Razer is certainly not a company that ever stands still. Besides the yearly rotation of newer, better hardware, it's also a company known for striking collaborations.

Not all that long ago, I looked at the Razer x Fortnite collection, a series of PC gaming accessories themed after Epic Games' phenomenon. There aren't many bigger games you could collaborate with, but Razer has still managed it.

Minecraft is reported as the single biggest selling video game of all time (whether it's the true leader depends on your stance on the raft of Tetris titles), and it's the latest to lend its license to Razer.

When the Fortnite collection came across my desk, I said it was my favorite design yet. But even as a non-Minecraft player, I think this new batch now takes that crown.

The fact Razer's own color is traditionally green, and Minecraft, well it has a lot of green, it just works. It's absolutely perfect.

Minecraft and Razer just feels like a perfect match. (Image credit: Windows Central)

As with the previous Fortnite collection, there are four items adorned with Minecraft paint schemes. The same keyboard has been used, in the excellent BlackWidow V4 X, but the other three Minecraft items differ.

The headset has been upgraded to the latest Razer Kraken V4 X, the mouse this time around is the Razer Cobra, and the mouse pad is the smaller Gigantus V2.

Unlike collaborations such as the Fortnite one (which was striking), Minecraft just seems to blend beautifully into Razer's existing design language. It's like the two were made for each other.

This is no more evident than on the Kraken V4 X, where Razer's signature green color blends seamlessly with the Minecraft-themed additions. This collection is all about the legendary Creepers.

On the headset, there's a face on each size of the headband, and another inside each of the earcups.

Image 1 of 2 A Creeper face on the side of your head... (Image credit: Windows Central) ...and one over your ears! (Image credit: Windows Central)

The face is also the focus on the Gigantus V2 and the Cobra mouse, with Minecraft's exploding mob surrounded by blocky grass and dirt.

I think the Cobra was a good choice here, too. This is actually the first time I've personally laid hands on one, and I like it. It's compact, comfortable, and lightweight, and crucially, one of Razer's more affordable mice.

This last point lends itself to parents buying for their Minecraft-obsessed kids. This is a particularly good mouse for younger PC gamers, especially with a Creeper's face on the right click button.

Image 1 of 3 Easily the best looking keyboard I've ever seen. (Image credit: Windows Central) Creeper be creepin! (Image credit: Windows Central) Creeper be creepin! (Image credit: Windows Central)

The standout design of the collection, though, is undoubtedly the keyboard. Razer's BlackWidow V4 X is excellent in its own right, but dressed up in its Minecraft colors, it's one of the best looking keyboards I've ever seen.

It's also a step-up, in my opinion, over the Fortnite version of the same keyboard, because it has green switches. Razer's green switches are what I'd go for given the choice, and I much prefer them to the yellow switches that came in the Fortnite collaboration.

Yellow switches are linear, which are arguably better for gaming, but I don't like them in regular day-to-day use. I make way too many mistakes, and the clicky greens are much better for everything that isn't gaming, while still being good when you are.

I can't stop looking at it, though. I'm not even a big Minecraft fan, but I adore this keyboard with every fiber of my being. I do have one mild criticism, mind.

The promotional materials show a special Minecraft block keycap on the Esc key. Only you don't get that included. If I was disappointed by that, I imagine I'm not the only one.

The Gigantus V2 mouse pad is, for now anyway, the only item you don't seem to be able to buy. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Each item comes with a code for a cosmetic, too, though there are only two. The keyboard and headset include a code for the Ender Dragon Shawl, while the others have a code for the Overgrown Arm.

As for buying them, well, as we've noted previously, Razer's U.S. store is currently not selling all of its items. The BlackWidow V4 X is currently on the "notify me" stage, but the other items are all available to at least pre-order with a current prospective shipping date of May 2. That is, except for the mouse pad, which doesn't seem to be on any of Razer's stores right now.

In other markets, such as Europe, you can buy the right now from Razer's online store. Alas, also, a final note that the headset is a USB device, and as such, Xbox gamers are excluded from using it.