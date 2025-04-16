HP had a great quarter, shipping 12.7 million PCs, up 6.1% year over year. Pictured here is an HP EliteBook 1040 G11 business laptop running Windows 11.

According to the latest figures from Canalys, global PC shipments increased dramatically in the first quarter of 2025. 62.7 million units were sold in the quarter, a 9.4% year-over-year increase, many of which are probably some of the best Windows laptops.

The spike is spread relatively evenly across notebooks (up 10% YoY) and desktops (up 8% YoY).

Lenovo leads the race, as usual, shipping 15.2 million PCs, up 10.7% year over year. HP was next with 12.7 million (+6.1%), followed by Dell at 9.5 million (+3.0%) and Apple at 6.5 million with an impressive 22.1% year-over-year growth rate, signaling strong demand for its new MacBook laptops.

Canalys PC Analysis (sell-in shipments), April 2025 (Image credit: Canalys)

Canalys credits part of the increased PC sales to OEMs pushing sales ahead of the Trump administration's anticipated tariffs. The ongoing trade war could cause PC prices to skyrocket, so several manufacturers have rolled out discounts or pushed sales in other ways.

The end of Windows 10 support is also a significant factor in PC sales.

Preemptive sales ahead of tariffs

PC manufacturers have pushed sales ahead of expected tariffs that will come as a result of the ongoing trade war. (Image credit: Getty Images | Wong Yu Liang)

The ongoing trade war has created uncertainty in several industries, including PCs. In response to announced tariffs, paused, increased, and decreased, PC manufacturers have had to take drastic steps.

Razer paused laptop sales in the United States altogether. Framework had to stop selling the base model of one of its laptops or risk selling a device at a loss.

We've also seen device prices increase, including the Legion Go S and MSI Claw.

If specific tariffs had gone into effect, one model of the Razer Blade 18 would have cost over $12,000.

Just this week, China stopped exporting heavy rare earth metals, and NVIDIA announced a massive shift to produce AI supercomputers in the United States.

The upcoming tariffs drove PC manufacturers to sell more devices.

"PC shipments experienced a surge in Q1 2025, driven by vendors accelerating deliveries to the US in anticipation of initial tariff announcements,” said Principal Analyst at Canalys Ishan Dutt.

"This preemptive strategy allowed manufacturers and the channel to stock up ahead of potential cost increases, boosting sell-in shipments despite otherwise stable end-user demand," Dutt added.

It's difficult to predict how PC sales will trend until the United States and China answer key questions. We'll then need to see how PC manufacturers respond to any tariffs that stick.

Windows 10 end of support

The impending end of Windows 10 support is also a growing factor in PC sales. Microsoft has warned people for years about the end of Windows 10 support, and it appears to have finally started altering buying habits.

After the cutoff in October 2025, Windows 10 PCs will no longer receive security updates or support. Since Windows 11 has strict minimum requirements for upgrading, purchasing a new PC or switching to a different operating system is the only option for many people.

Businesses are especially affected by the end of Windows 10 support.

“A Canalys (now part of Omdia) March poll of channel partners who are familiar with SMB PC refresh plans revealed that 14% say their customers are not aware of Windows 10 EoS and a further 21% say their customers are aware but have no plans to upgrade," said Dutt.

“For customers in these situations, the delay in planning means they are likely to face a higher cost environment when the time comes to refresh their PC fleets.”

Since PC prices could increase in the coming months, businesses and individual users may race to upgrade to new hardware while PCs remain in stock.