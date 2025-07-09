This "game-changing" MiniTKL keyboard with Hall Effect switches, Rapid Triggers, and Snap Tap is perfect for PC Gaming — and it's now on sale for 25% off, thanks to Amazon Prime Day

This highly-advanced PC gaming keyboard gives all its competitors a run for their money.

When it comes to PC gaming, a regular old keyboard for typing isn't going to cut it. You will need a highly advanced keyboard dedicated to gaming with responsive buttons, a sturdy build, and some RGB lights as a bonus.

One such device is the NZXT Function Elite MiniTKL, a keyboard that's taking PC gaming by storm with its hall-effect switches, customizable actuation, Rapid Triggers Snap Tap, and other advanced features.

The NZXT Function Elite MiniTKL Keyboard is usually available at a high retail price of $199.99, but Amazon Prime Day has chopped down its MSRP with a 25% discount to $149.99 on Amazon for a limited time.

Why should you buy a NZXT Function Elite MiniTKL Keyboard?

With the surging popularity of PC gaming, 3rd party gaming accessory companies like Razer, Logitech, Alienware, and many others are scrambling to produce the best keyboards possible for PC players.

One of these companies, NZXT, has this year created one of the finest gaming keyboards we've seen in recent memory - the NZXT Function Elite MiniTKL Keyboard.

This powerhouse of a mini tenkeyless keyboard puts most of its competitors to shame thanks to its highly responsive Hall Effect switches, sturdy and compact design, customization options, and other advanced features.

Our own keyboard expert, Michael Hoglund, even gave the NZXT Function Elite MiniTKL Keyboard a near-perfect, 4½ out of 5-Star review, while stating, and I quote, "This is one of the best keyboards I've used. With customizable actuation, rapid trigger, a synced 8k polling rate, and hall effect switches, it is a must-have for any competitive PC gamer.

Swipe to scroll horizontally NZXT Function Elite MiniTKL Keyboard Specs Switches: NZXT Magnetic Switches with 905 Gauss rating. Specs: 0.6-4.0mm actuation, g actuation force, 150 million keystroke lifespan, textured double-shot PBT keys, pre-lubed stabilizers, 8,000Hz polling rate. Connectivity: Wired via detachable USB Type-C Dimensions: 132.8mm x 348.32mm x 37.8mm (5.23in x 13.72in x 1.49in) Weight: 1091g (2.4lb) Other notable features: Adjustable actuation, Rapid Trigger Mode, Sync mode, snap tap, five onboard memory profiles, on-the-fly adjustment & macro recording, per-key NZXT RGB lighting,

What makes this keyboard rank among the best PC accessories out there is a multitude of reasons. For starters, this keyboard is equipped with Hall Effect switches for its keys.

Much like Hall Effect sticks for a controller, Hall Effect switches for keyboards are designed to help register a player's inputs faster and more accurately with little to no input lag by using magnets to measure a player's hand position, distance, and movement.

This results in creating a device that can register keystrokes with more accurate actuation measurements and debouncing compared to traditional and mechanical keyboards.

This feature alone is an excellent boon for PC players as it can help them quickly perform advanced maneuvers in competitive FPS franchises like Call of Duty or Overwatch, without fear of their inputs not being read.

The NZXT Function Elite MiniTKL Keyboard also has customizable actuation options to help further its input reading capabilities with settings that go from 0.6mm to 4.0mm.

To top it off, the NZXT Function Elite MiniTKL Keyboard is equipped with Rapid Trigger Mode and a Snap Tap feature. Rapid Trigger Mode lets the player reactivate a previously pressed key by pressing it once, then, upon releasing it, follow it up with a downward movement of the key.

Snap Tap, meanwhile, allows a user to enable two different actions on a single key. For example, pressing W halfway will let a player character walk, but pressing down all the way will let them run.

Combine these aspects with Hall Effect switches and a polling rate of 8000Hz, and you've got a keyboard that can register inputs with just the slightest movement of a player's hand, and be customized to perform multiple actions with just a few keys!

Other positive qualities of the NZXT Function Elite MiniTKL Keyboard include a sturdy build with a 150 million keystroke lifespan, keycaps equipped with sound-dampening foam to reduce distracting noise while typing, and some RGB lighting to provide comforting lights that help the user see the keys better.

That being said, there are a couple of minor drawbacks. For one, it's a wired keyboard that connects to a PC via USB-C cables. So if you're the kind of PC gamer who hates having to deal with cable management, you're better looking for a wireless keyboard like the Keychron Q1 Pro.

Another issue with the NZXT Function Elite MiniTKL Keyboard is its price. It fetches a steep MSRP of $199.99 at most retailers, making it way too expensive for gamers living on a small budget to buy.

However, this issue has been temporarily diminished thanks to Amazon Prime Day. For a limited time, you can get your hands on the NZXT Function Elite MiniTKL Keyboard for the reduced price of $149.99 on Amazon and save $50 while you're at it.

