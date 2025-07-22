From Xbox to iPad — Elgato’s new 4K S records gameplay in cinematic 4K60 HDR

Elgato is no stranger to the capture card space, and their newest piece of kit makes some strong promises. The new Elgato Game Capture 4K S is the company’s latest external capture card, built with streamers and content creators in mind.

Designed for next-gen consoles and modern PCs, the Game Capture 4K S offers a portable, plug-and-play solution that delivers cinematic quality with near-zero latency.

It is positioned as an effortless way to record or stream gameplay at a professional level, without the usual complexity of traditional capture setups.

What is the Elgato Game Capture 4K S

The 4K S connected to an iPad to show its versatility (Image credit: Elgato)

The Elgato Game 4K S is a portable USB-C external capture card compatible with Xbox Series X, Series S, PS5, Nintendo Switch 2, Mac, PC, and iPad (and I assume any other device with HDMI output).

Before this, Elgato released the HD60 X in April 2022, which marked their last portable capture card launch.

Like the 4K S, it offered 4K60 and HDR10 performance, but it was limited to 1080p60 HDR capture.

The 4K S is designed for simplicity and ease of use, with no drivers required and seamless support for popular apps like OBS Studio, Discord, Zoom, and more.

The card also comes equipped with a 3.5 mm analog audio input, allowing creators to capture in-game chat or add live commentary with ease.

The 4K S feels like a long-awaited upgrade, delivering the higher quality many creators have been hoping for, especially those who are always on the move and can’t take devices like the 4K60 Pro MK.2 on the go.

Headline Features for Creators

The device supports 1080p240fps passthrough and capture, as well as:

4K60 capture for cinematic record High Frame Rate passthrough and capture with up to 1440p120 or 1080p240 passthrough and capture Variable Refresh Rate passthrough to eliminate screen tearing on supported displays HDR10 passthrough up to 2160p60 HDR10 capture up to 1080p60 (windows only) Ultra-low latency HDMI passthrough to see your recording in real time USB-C connection for ease of use and portability OBS, Streamlabs, and TikTok Live Studio compatible Compatible with MacOS 13, iPadOS 18, and Windows 11 with no drivers needed. Analog audio input

All-new Capture Software, Elgato Studio

If you are anything like me, you may have spent plenty of time using Elgato’s capture software. I have a lot of personal experience with Elgato’s 4K Capture Utility, which has long been the go-to app Elgato recommends for its capture card devices.

That is set to change in the coming months, as Elgato Studio is poised to replace the 4K Capture Utility.

Elgato Studio is designed to make recording simpler and to make tools like the snapshot feature, which lets you capture memorable moments, much easier to access.

The new software allows you to adjust 4K S settings and experiment with beta features directly within the app, giving creates more control.

When Can You Get It and How Much does it cost?

The Elgato Game Capture 4K S is available now through the official Elgato website, retailing for 159.99 USD, backed with a two-year warranty.

Each unit ships with a high-quality HDMI 2.0 cable and a USB-C to USB-C cable included in the box, giving creators everything they need to get started straight away.