One of the biggest PlayStation games is finally coming to Windows PC, but there's some bad news for fans

PlayStation Studios and Insomniac Games' Marvel's Spider-Man 2 first launched exclusively for PlayStation 5 on Oct. 20, 2023.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is coming to Windows PC on Jan. 30, 2025.

The port is being handled with assistance from Nixxes Software, a PlayStation team specializing in PC versions of games.

Insomniac Games also confirmed that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will not be getting any story DLC, unlike the original Marvel's Spider-Man.

The iconic Marvel web-slinger is returning to PC next year.

During New York Comic Con, PlayStation and Marvel Games revealed (thanks, PlayStation Blog) that Insomniac Games' Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is headed to Windows PC on Jan. 30, 2025. This port is being handled with assistance from the porting experts at Nixxes Software, a team that's also worked on multiple other PC versions of PlayStation games, including Marvel's Spider-Man, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Ghost of Tsushima.

“Bringing Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales to a new audience on PC together with Insomniac and Marvel Games has been a great experience for us at Nixxes,” says Julian Huijbregts, community manager at Nixxes.

“We are excited to continue this collaboration and bring Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 to PC with a suite of enhanced features, including enhanced ray-tracing options, to take full advantage of a variety of setups and configurations. Stay tuned for more details on features and recommended specs closer to launch.”

Alongside this news, the press release on PlayStation Blog also confirms that the team has "no additional story content" planned for the game, meaning Marvel's Spider-Man 2 won't be getting any kind of story DLC like the original game did.

Set after the events of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 follows Peter Parker and Miles Morales as both Spider-Men struggle to balance their personal lives with the demands of superhero work. Meanwhile, Kraven the Hunter decides to turn New York City into his personal big game safari.

One of the fastest additions yet to the PlayStation library on PC

While big single-player PlayStation games traditionally launch on console years in advance of arriving on PC, that's not the case here.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 first launched on PlayStation 5 back on Oct. 20, 2023, and went on to sell 11 million copies as of April 2024. With this PC version of the game coming just over a year later, it's one of the fastest additions yet to the library of PlayStation Studios games on Windows PC.

Compare that to God of War Ragnarök, which first launched on PlayStation consoles in November 2022, and just arrived on PC back in September 2024.

While I understand that the news no story DLC is happening will be disappointing to fans, Insomniac Games is still staying busy, with the team currently hard at work on Marvel's Wolverine.