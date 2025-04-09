Trade wars: The latest on tariffs, PC, laptops, GPUs, and gaming
Here is how the latest US tariffs affect PC makers, gaming companies, chip manufacturers, and consumer electronics pricing.
In 2025, tariffs gained prominence as the Trump administration suddenly raised tariffs across over 70 countries. The goals include encouraging U.S.-based manufacturing to avoid tariffs, renegotiating trade agreements to prioritize American interests, and generating revenue to offset tax cuts.
The tech industry has been hit hard, particularly consumer electronics like PCs, laptops, GPUs, and gaming consoles. Many of these products are manufactured in China, where high tariffs have led to price hikes or supply shortages. Companies like Razer have even paused imports of new devices to the U.S., and pricing on the Legion Go S and MSI Claw have increased, highlighting the tariffs' challenges to businesses and consumers.
For example, let's say the US imposed a 125% tariff on goods from China on April 9th, 2025 (which actually happened). A company importing a $1,000 laptop from China must now pay $1,250 as a tax.
So, instead of a $1,000 laptop, it would now cost $2,250!
Of course, due to the chaotic nature of the Trump administration, the news cycle is rapidly shifting, meaning this "trade war" could last days, weeks, months, or even years.
Here, you'll find all the latest breaking news related to those tariffs and how they affect PCs, gaming, laptops, and major companies like Microsoft, HP, Dell, and more.
Don't expect Xbox to escape tariffs on China
I've seen some comments online that Xbox might escape higher tariffs because they manufacture Xbox consoles in Mexico, rather than China or Vietnam which have been targeted to pay higher rates. I can confirm that this isn't the case.
While Microsoft does produce some hardware in Mexico, the vast majority comes out of China. As of writing, U.S. President Trump has issued a 90 day stay on the higher tariffs on most countries, but wants to impose a 125% tariff on any products coming out of China. This would impact Xbox, PlayStation, and various other tech manufacturers like Apple incredibly hard.
I've seen some at least vague evidence that Microsoft may have been stockpiling Xbox hardware in the United States ahead of this situation last year. It could be why users in other regions such as Europe and the Middle East have seen Xbox stock fluctuations more so than might be typical. That's largely speculative for now. But it's fair to expect that Microsoft, like other major U.S. tech companies, are all-hands to assess the impact of Trump's trade war. — Jez Corden
90-day pause: Everyone except China gets a break for talks
In addition to raising the extreme tariff on China to 125% (effective immediately), President Trump announced a 90-day pause on tariffs, dropping them to just 10% for all countries that have reached out to renegotiate trade agreements with the US.
According to Trump, “more than 75 Countries” want to have talks to suspend or re-litigate the tariff increases due to the impending harm they would have on many economies.
The markets have responded approvingly: The S&P 500 Index is up more than 7%, the NASDAQ Composite is up 10%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average is up nearly 7%.
Trump raises the stakes: Increases tariff on China to 125%
Not waiting long after China announced a retaliatory tariff on the US, knocking it up to 84%, President Trump hit back with a 125% increase on China.
According to Trump, the changes are “effective immediately” due to China's “lack of respect for the World’s Markets. "
Whether China will respond with another tariff increase or decide to talk to the US to negotiate a new deal remains to be seen, but neither country is backing down.
China slaps 84% retaliatory tariffs on US
China has fired back at U.S. President Donald Trump’s aggressive tariff strategy, escalating the trade war with a sharp increase in levies on American imports, as reported by the AP.
Starting April 10, tariffs on U.S. goods entering China will jump from 34% to 84%.
This move directly responds to the U.S. raising tariffs on Chinese goods to over 100% as of midnight.
China has previously noted it won't be "blackmailed" into complying with US demands and is pushing back hard. However, as some in the Trump administration have noted, China exports to the US nearly five times what the US exports to China, meaning any retaliatory tariffs will hit China harder than the US.
Current thinking theorizes that if China's economy were to weaken sharply, it would weaken the grip of Chinese President Xi Jinping, potentially leading to civil unrest.