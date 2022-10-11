Look your best in any light with the Razer Kiyo X webcam on sale for $47

Be ready for your next business meeting or just look your best when streaming on Twitch with the Razer Kiyo X webcam on sale for $49.99 during the Prime Early Access sale (opens in new tab). This webcam has regularly sold for around $80 since it was released in 2021, and we have not seen a lot of great deals on it. The lowest direct price drop on Amazon outside of sales like this was just to around $65, so you're getting a huge bargain today.

Great price and great in low light!

(opens in new tab) Razer Kiyo X webcam $80 $47.49 at Amazon (opens in new tab) A great webcam that can stream and record in 1080p at 30fps or 720p at 60fps. It includes the ability to mount straight to your monitor or to a tripod if you prefer. Plus you can customize all the image settings.

We reviewed the webcam when it first came out late last year. Jez Corden gave it 4.5 stars out of 5. He said the Kiyo X "is a great all-round product that feels like it offers value for money." One of its key features is that it "performs excellently in bad lighting setups like mine, blocking back lighting from bleeding across the subject in focus with minimal noise patterns."

Join video calls, stream your beautiful mug, or just record yourself with this webcam. It supports resolutions up to 1080p at 30 fps, and it can do 720p at 60fps. It is also equipped with an Auto Focus so it's smart enough to stay focused on you at all times, even as you move around or switch positions. You can choose Manual Focus if you prefer, though, and mess with various other settings like the brightness, contrast, saturation, and more.

As a webcam, the Kiyo X can use its built-in stable webcam mount to attach itself to your monitor quickly and easily. However, you can also detach it from that mount and put it onto a tripod for a more personalized experience, too, if you want.

Like most Razer gear, the webcam works with Razer's free Synapse 3 software and can be customized that way.