NVIDIA to manufacture AI supercomputers in the U.S. for the first time
Production of NVIDIA Blackwell chips has already started in Arizona.
NVIDIA will soon produce AI supercomputers entirely within the United States. Production of NVIDIA Blackwell chips has already begun at TSMC's facility in Phoenix, Arizona. NVIDIA will also work with Amkor and SPIL for packaging and testing in the state.
NVIDIA will build supercomputer manufacturing plants in Texas as well. The company will work with Foxconn in Houston and Wistron in Dallas.
Production is expected to increase over the coming 12-15 months, according to NVIDIA.
The tech giant shared plans to "produce up to half a trillion dollars of AI infrastructure in the United States" over the next four years through its partnerships with TSMC, Foxconn, Wistron, Amkor, and SPIL.
The news comes amidst a trade war that has placed semiconductors, processors, and other essential electronics in an uncertain state. NVIDIA did not mention tariffs or the trade war in its announcement.
As reported by CBS, NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang recently attended a $1 million-per-plate dinner at Mar-a-Lago, which is owned by President Trump.
A separate report by NPR highlighted that NVIDIA's H20 chips may have been a topic of discussion at that dinner. Sources explained to the outlet that the White House changed course on the H20 chips following NVIDIA's commitment to invest in AI data centers in the United States.
H20 chips are the most powerful AI chips that can be exported to China. Restrictions on the H20 chips were expected to be put into place as part of the ongoing trade war but plans reportedly changed.
Demand for those H20 chips increased dramatically following the emergence of DeepSeek's AI models, which were trained using those processors.
What is an NVIDIA AI supercomputer?
NVIDIA AI supercomputers power data centers that are designed for processing artificial intelligence. NVIDIA stated that tens of "gigawatt AI factories" are expected in the coming years.
Microsoft adopted NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs to power AI supercomputing last year.
NVIDIA has commissioned more than one million square feet of manufacturing space to build and test its Blackwell chips.
“The engines of the world’s AI infrastructure are being built in the United States for the first time,” said Huang. “Adding American manufacturing helps us better meet the incredible and growing demand for AI chips and supercomputers, strengthens our supply chain and boosts our resiliency.”
NVIDIA expects its projects to create hundreds of thousands of jobs within the United States.
