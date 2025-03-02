This developer is making Xbox Cloud Gaming better—even without Microsoft's help

You can play Balatro on mobile, via the Xbox Cloud Gaming site, or using Better Xcloud.

Balatro was one of the first games added to the 'Bring Your Own Games' library on Xbox Cloud Gaming. This meant it was one of the first titles you could stream from the cloud as part of your owned library, without requiring an Xbox Game Pass subscription.

Since then, Balatro has been added to Xbox Game Pass, but curiously, it still doesn’t support touch controls.

Fortunately, third-party developers are stepping in to improve Xbox Cloud Gaming where Microsoft falls short.

One standout is the fantastic 'Better Xcloud,' available via GitHub. This tool has recently introduced a custom touch control configuration for Balatro, eliminating the need for a physical controller.

Your phone is an Xbox—but only if you have a controller too

It’s surprising to discover that accessing Balatro through Xbox Cloud Gaming still requires a Bluetooth controller. This feels like a swing and miss for Game Pass, especially since Balatro is also available as a mobile game and supports touchscreen controls on devices like the Steam Deck.



Given how naturally the game lends itself to touch controls, the lack of support on Xbox Cloud Gaming feels half-baked. Unless you connect an Xbox controller or use a mobile controller like the GameSir G8 Plus (my personal favorite), you’re out of luck.



There is also of course the point to be made that Remote Play via the Xbox app gives touch controls for all game, but this feature requires such a specific set of variables I'd rather we simply had a more consistent offering of touch controls in the Xbox Cloud service.

The inconsistent offering of Xbox Cloud controls

Our editor Jez Corden has previously criticized Microsoft's 'Everything is an Xbox' campaign, pointing out that while the slogan sounds appealing, the reality of such a claim often falls short of a seamless experience for new users to the ecosystem.

Once you start to explain how 'Everything is an Xbox' actually works, the campaign falls apart. For instance, explaining to a friend or family member that they can play Xbox games on their phone is exciting—until you add that some games require a controller while others don’t.

Currently, Avowed for example has the touch controls but Balatro, a game that lends itself to touchscreen, does not.

Suddenly, the simplicity Xbox is trying to sell here feels more convoluted than the adverts would have you believe.

It's fantastic that third-party developers like Better Xcloud deliver essential features, but Microsoft shouldn't wish for users to be directed outside of its own service for the best experience of Xbox games.

Xbox Cloud Gaming risks falling behind better services

As much as I enjoy the Xbox Cloud Gaming library and the convenience of accessing so many titles on the go, I can't help but feel the service risks falling behind competitors with better offerings.



Despite being available for years, Xbox Cloud Gaming still feels like an 'early adopter' experience, made evident by the persistent 'beta' tag. Microsoft didn't do themselves any favors either, recently offering Avowed on the cloud for Early Access users on Nvidia GeForce Now only, while Xbox users had to wait until launch date.



Once you add in extra steps to take outside of the Xbox app, such as using third party services, you create barriers for the casual audience you want to attract.



For example, accessing the library on mobile used to be as simple as launching an app. Now, the Xbox app merely provides instructions to access the service through a browser—requiring users to navigate to Xbox.com/play and pin the site to their home screen for easy access. These additional steps, however minor, can quickly alienate casual users who expect a seamless experience.



Of course, not all of this is Microsoft's fault. Both iOS and Google Play impose significant restrictions, forcing Microsoft to jump through hoops to offer cloud gaming on mobile.

Still, it's hard not to imagine how much simpler the experience could be if Microsoft had its own mobile platform. Imagine a Windows Phone with a dedicated Xbox app that includes native cloud gaming, free from external interference... oh wait.

At least Satya Nadella admits now that pulling Windows Phone was a mistake.

If Microsoft wants to stay competitive with Xbox Cloud Gaming, they really need to simplfy the experience and offer things like touch controls more consistently with titles rather than relying on users to install other programs from GitHub.

Other ways to enjoy the Xbox Cloud

You can install Xbox Cloud Gaming on your Steam Deck completely free, but many people also recommend XBPlay for remote use of your console from handhelds and mobile devices. How do you get the most use from the service?