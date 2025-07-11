51% claimed already: This Xbox Edition mechanical keyboard is at its lowest price yet while this sale lasts — Nostalgic green transparency for the win
The 8BitDo Retro 87 Mechanical Keyboard is currently at its lowest price ever while this Prime Day deal lasts.
Time is counting down on the last day of Amazon Prime Day, bringing a close to some amazing deals.
While stock remains, you can get a gorgeous Halo-green 8BitDo Retro 87 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard for just $99.99 at Amazon. This is the lowest price this accessory has ever been.
However, this deal is only available while supplies last. At the time of writing, 51% have already been claimed. So if you want one, you'll need to act quickly.
"This beautiful, transparent mechanical keyboard was inspired by the original Xbox. It offers RGB backlighting, allows you to remap Super Keys without using software, and has an integrated Xbox Button so you can bring up the Game Bar faster. It's a great choice for Xbox fans." — Rebecca Spear
Beautifully transparent and customizable, too
8BitDo specifically designed this mechanical keyboard in a way that's reminiscent of the original Xbox. The transparent casing, specifically, fills me with nostalgia for the early 2000s, when see-through tech was popular.
Of course, there was also that Crystal Green Limited Edition of the original Xbox that looked very similar to this color.
I like the added touch of having the vibrant arrow keys match the look of the ABXY buttons on the original console's controller.
It's important to note that there are 87 keys, which include several helpful Function buttons and the full range of navigation keys above the keyboard; however, there is no number pad. So, you'll have to rely on the number row at the top of the alphabetic keys when entering numeric data.
These are double-layered ABS keycaps, and the keyboard supports n-key rollover, so you can rest assured that your input will go through even if you are pressing multiple keys at once.
In addition to your basic keys, there are controls at the very top left of the keyboard for your added convenience. First, there's a switch that goes between Bluetooth, Off, and 2.4GHz. Then, there's a volume dial and three super buttons that can be customized to do whatever you want.
On the far top right of the keyboard, there's a dedicated Xbox button, which, when pressed, brings up the Game Bar.
This Xbox Edition keyboard also comes with a wireless dongle that can be stowed beneath the keyboard in a plastic indentation. To keep it in place, the dongle is stored here magnetically.
You don't need to use software to remap any of the super buttons, but you will need to use a program to make other customizations to the keyboard.
To help you with that, you'll need to download the 8BitDo Ultimate Software V2 from the 8BitDo website. This program can also help you set the RGB backlighting to the color you'd prefer.
In addition to the keyboard itself, this purchase comes with Dual Super Buttons, a separate device with two large buttons (labeled A and B) that can be plugged into the keyboard for additional controls while you game.
Should you wish to change out any of the keys for separately purchased keycaps, you can do so easily since the keys are hot-swappable.
At the end of the day, the Xbox Edition of the 8BitDo Retro 87 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard is a great accessory for gaming while doubling as a nostalgic-looking collector's item for Xbox fans.
If you're interested, you might want to grab it while it's discounted to its lowest price ever and selling for just $99.99 at Amazon. Of course, you will need to have an active Amazon Prime membership. to gain access to these savings.
