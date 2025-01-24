I'm trying to be fair to the new Claw AI+ handhelds, but MSI isn't making it easy

I was able to play the MSI Claw 8 AI+ during CES 2025.

Back in December, I reported that the new MSI Claw 8 AI+ and Claw 7 AI+ gaming handhelds had launched, based on a press release that MSI itself had sent us. While listings for these devices immediately appeared on the MSI website and Best Buy, neither handheld model was actually made available for purchase.

A little while later, MSI then stated that the devices would actually launch for the US market on January 15, but we're nine days past that deadline and the handhelds still aren't on sale anywhere.

However, MSI Claw AI+ listings on Amazon and B&H Photo are now saying that the device will be available for preorder on February 4, while Newegg estimates preorders open on February 12 (thanks, VideoCardz). But is this true? After all, Best Buy and the MSI website themselves still don't have any preorder dates listed, and I'm more inclined to trust preorder dates from these retailers.

MSI Claw 8 AI+: $899.99 at Best Buy The more premium of the two new gaming handheld models features an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 258V, Intel Arc 140V Graphics, 32GB RAM, and 1TB SSD. It's available in "Sandstone." Buy at: Best Buy | Amazon | B&H | Newegg | MSI

This isn't helping MSI Claw's reputation

Image 1 of 5 I was able to use the MSI Claw 7 AI+ gaming handheld at CES 2025. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central) The larger MSI Claw 8 AI+ Sandstorm casing distinguishes it from the black Claw 7 AI+. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central) The MSI Claw 8 AI+ has good button placement and layout. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central) There are to back buttons on the MSI Claw 8 AI+'s backside. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central) The MSI Claw 8 AI+ has an ergonomic design with decent grips. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

During CES 2025, I got to spend some time playing with the new Claw 8 AI+ and Claw 7 AI+, and have been curious about putting them through more rigorous testing ever since. I really want to give MSI a chance to redeem itself in the gaming handheld department, but the company isn't doing itself any favors with this butchered Claw AI+ launch.

If you've been paying attention to handheld news, then you likely already know that the original MSI Claw offered far worse performance than ASUS ROG Ally and Lenovo Legion Go. Unlike its AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme-toting competitors, the Claw utilizes an Intel Core Ultra Series 1 AI processor, and it was unable to keep up with its rivals.

The thing is, the newer Claw AI+s have the much improved Series 2 Intel Core Ultra processors, and we've started to hear reports that the two new MSI Claw AI+ handhelds offer far better performance and battery life than the original device because of this new chip (as seen in this Laptop Mag review).

Still, being unable to keep to a launch date and failing to update potential buyers on delays doesn't instill any confidence in these MSI handhelds. In fact, as time goes on, I'm beginning to lose interest, and my thoughts are turning more and more toward the upcoming Legion Go S and Acer Nitro Blaze handhelds. Goodness knows there's no shortage of choice this year when it comes to portable PC gaming devices. MSI Claw AI+ is just one of many and it needs to get its launch schedule figured out.