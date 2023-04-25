Meet the AMD Ryzen Z1 and Z1 Extreme, the secret to the ASUS ROG Ally's power

What you need to know

AMD just announced the Ryzen Z1 and Ryzen Z1 Extreme processors.

The Ryzen Z1 Extreme has eight cores, 16 threads, and 12 AMD RDNA 3 compute units.

Both of the processors are built on AMD's Zen 4 graphics architecture.

The ASUS ROG Ally will be the first device to run on Ryzen Z1 Series processors.

AMD just announced the Ryzen Z1 and Ryzen Z1 Extreme processors. Both of them are high-performance chips designs for handheld gaming consoles. AMD also revealed that the ASUS ROG Ally will run on up to a Ryzen Z1 Extreme. Until now, ASUS had only referred to the chip inside of its handheld gaming console as a purpose-built AMD Ryzen APU with RDNA 3 graphics.

The Ryzen Z1 Extreme has eight cores, 16 threads, and 12 AMD RDNA 3 compute units. It also delivers 8.6 teraflops of graphics performance. For reference, the Steam Deck only delivers 1.6 teraflops.

The Ryzen Z1 has six cores, 12 threads, and 4 AMD RDNA 3 compute units. Both chips are built on AMD's Zen 4 architecture.

Both of the Ryzen Z1 Series chips support USB4 for connectivity and LPDDR5 and LPDDR5X for memory. It promises 2.8 teraflops of graphical processing.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Model Cores/Threads Graphics Cache AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme 8/16 12 AMD RDNA 3 compute units 24 MB AMD Ryzen Z1 6/12 4 AMD RDNA 3 compute units 22 MB

The processors are designed to work with Windows 11 as well as other operating systems. AMD highlighted that devices with Ryzen Z1 Series processors will have access to the "full breadth of Windows 11 applications and games." That library of content includes titles available through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.

“With Xbox Game Pass Ultimate we’re bringing hundreds of games to new devices, including on-the-go gaming handhelds, and are excited to see AMD investing in new processors to grow this device category," said Roanne Sones, head of Xbox hardware.

Gameplay can be optimized with AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition, which includes AMD Radeon Super Resolution, Radeon Chill, Radeon Image Sharpening, AMD Link, and more.

The ASUS ROG Ally will be the first device to run on Ryzen Z1 processors. ASUS will announce more information about the ROG Ally's pricing and availability on May 11, 2023.