Trade wars: The latest on tariffs, PC, laptops, GPUs, and gaming

In 2025, tariffs gained prominence as the Trump administration suddenly raised tariffs across over 70 countries. The goals include encouraging U.S.-based manufacturing to avoid tariffs, renegotiating trade agreements to prioritize American interests, and generating revenue to offset tax cuts.

The tech industry has been hit hard, particularly consumer electronics like PCs, laptops, GPUs, and gaming consoles. Many of these products are manufactured in China, where high tariffs have led to price hikes or supply shortages. Companies like Razer have even paused imports of new devices to the U.S., and pricing on the Legion Go S and MSI Claw have increased, highlighting the tariffs' challenges to businesses and consumers.

For example, let's say the US imposed a 125% tariff on goods from China on April 9th, 2025 (which actually happened). A company importing a $1,000 laptop from China must now pay $1,250 as a tax.

So, instead of a $1,000 laptop, it would now cost $2,250!



Of course, due to the chaotic nature of the Trump administration, the news cycle is rapidly shifting, meaning this "trade war" could last days, weeks, months, or even years.



Here, you'll find all the latest breaking news related to those tariffs and how they affect PCs, gaming, laptops, and major companies like Microsoft, HP, Dell, and more.