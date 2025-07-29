Elgato Facecam 4K is on the horizon with 4K60 video and 49mm Lens filter support — It's the direct successor to one of our favorite webcams

The Elgato Facecam 4K is a direct successor to the Facecam Pro.

Elgato has officially unveiled the Facecam 4K, a new addition to its webcam lineup and a direct successor, it seems, to their Facecam Pro released in 2022, which we previously reviewed. This marks a long-awaited upgrade.

Similar to how the Facecam Pro was touted as the first webcam to do 4K60, the Facecam 4K also supports 4K60 but boasts a better sensor, a 49mm lens, improved control, and more.

Key features at a glance

The Facecam 4K mounted on top of a monitor. (Image credit: Elgato)

The Facecam 4K supports 4K60 video capture (MJPG only), along with uncompressed 4K30 output for those using USB 3.0. This ensures smooth, high-resolution footage with minimal latency, whether you’re streaming or recording.

Another standout is the Sony STARVIS 2 sensor, which delivers sharp, color-accurate video with a wide 90-degree field of view.

Elgato has also included onboard flash memory, allowing users to save settings directly to the device. It’s a useful feature for creators who travel or switch between multiple setups, as there’s no need to reconfigure everything each time.

However, 4K60 is not available when shooting with HDR, with only 4K30 (MPJG only) being the highest support resolution when recording in HDR. If you’re yet to have USB 3.0, you’ll also be restricted to just 1080p60, but the improved sensor should still be noticeable.

Camera Hub 2.1 brings DSLR-like control

Facecam 4K mounted with Camera Hub software open on the display. (Image credit: Elgato)

Elgato’s Camera Hub software helps unlock the full potential of the Facecam 4K, offering creators DSLR-like control over their image. Users can manually adjust ISO, shutter speed, white balance, and more to dial in a professional look that suits their setup.

The app also includes PTZ controls, letting you pan, tilt, and zoom across your scene while maintaining impressive sharpness. This can be especially handy for streamers who want to present and frame their shot without physically moving the camera.

There’s built-in LUT support too for color grading, along with optional background blur powered by NVIDIA RTX GPUs. This enables a soft, depth-of-field style effect typically reserved for DSLR cameras.

To access these features, as well as the latest firmware updates, you’ll need Camera Hub version 2.1, currently only in beta through Elgato’s website.

49mm lens, filters and more with the Facecam 4K

Facecam 4K in full use with Camera Hub software being showcased. (Image credit: Elgato)

According to Elgato, the Facecam 4K is the first webcam to support 49mm lens filters, a standard size commonly used in photography and film. This allows users to screw filters directly onto the webcam, just like they would with a DSLR camera.

Among the supported options is a CPL (Circular Polarizer) filter, which helps reduce glare and reflections, particularly on screens. Elgato is including a free CPL filter or a privacy cap with purchases made through their webstore at launch.

The Facecam compatible filters include diffusion, star, black mist, and macro, with a wide range of additional 49mm filters also supported, as long as they can use the standard 49mm size.

Launch notes and availability

If this kind of product excites you, the Facecam 4K is available to order now (July 29th 2025) via Elgato’s store. As part of the launch, buyers can choose between a free CPL filter or a privacy cap at checkout.

Here’s the regional price breakdown:

United States - USD: $199.99

Canada - CAD: 259.99

Europe - EUR: €199.99

United Kingdom - GBP: £179.99

Sweden - SEK 2,390

Poland - PLN 870

Australia - AUD 289

Japan - JPY 29,980

It’s worth noting that Low Light Mode is currently disabled due to a last-minute bug. The toggle will appear within Camera Hub 2.1, but it doesn’t function just yet. A future update will restore this feature.

Inside the box, you’ll find the Facecam 4K, a ¼ inch thread mount, and a detachable USB-C to USB 3.0 cable measuring 200cm (79 inches).

For those using the Elgato Prompter, a new backplate is required for compatibility with the Facecam 4K. You can 3D print one yourself, or purchase it separately, though all future Elgato Prompters will ship with the updated backplate by default, replacing the version designed for the Facecam Pro.

Personally, I’ve got quite a few Elgato products already, but I’m still using a Logitech Brio 4K. This definitely looks like a tempting upgrade — especially with the Nintendo Switch 2 compatibility, making it one of the better camera options available for the console.