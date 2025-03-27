Backbone launches Xbox version of its popular mobile controller — it's green!
The Backbone One is one of the most popular mobile controllers of all time, and now there is a dedicated 'Xbox edition' in the exact color I've been crying out for Xbox to make it's own controller in — transclucent green.
Yep the dedicated Xbox Edition of the Backbone One comes with a nifty Xbox home button, and a shell inspired by the OG Xbox, and is available to purchase from Best Buy for $109.99 now.
Gaming services like Xbox Cloud Gaming, and Nvidia GeForce Now have really popularized gaming on the go, but a very limited number of Xbox Cloud Gaming titles actually come with touch controls.
For example, if you want to play Balatro on Xbox Cloud Gaming, you'll need a third-party app like Better Xcloud to make it work without a controller. Even then, the touch experience for most games doesn't feel great.
That’s where having a dedicated mobile controller comes in. The Backbone One Xbox Edition connects directly to your mobile device through the USB-C port, drawing power from your phone — no charging required. And if you're worried about draining your battery in long sessions of Vampire Survivors, it even offers passthrough charging so you can game and charge simultaneously.
A controller like this truly bridges the gap between console-quality gaming and the typical mobile experience. It also comes with the Backbone app, a hub for managing your games, recording gameplay, and accessing handy features like party chat. It basically turns your phone into a fully portable gaming console.
What I love most, though, is the translucent green design inspired by the original Xbox. I’ve been begging for Xbox to release a Cipher controller in this iconic color, but they might be saving it for something big—maybe the 25th anniversary? Until then, this Backbone One Xbox Edition might just keep me satisfied.
