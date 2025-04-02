This Xbox Edition controller is not only the ultimate Game Pass companion, it's a reminder of handheld gaming's evolution
The Backbone One Xbox Edition mobile controller connects via USB-C, and it's perfect for Game Pass.
Last week, I got my hands on the brand new Backbone One Xbox Edition mobile controller that just released, and I used it to play Xbox Game Pass titles on my phone all weekend.
It's a fantastic device that serves as a far more budget-friendly option to getting a full-blown PC gaming handheld. And, honestly, it's the perfect Game Pass companion.
As you'd expect, holding this gorgeous transparent controller in my hands immediately made me feel nostalgic for the early Xbox days, but it also made me reflect on how far portable gaming has come in the last 25 years.
I can do things on handhelds and mobile controllers today that I could only dream of in my childhood, and this device is the perfect reminder that we're still in the middle of that evolution.
Backbone One Xbox Edition: $109.99 at Best Buy
Windows Central Review (Original Backbone One) ⭐⭐⭐⭐1/2
Connect your Android or iOS phone to this Xbox-branded mobile controller and easily play xCloud games from wherever you are. It has a beautiful transparent green casing and an Xbox button.
👉 See at: BestBuy.com
This is seriously a fantastic mobile controller
From the minute I pulled the Backbone One Xbox Edition mobile controller out of the box, I was struck by its beautiful transparent casing that comes in a deep Halo green.
It reminds me of the Limited Edition Xbox Crystal Console from 2004.
Overall, this Xbox Edition controller has the same pros and cons pointed out in our original Backbone One review; build quality is excellent, there's no wobble, it's easy to use, and the controls are snappy and responsive.
There's even a handy Xbox button on the bottom left controller for easy menu navigation.
I was able to install my Pixel 8 phone with its case on without issue, which is something I've had problems with on past mobile controllers. However, that might be different on a case-by-case basis.
There weren't any troubleshooting issues either. I just had to plug my phone in, and the controller worked just as expected with compatible games that offer controller support.
All in all, I highly recommend this Xbox-branded mobile controller to anyone who is interested.
It's just as beautiful as it is useful.
A modern controller that pays homage to our handheld past while paving for the future
If you lived through the 90s and 2000s, then you know that colorful transparent devices were popular, encasing everything in tech from the small GameBoy Color to the large Apple iMac G3.
As such, the green transparency of the Backbone One Xbox Edition easily evokes a sense of nostalgia for devices I used in my childhood, in addition to nostalgia for the early days of Halo and Xbox.
In fact, I kept getting flashbacks of using my GameBoy Color while playing on this Xbox Edition mobile controller.
The thing is, there was a distinct difference, back then, between what I'd expect with PC or console games versus the more limited (but still fun) experiences I'd expect with handheld games.
That's no longer the case.
The Backbone One and today's PC handhelds (Steam Deck, ROG Ally, Legion Go, etc) allow me to regularly dive into everything from short-yet-impactful indie titles like Night in the Woods to AAA games with intensive graphics like Assassin's Creed Shadows.
It's a freeing amount of access that I could only have hoped for as a kid.
We're not done with this evolution either.
I truly believe that portable gaming will be the main way to play games in the future.
Microsoft has even been pushing this idea to some extent, with its confusing "This is an Xbox" campaign and its xCloud service.
The upcoming next-gen Xbox handheld, with a targeted release of 2027, is yet another example of this shift. And I'm here for it.
