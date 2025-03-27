Backbone launches Xbox version of its popular mobile controller — it's green!

Your phone is an Xbox with this new Backbone One Xbox Edition controller

The Backbone One Xbox Edition mobile controller which is translucent green
The Backbone One Xbox Edition will be great for Xbox Cloud Gaming (Image credit: Backbone)

The Backbone One is one of the most popular mobile controllers of all time, and now there is a dedicated 'Xbox edition' in the exact color I've been crying out for Xbox to make it's own controller in — transclucent green.

Yep the dedicated Xbox Edition of the Backbone One comes with a nifty Xbox home button, and a shell inspired by the OG Xbox, and is available to purchase from Best Buy for $109.99 now.

Backbone One Xbox Edition
XBOX ON YOUR PHONE
Backbone One Xbox Edition: $109.99 at Best Buy

Your phone is an Xbox, for real, with this new Xbox Edition of the popular Backbone One controller. Compatible with iOS and Android (via USB-C connectivity).

Windows Central Review (Original Backbone One) ⭐⭐⭐⭐1/2

The Backbone One turns your mobile into a gaming handheld

The Backbone Xbox One Edition is Team Green (Image credit: Backbone)

Gaming services like Xbox Cloud Gaming, and Nvidia GeForce Now have really popularized gaming on the go, but a very limited number of Xbox Cloud Gaming titles actually come with touch controls.

For example, if you want to play Balatro on Xbox Cloud Gaming, you'll need a third-party app like Better Xcloud to make it work without a controller. Even then, the touch experience for most games doesn't feel great.

That’s where having a dedicated mobile controller comes in. The Backbone One Xbox Edition connects directly to your mobile device through the USB-C port, drawing power from your phone — no charging required. And if you're worried about draining your battery in long sessions of Vampire Survivors, it even offers passthrough charging so you can game and charge simultaneously.

There is a dedicated Xbox 'home' button on the Backbone One Xbox Edition (Image credit: Backbone)

A controller like this truly bridges the gap between console-quality gaming and the typical mobile experience. It also comes with the Backbone app, a hub for managing your games, recording gameplay, and accessing handy features like party chat. It basically turns your phone into a fully portable gaming console.

The Backbone One Xbox Edition has an extending back that should fit most smartphones. (Image credit: Backbone)

What I love most, though, is the translucent green design inspired by the original Xbox. I’ve been begging for Xbox to release a Cipher controller in this iconic color, but they might be saving it for something big—maybe the 25th anniversary? Until then, this Backbone One Xbox Edition might just keep me satisfied.

Jennifer Young
Jennifer Young

Jennifer Young

Jen is a News Writer for Windows Central, focused on all things gaming and Microsoft. Anything slaying monsters with magical weapons will get a thumbs up such as Dark Souls, Dragon Age, Diablo, and Monster Hunter. When not playing games, she'll be watching a horror or trash reality TV show, she hasn't decided which of those categories the Kardashians fit into. You can follow Jen on Twitter @Jenbox360 for more Diablo fangirling and general moaning about British weather. 

