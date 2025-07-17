Pokémon has partnered with one of the biggest PC gaming brands again, and you can actually buy these accessories — but do you even want to?

Razer has brought a lot of color and some iconic characters to several of its PC gaming accessories.

Razer is easily one of the biggest brands in PC gaming, and that renown has opened the doors to a lot of collaborations with other high-profile brands and franchises... including Pokémon, the creature-collecting phenomenon that has captured the hearts of millions (myself included).

Razer's previous Pokémon collaborations have been confined to very specific regions, though, leaving the majority of fans left out of the fun. Finally, Razer has collaborated with Pokémon on a complete collection of PC gaming accessories that more people can buy — but will you actually want to spend your money on this gear?

I've been fortunate enough to go hands on with the latest Razer x Pokémon collection, which features the most iconic critters from the original generation... but I also find myself slightly disappointed in these designs. Does that mean you shouldn't splash your hard-earned cash on these accessories? That's for you to decide.

Unboxing the Razer x Pokémon Collection

Image 1 of 4 This series features the same accessories as the Razer x Minecraft Collection. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy) That includes the Razer Kraken V4 X wired headset. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy) There's also the Razer Cobra wired mouse and the matching Gigantus V2 mousepad. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy) Finally, there's the full-sized Razer BlackWidow V4 X wired keyboard. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

When I went hands-on with the Razer x Kuromi Collection, I loved the designs but lamented the use of Razer's entry-level accessories. Fast-forward to the Razer x Minecraft Collection that I sadly wasn't able to see myself, and the company went up a tier to accessories that more gamers would actually want to use.

The new Razer x Pokémon Collection uses those same accessories, but obviously with all-new designs featuring Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Squirtle, and Charmander from the original 151 Pokémon of the Kanto region.

The unboxing experience is utterly identical to the standard variants, but you do get the colorful boxes that would look nice in any collection.

Here's what the new collection includes:

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You're looking at a $100 premium overall compared to buying these Razer accessories without the special Pokémon design, which matches the Minecraft collection. It's the nature of licensing brands like Pokémon, but I'm still not a fan of paying three times as much for the mouse pad and 50% more for the mouse.

Just keep in mind you'll no longer be paying budget prices for these budget accessories — these colorful designs cost extra.

Going hands-on with these colorful accessories

Image 1 of 11 The headset is aggressively yellow, which some will love. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy) Pikachu is definitely the MVP here. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy) Razer sandwiched its logo between the Pokémon liveries. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy) The Cobra looks pretty good. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy) It's also a solid wired mouse, although not for $60. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy) Mousepads are mousepads for the most part, and this is a good one. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy) It's a good match for the Cobra, at least. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy) The Pokémon design is only available in the "Medium" size, though. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy) The BlackWidow V4 X is a good full-sized keyboard with plenty of extra keys. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy) This design isn't anything particularly fancy, but it does stand out. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy) I like this typing and gaming experience overall. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

I still wish Razer would have more fun with its premium offerings, but the Pokémon Collection includes some capable, well-liked wired accessories, each with good performance and customizable RGB lighting.

There's not a ton to say about the products themselves — the Kraken V4 X headset, Cobra mouse, and BlackWidow V4 X all get the job done where they're priced, and you're paying extra for that Pokémon skin.

Like other limited edition collections, Razer didn't slap on a cheap paint job and call it a day. Build quality seems great, and there's no risk of extended use destroying the Pokémon designs you paid for.

Image 1 of 6 The full set does look good together. (Image credit: Razer) You'll probably want to be a fan of yellow, though. (Image credit: Razer) I think the Kraken V4 X is the highlight of the collection. (Image credit: Razer) The mouse also looks pretty cool. (Image credit: Razer) Especially when paired with the matching mousepad. (Image credit: Razer) For me, the keyboard is the weakest member of this collection. (Image credit: Razer)

The Razer Kraken V4 X is easily my favorite of the bunch, with its loud and bold yellow and slightly more understated Pokémon motifs featuring cutout faces of Kanto's three (or four, depending on who you ask) starters.

On the other side, the Razer BlackWidow V4 X is my least favorite. Apart from a "Pokémon" logo on the space bar and Pokéballs on the "Alt" keys, this keyboard blankets itself with those random disembodied Pokémon heads and little else.

Razer could've done better with this collection in general, design-wise.

Overcoming the challenge of distinct design

There are a lot of Pokémon fans who are bound to love this, but I do think Razer could've been bolder. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

When my colleague went hands-on with the Razer x Minecraft Collection, he praised that BlackWidow V4 X as being one of the best-looking keyboards he has used. I have to agree — Razer did an excellent job with that design, with a full set of green key caps and fun easter eggs.

By comparison, the Pokémon Collection feels like a step back. It's a side effect of trying to represent four entirely different critters on one accessory, resulting in this repetitive livery that leaves little room for distinct design.

The Kraken V4 X and Cobra accessories are better because they use that repeating design of floating Pokémon faces in moderation, with pure yellow as the foundation — but I still wonder if Razer could've gone even further.

You're already paying 25-200% more just for the Pokémon variants of these PC gaming accessories, so I don't think it's outlandish to expect more, like custom keycaps shaped like our favorite Pokémon or a unique design for each accessory.

Still, this is a fun collection for Pokémon fans, whether you're looking to add to the collection or personalize your gaming setup. If you're interested in any of these products, you can buy them now from $29.99 at Razer in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.