest Claw AI+ handhelds.
If you want to learn more, check out my comparison articles that go more in-depth:
MSI Claw 8 AI+ retailers (US)
The MSI Claw 8 AI+ is unavailable at Amazon, but the MSI Claw 7 A+ is available for purchase.
Newegg has the MSI Claw 8 AI+ labeled as a "Best Seller" and you can back order with an ETA date of May 7, 2025.
There are currently no listings for the MSI Claw 8 AI+ at Walmart, however, MSI does mark Walmart as an "Authorized Retailer" so that could change.
The official US MSI store says the Claw 8 AI+ is out of stock, but you should check back later.
MSI Claw 8 AI+ retailers (UK)
MSI Claw 7 AI+ retailers (US)
You can currently purchase the MSI Claw 7 AI+ from Amazon for $799.00, but stock is very low.
Last I checked, there aren't any listings for the MSI Claw 7 AI+ at Walmart, but that could change.
MSI Claw 7 AI+ retailers (UK)
Should I buy an MSI Claw 8 AI+ or an MSI Claw 7 AI+?
Both devices offer good performance. If you want to get the best device possible spring for the MSI Claw 8 AI+. If you want to save some money and don't mind having a smaller SSD capacity, go for the MSI Claw 7 AI+.
Is MSI Claw 8 AI+ worth buying?
The new MSI Claw AI+ handhelds are expensive, but they do offer far better gaming performance than the ASUS ROG Ally, Steam Deck, and Lenovo Legion Go. If you like to play the latest and greatest AAA games on handheld, this is the ideal device for you.
How much is MSI Claw 8 AI+?
MSI's new flagship gaming handheld has an MSRP of $899.99, making it one of the most expensive PC handhelds on the market right now.
How much is MSI Claw 7 AI+?
The MSI Claw 7 AI+ sells for $799.99, making it $100 les than the larger MSI Claw 8 AI+.
Does the MSI Claw 8 AI+ run Steam?
Yes, you can access and play your Steam library of games on this Windows 11 device.
Is MSI Claw 8 AI+ better than ROG Ally X?
The MSI Claw 8 AI+ runs games far more smoothly than ROG Ally X. In my own testing it was typically able to run games at double the FPS (frames per second). The Claw 8 AI+ is really expensive, but if you want to play more graphically demanding games on handheld then it is the better handheld for the job.
Is MSI Claw 8 AI+ better than Steam Deck?
Both handhelds have their pros and cons, but the Steam Deck does use significantly weaker hardware that cannot handle certain titles. Meanwhile, the MSI Claw 8 AI+ is a very powerful handheld and offers the best handheld performance we've seen so far.
Self-professed gaming geek Rebecca Spear is one of Windows Central's editors and reviewers with a focus on gaming handhelds, mini PCs, PC gaming, and laptops. When she isn't checking out the latest games on Xbox Game Pass, PC, ROG Ally, or Steam Deck; she can be found digital drawing with a Wacom tablet. She's written thousands of articles with everything from editorials, reviews, previews, features, previews, and hardware reviews over the last few years. If you need information about anything gaming-related, her articles can help you out. She also loves testing game accessories and any new tech on the market. You can follow her @rrspear on X (formerly Twitter).
