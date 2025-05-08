The Xbox Series X was one of several gaming devices from Microsoft that saw a price increase recently.

Game console prices could soar even higher, according to a recent report. The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) published a report by Trade Partnership Worldwide (TPW) that outlines how much prices could increase across several sectors.

In addition to consoles potentially increasing in price by 69.4%, the report outlines potential increases for smartphones (30.8%), laptops and tablets (34%), and computer accessories (24.8%).

The ongoing trade war is an evolving conflict full of retaliations, pauses, and uncertainty. We've already seen Razer pause imports on new devices and prices of the Legion Go S and MSI Claw increase.

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S prices went up dramatically last week. The price hike was significant enough that an Xbox Series S is now more expensive than a PlayStation 5 Slim Digital when comparing models with the same amount of storage.

Electronic prices could increase if proposed tariffs take effect. (Image credit: Consumer Technology Association (CTA))

With so much uncertainty surrounding tariffs, it's impossible to make firm predictions for pricing. The report relies on a model scenario with the following rules:

The 90-day pause on reciprocal tariff ends, and reciprocal rates—ranging from 11 to 46%—are reinstated on all eligible products.

25% tariffs – but no reciprocal rates -- are imposed on the products subject to the Section 232 investigation launched in the April 15 order.

The 20% IEEPA tariff on China remains in place and stacks on top of the 125% on China, when applicable, or the 25% Section 232 tariff, leading to an effective 145% or 45% tariff on imports from China.

The 25% IEEPA tariffs on products that do not claim duty free treatment under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement remain in place and stack on the Section 25% tariff, leading to an effective 50% tariff on non-USMCA claiming products subject to the investigation.

The Section 301 tariff increase on lithium-ion batteries from 7.5% to 25%, announced by the Biden administration, takes effect as scheduled on January 1, 2026.

Trading partners do not retaliate.

While the exact parameters of the model may not become reality, there's a good chance we will see something similar over the coming months.

Game console prices may not spike by 69%, but considering Xbox prices have already gone up, it seems reasonable to assume more increases could happen.

Tariffs on China would likely have the largest economic impact. Chinese goods could see rates as high as 145% if all proposals go into effect.

Many game consoles, laptops, tablets, and phones are from China. It's difficult to find a category of devices from the report that is not connected to imported goods from China.

Even if tech giants manage to shift supply chains to other countries, they will likely still face tariffs.