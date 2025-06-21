I love that transparent technology is making a comeback — and one of the biggest gaming companies has joined the fun

Transparent tech is back... And a lot of it is green.

The late 1990s and early 2000s were dominated by gaming consoles, handhelds, and accessories clad in colorful, translucent plastic. Many of us fondly remember those purple and green hues, like the iconic original Xbox, and lament how drab and grey most modern technology has become.

The last few years have seen a resurgence in transparent technology, though, with companies embracing the "retro" vibes with throwback designs and even entirely new approaches, like the Barebones One Xbox Edition mobile controller we tested.

I'm all for the returning trend, and one of the biggest names in gaming has joined the movement to bring transparent technology back to the forefront. Yes, Razer has announced a new colorway to join its black, pink, and silver/white designs, cladding some of its most popular accessories in translucent green.

This is the Razer Phantom Green Collection, and I've gone hands-on with it all. Here's why this is more than a simple reskin.

What is the Razer Phantom Green Collection?

Image 1 of 5 Of course Razer would go with green, what other color could it choose? (Image credit: Razer) You can't quite make your entire desk Phantom Green, but Razer chose some of its best peripherals for this project. (Image credit: Razer) Razer put in serious effort to make these products look as good as possible. (Image credit: Razer) Razer didn't just swap out the black plastic for translucent green, and even considered the internal construction of the accessories. (Image credit: Razer) The keyboard is especially impressive, with even its keycaps going through multiple iterations during development. (Image credit: Razer)

Most Razer products come in the iconic matte black, but the company also offers devices and accessories in "Mercury" silver (Razer claims its "White" designs are different, but you'd be forgiven for not noticing or caring) and "Quartz" pink. Now we have a fourth option, at least for a handful of products.

"Phantom Green" isn't just green-and-black instead of black-and-green, though. Razer took four of its accessories and spent many, many hours considering how to make them translucent in a thorough and tasteful fashion.

Adjusted internal components, varying material and texture choices, countless iterations moving through shades and designs, all of it came together to create the Phantom Green Collection.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Image 1 of 3 Razer sent me the compete set. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy) The three stars of the show are the mouse, keyboard, and mouse. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy) Razer Chroma RGB lighting is also in full effect here. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

First up, you'll find the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro 35K Phantom Green Edition for $169.99 at Razer, a $10 upcharge over the black and white variants. We reviewed the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro wireless gaming mouse.

Next, we have the Razer Firefly V2 Pro Phantom Green Edition for $109.99 at Razer, once again a $10 upcharge. I reviewed the Razer Firefly V2 Pro mousepad.

Then you can get the Razer BlackWidow V4 75% Phantom Green Edition for $199.99 at Razer, the same price as the black and white versions. We reviewed the Razer BlackWidow V4 75% wired gaming keyboard.

Finally, we have the Razer Barracuda X Chroma Phantom Green Edition for $139.99 at Razer, also a $10 upcharge over the black and white models. I reviewed the Razer Barracuda X Chroma wireless gaming headset.

All of the Phantom Green products are functionally identical to their opaque cousins, with all the changes being purely aesthetic.

A gaming mouse and its best friend, a mousepad

Image 1 of 6 The Phantom Green color is more subtle than I expected, but I love how the RGB lighting can shine through it. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy) You can get an incredibly vibrant look with this. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy) The Firefly V2 Pro and Basilisk V3 Pro 35K are already made for each other, this makes it even better. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy) This is still my favorite mouse of all time. I really wish there was a Phantom Purple Edition. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy) I think Razer did a great job with this design. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy) There's not a ton to make translucent with the Firefly V2 Pro, but Razer still made the effort. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

I've reviewed a lot of gaming mice, but the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro (and now 35K) is still my favorite of all time. I was most excited to check this Phantom Green product out, and I was not disappointed.

The first thing I noticed is that the Phantom Green translucency is on the subtle side. It makes sense; Razer optimized the internals to look cleaner with the see-through design, but there's only so much Razer is able to change without compromising the quality, features, and performance.

On the other hand, I think the Basilisk V3 Pro wears the new translucent green incredibly well. The Razer Chroma RGB lighting is diffused through the plastic, spreading through the mouse for a considerably more dramatic lighting effect than the standard version.

The Razer Firefly V2 Pro, which is still my go-to mousepad, is even more subtle; Razer only made the top housing for the Firefly V2 Pro's components translucent, but it pairs great with the mouse.

Favorite, but Green 💚 Razer Basilisk V3 Pro 35K Phantom Green Edition

Buy now: $169.99 at Razer Razer went and made my favorite mouse green and translucent, and it makes the RGB lighting more vibrant than ever. It's an incredible mouse, now with an even more eye-catching design. What's not to love? Oh, and there's the matching RGB-lit mousepad, too. 👉See at: Razer.com 👀Also consider: Razer Firefly V2 Pro Phantom Green Edition for $109.99 at Razer

A keyboard you can see right through

Image 1 of 4 This is easily the most dramatic of the Phantom Green products. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy) Razer told me it made a ridiculous number of just keycap designs to get this right. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy) Under the hood, this is still the excellent BlackWidow V4 75% that you can tear apart and rebuild however you want. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy) You're already getting a pretty interesting keyboard without any modifications, though. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

The keyboard I return to whenever I don't have anything new to test is the Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro 75% I reviewed, so I was already familiar with the foundation upon which the new non-Pro Phantom Green Edition is built.

This BlackWidow V4 75% boasts a wild aesthetic, and I love it. Almost every element is translucent in some way, and the keys more-so than anything else. That allows the full force of the per-key Chroma RGB lighting to shine through, once again increasing the punch.

Razer apparently put extra care into the appearance and feel of those keycaps, wanting to achieve a balanced translucent look without compromising performance or long-term durability. I can attest; the typing and gaming experience feels excellent with the Phantom Green Edition.

I actually recently built my own Razer BlackWidow V4 75% using the new Barebones base, which highlighted how you can take the Phantom Green Edition and do whatever you want with it. This is still a highly customizable keyboard, so you could create something crazy with it.

Going Green 🌍 Razer BlackWidow V4 75% Phantom Green Edition

Buy now: $199.99 at Razer Razer is giving custom keyboard enthusiasts another fantastic option for a unique, distinct base that you can customize and tweak to your heart's content. Of course, it's also an awesome keyboard out of the box. 👉See at: Razer.com

A headset to make your friends green with envy

Image 1 of 4 The Barracuda X Chroma was already a good-looking headset, so I'm not surprised Razer chose this for the Phantom Green Collection. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy) It's a really great match, even if I personally don't love this headset. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy) Still, the Barracuda X Chroma is great for gaming and listening to music and podcasts on the go, and this will make it even more of a fashion statement. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy) The green is more subtle than the keyboard, but it looks awesome from a distance and up close. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

The final product in the lineup is the only one that didn't earn my unreserved endorsement, but that's not to say the Barracuda X Chroma is a bad wireless gaming headset.

It's a fantastic product for those who want a balanced pair of headphones for gaming on their PC at home and listening to music or podcasts on their phone while out and about, and especially for those who highly value aesthetics.

With the Phantom Green Edition, the Barracuda X Chroma is even flashier, and the tasteful RGB lighting makes for a lovely accent that you can customize on the fly. The translucency is more subtle since we're talking about a densely packed headset, but it'll definitely catch some eyes.

I simply appreciate that — finally — Razer didn't pull from its most affordable, mass-produced offerings for a special edition collection. These are all high-quality accessories, and will make an awesome addition to any setup.

Now I just need Razer to do a Phantom Purple Collection.