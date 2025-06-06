This new third-party Xbox controller is more than just a floral reskin
The GameSir T7 Pro is actually a big improvement on the T7, and it looks pretty too, which helps.
Xbox recently unveiled an, excuse the pun, blooming beautiful collection of third-party accessories titled the 'Designed for Xbox Floral Collection.'
Taking the term touching grass quite literally, the promo pictures of the controllers, headset and SSD were stunningly laid out, but the one thing that really caught my attention was the new GameSir T7 Floral Pro, which I've thankfully got my hands on today and am pleasantly surprised by.
The GameSir T7 Pro Floral is a huge improvement on the T7
I say surprised because, as much as I normally love GameSir's approach to budget-friendly controllers, I wasn't a big fan of the GameSir T7. I felt for the price of $34.99 it didn't really stand up against other controllers in the GameSir range, however, this Pro edition looks to solve a few of the qualms I had with it.
The GameSir T7 Floral Pro is also wired, and is more expensive than its predecessor at $49.99 but it does include a lot more features I'd expect in a controller nowadays as well as this stunning floral design which gave me an excuse to take pictures in my garden.
The T7 range in general is semi-transparent, so the shell is more of a ghost effect than the outright clear casing of the GameSir Kaleid, but the frosted appearance makes a lovely backdrop for the petals.
What you get under the hood
|Header Cell - Column 0
T7
T7 Pro Floral
Compatible Platform
Xbox/PC
Xbox/PC
Connection
Wired
Wired
Sticks
Hall Effect
Hall Efect
Triggers
Hall Effect analog
Hall Effect analog with 2-step trigger stops
Motors
4
4
ABXY buttons
Membrane
Membrane
D-pad
Membrane
Membrane
Grip
Laser-engraved
Laser-engraved
Extra buttons
No
2 back buttons
Back button latches
No
No
RGB lighting
No
Yes
Software
GameSir Nexus
GameSir Nexus
Audio jack
Yes
Yes
Price
$34.99
$49.99
As you can see above, the GameSir T7 Pro Floral takes the original and adds 2 back buttons and some 2-step trigger stops, and on the whole, it does feel a lot better quality build than the T7. The Floral design gave me the impression it would be a little flimsier, but it's a sturdy piece of kit.
Don't get me wrong, despite my attempt at avant-garde photos, controllers don't grow on trees and $50 is still a hefty price to pay for a wired controller, but you are getting the hall-effect sticks here that Xbox has yet to include in it's own range, and I genuinally think the quality shows in the extra $15 (but the original T7 is still a decent option for kids).
The blue and white floral design will probably appeal to collectors too, it certainly does to me, and I'm a controller goblin of the highest degree.
Where to buy the GameSir T7 Pro Floral
This isn't a full review, that will come after I've spent a couple of weeks at least trying the controller out. If you wanted to grab one of these now though, you can pick up the GameSir T7 Floral Pro at Best Buy along with the rest of the Designed for Xbox Floral Collection which includes the Audeze Maxwell Headset for $399.99, the PowerA Advantage Plus for $42.99 and the WD_Black C50 1TB Storage Expansion Floral Fusion for $179.99 (not yet available.)
Part of the Designed for Xbox Floral collection, this beautifully crafted gamepad features anti-drift Hall Effect sticks, 2-stage trigger stops, remappable back buttons, and vibrant RGB lighting, all wrapped in a stunning floral design.
