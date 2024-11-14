Xbox partners with unlikely companies to show you (almost) everything is an Xbox
Here's an Xbox, there's an Xbox, everywhere you look, it's an Xbox, at least according to this ad.
What you need to know
- Microsoft has launched a new marketing campaign, with a focus on showing all the different devices that can be used an Xbox thanks to Game Pass and Cloud Gaming.
- The ad is more than a bit tongue-in-cheek, showing everyday objects and items that aren't an Xbox, while labelling any hardware that can be used with Xbox Game Pass and/or Xbox Cloud Gaming as an Xbox.
- This comes as Microsoft is renewing its push into Cloud and mobile gaming, with the ability for players to play their owned games on Android mobile devices planned to roll out starting later this month.
Your TV? An Xbox. Your phone? An Xbox. Your laptop? Believe it or not, an Xbox!
That's the idea behind Microsoft's new "This is an Xbox" ad campaign that the company officially unveiled (via Xbox Wire) on Thursday. The ad shows that in addition to the expected Xbox Series X|S consoles, there's a wide range of devices such as Amazon Fire TV sticks, Samsung Smart TVs and Meta Quest 3 headsets that can be used as an Xbox via software support like the Xbox PC app, Xbox Game Pass, and Xbox Cloud Gaming.
You can take a look at the live-action ad below:
🎃The best early Black Friday deals🦃
- 🎮ASUS ROG Ally (Ryzen Z1) | $349.99 at Best Buy (Save $150!)
- 💽Seagate Xbox Series X|S Card (2TB) | $199.99 at Best Buy (Save $160!)
- 📱iPad 9th Generation (64GB) | $199.99 at Best Buy (Save $130!)
- 🎮Xbox Series X (1TB) | $449.99 at Best Buy (Save $50!)
- 🖥️ABS Cyclone Desktop (RTX 4060) | $1,099.99 at Newegg (Save $400!)
- 💽WD_BLACK SSD for Handhelds (2TB) | $181.99 at Best Buy (Save $58!)
- 💻HP Victus 15.6 (RTX 3050) | $449.99 at Best Buy (Save $430!)
- 📺LG OLED Curved Ultrawide (32-inches) | $949 at Amazon (Save $550!)
- 🎮Lenovo Legion Go (Ryzen Z1 Extreme) | $539.99 at Amazon (Save $160!)
- 📺HP Curved Ultrawide (34-inches) | $349.99 at Best Buy (Save $130!)
Amusing, but I see the point
I'm sure members of the console-centric Xbox audience may feel inclined to roll their eyes, but I do honestly understand the point this ad campaign is getting across.
Microsoft wants to reach millions upon millions of additional players that simply can't be reached by asking them to buy a console, so the company is trying to reach those players where they already are, on as many devices as possible.
That's only even more true in a world where console exclusivity is making less and less sense in the eyes of platform holders. While Microsoft is firmly and swiftly leading the charge — some of its games, like Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and DOOM: The Dark Ages, arrive day one on PlayStation 5 alongside Xbox and PC — Sony is increasingly dipping its toes in the water, taking less and less time to bring its blockbusters like Marvel's Spider-Man 2 to PC and directly publishing LEGO Horizon Adventures day one on Nintendo Switch.
I remain curious to see where this all leads.
Xbox Series X 1TB Digital Edition | $449.99 at Amazon
The Xbox Series X Digital Edition ditches the disc drive to give you $50 in additional savings. The white console is otherwise largely unchanged, but it's perfect for anyone that is fine sticking to digital games that still wants the best possible experience.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Samuel Tolbert is a freelance writer covering gaming news, previews, reviews, interviews and different aspects of the gaming industry, specifically focusing on Xbox and PC gaming on Windows Central. You can find him on Twitter @SamuelTolbert.
Do not confuse historically multiplatform games; they have never been exclusive games. There is no reason for Doom or Black Ops to become exclusive, especially since MS has committed to keeping Call of Duty multiplatform for istance.
This strategy suits me very well, especially with the democratization of play anywhere possible only within the Xbox ecosystem, ( Xbox consoles, PC, and cloud). For now, it is not sufficiently in place, but it is a real plus to buy a game and have it available 'everywhere,' well, almost everywhere.
I don't know why writers tend to focus on 'I'm sure members of the console-centric Xbox audience may feel inclined to roll their eyes'? It's a very small minority of people. When you go on forums, Reddit, and others, the majority is much more open than that.
But, because there is a but, there is still a desire to maintain an Xbox identity, to keep the big franchises within the Xbox ecosystem and not elsewhere. And I am one of those people, not to keep games only for myself and not want to share them, but simply for the long-term health of Xbox. But that's not the subject here. Xbox ecosystem = Xbox console, PC, and cloud !
I love Xbox Play Anywhere. The fact that I can use my legion go without waiting for Xbox's handheld is lovely. If you'd had told kid me he could play games like Yakuza on the cloud with touch on his phone (not a mobile game, but full Yakuza releases) he'd tell you to shut the front door. I'd be really excited if the mobile store brings Xbox Play Anywhere ready versions of Vampire survivors to mobile devices natively. Losing all my progress is what's held me back from downloading it on my phone. But that said they definitely need to expand the teams behind these efforts (and even the console team). The UX and UI has a long way to go still.