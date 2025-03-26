Earlier this year, I reported that Microsoft was gearing up to ship a wave of smaller Surface PCs. Both the Surface Pro and Surface Laptop are expected to gain smaller siblings this spring, with screen sizes of somewhere around 12-inches, I’m told.

Now, it looks like the smaller Surface Pro has appeared in a Chinese certification database ahead of its official unveiling, which I’m told will likely take place sometime in the next month or so. This new smaller Surface Pro has the model number 2109 and 2110.

All devices need to be certified by regional certification bodies before they can be sold, which is what we're seeing here with the 12-inch Surface Pro, which appeared for certification on March 19 at the China Certification Center.

The small Surface Pro's model numbers have appeared in this database. (Image credit: Windows Central)

While the database doesn’t give us any real information about the device, it does confirm that it is progressing closer to launch. Getting certified for sale in markets is usually one of the last steps before a product is announced.

The device will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X platform, and is expected to be sold as a premium device with a metal chassis and high-quality display, just like its larger sibling. It will also have its own keyboard accessory, and a tweaked design.

I believe the smaller Surface Pro might feature more uniform bezels, kind of like the Surface Go but with rounded display corners. This should make the device look a little more modern, comparable to the iPad.

The smaller Surface Laptop is also expected to debut alongside the 12-inch Surface Pro and will feature a similar design to the larger 13.8-inch Surface Laptop. This device will replace the Surface Laptop Go, with a higher-resolution display and backlit keyboard.

What are your thoughts on these smaller Surface PCs? Are they something you are interested in? Let us know in the comments below.