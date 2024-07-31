This new Xbox controller doesn't have Deadpool's thickness, but brings some retro transparent style instead

What you need to know

The latest Xbox controller is the Sky Cipher Special Edition.

This controller is something of a throwback to retro gaming tech, with a transparent shell and cool blue casing.

The Xbox Sky Cipher Special Edition is available for preorder today at $69.99 directly from Microsoft, and is expected to launch on Aug. 13, 2024.

Microsoft revealed the Xbox Sky Cipher Special Edition on Wednesday, giving players a look at the next piece of hardware available in the ever-growing list of the Xbox controllers. This is no limited, unavailable for purchase Deadpool controller. Instead, the Sky Cipher features a 90s-inspired transparent shell, with metallic blue D-pad and matching triggers, while it's functionally the same as other Xbox Series X controllers, including the standard share button and other refinements.

The team at Xbox also created a fun animation introducing the controller in the style of the original Xbox boot-up, which you can take a look at below:

The Sky Cipher Special Edition is available for preorder today at $69.99 directly from Microsoft, and is expected to ship out to buyers on August 13. This controller will also be rolling out across other retailers in the near future, so if you don't see it at your preferred store just yet, check back in a few hours.

Xbox introduces more environmentally friendly packaging

While that transparent design may be enough to put the Sky Cipher Special Edition in the list of the best Xbox controllers for many players, the Xbox team is also using this controller as an opportunity to reduce its environmental impact.

The team claims to have eliminated single-use plastics from the packaging, while also making the overall package 22% smaller and 21% lighter. The user manual has also been removed and replaced with a QR code that players can scan to get a digital heads-up on everything they need to know about their controller.

At a time when AI usage is causing strain on power grids and creating new environmental threats, it's nice to see a product team trying to lower the impact it has on our ecosystem.

